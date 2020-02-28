🔥True History of the Kelly Gang review: Poetic and cheeky biopic stands out from the crowd🔥

Going Out in London Discover

It may be the umpteenth take on the Australian outlaw, Ned Kelly, but this poetic and cheeky biopic stands out from the crowd. Director Justin Kurzel (working from Peter Carey’s source novel) repeatedly takes the road less travelled, starting with an aerial shot of a road that’s empty aside from a man in a dress (cross-dressing and pan-sexuality are recurring themes).

It turns out that Ned (George MacKay; often decked out in punky, deliberately anachronistic, 1970s garb) isn’t the biggest trouble-maker in Oz — or even in his own family. That would be his Irish mum, Ellen (Babadook star Essie Davis, channelling Lady Macbeth and Catastrophe’s Sharon), who has a lunatic streak and is handy with a shovel.

It’s Ellen who packs Ned off with Harry Power (Russell Crowe), a vicious, witty and death-craving criminal. Power mumbles ditties about “c***y” constables, growls when people notice he’s put on weight and runs his hand through his hair like a glutton fondling food. Crowe looks inordinately happy to be playing such an odd fish and his enthusiasm is infectious.

Meanwhile, New Zealand folk singer Marlon Williams, as Ellen’s rascally paramour, blindsides us with a mournful love song and Nicholas Hoult has a ball as wicked Constable Fitzpatrick, a man so silkily charming, and sexually daring, he could almost be our hero’s rom-com-ish partner in crime.

That Ned isn’t outshone by these vivid characters is entirely down to MacKay’s talent. He’s a heart-melting wunderkind, with a face like a psychedelic scarecrow. You can’t take your eyes off him.

Ned spends much of the movie scribbling down his thoughts (he flouts the rules of grammar, rails against waspy elites and self-mythologises with gusto). In Scarface, Tony Montana declares, “I always tell the truth. Even when I lie.” MacKay’s Kelly is as memorable as Montana. And that’s no lie.