🔥Trump adviser Navarro preparing executive order to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign medicines: CNBC🔥

(Reuters) – White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday he was preparing to bring an executive order to President Donald Trump that would help relocate medical supply chains from overseas to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Navarro, in a CNBC interview, also said Trump’s push for a payroll tax cut would provide enough stimulus to help combat the damage from the coronavirus.

