🔥Trump announces coronavirus travel restrictions and screening efforts on certain visitors🔥
President Trump on Saturday announced new efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, including new travel restrictions on visitors from Iran and further screening efforts on people coming from South Korea and Italy. Mr. Trump confirmed a person has died of the new coronavirus in Washington state. Watch Mr. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services director Alex Azar and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci speak at a press conference.