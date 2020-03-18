🔥Trump administration seeks $45.8 billion in extra government funding amid coronavirus🔥

Posted by — March 18, 2020 in News Leave a reply
trump-administration-seeks-$45.8-billion-in-extra-government-funding-amid-coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration has requested an additional $45.8 billion from Congress to shore up U.S. agencies amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

The supplemental funding request, sent to U.S. lawmakers Tuesday night, would give billions more to the U.S. Health, Veterans and Defense Departments. The request is separate from the administration’s proposed $1 trillion stimulus package to address the economic fallout from the outbreak.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

You May Also Like

democrat-sanders-to-‘assess’-presidential-campaign-after-latest-losses-to-biden

🔥Democrat Sanders to ‘assess’ presidential campaign after latest losses to Biden🔥

london-comes-together-in-virus-crisis:-army-of-volunteers-walk-dogs-and-shop

🔥London comes together in virus crisis: army of volunteers walk dogs and shop🔥

fa-chief-executive-mark-bullingham-not-ruling-out-english-football-resuming-without-fans-after-coronavirus-crisis

🔥FA chief executive Mark Bullingham not ruling out English football resuming without fans after coronavirus crisis🔥

gateway-arch-national-park-is-shut-down

🔥Gateway Arch National Park is shut down🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *