🔥Trump administration eyes permanent tax cuts, 10% middle class tax cuts: Kudlow🔥

FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is seeking to unveil its follow-up tax cut plan in September that would likely make a number of tax cuts permanent and possibly a 10% tax cut for middle class Americans, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

“We’d love to have a 10% middle class tax cut, and we would love to strengthen and make permanent some of the other tax cuts,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network, according to excerpts released by the network.

“It’ll probably come out some time in September,” he added. Trump is seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

