🔥Trudeau government to allocate $1 billion to coronavirus containment as national infections pass 90🔥

The federal government is spending $1 billion to help provinces respond to the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing the aid in Ottawa this morning.

He says Canada has been fortunate so far but the country needs to be prepared for all scenarios.

The illness has sickened more than 100,000 people around the world and led to mass quarantines and restrictions on public gatherings. In Canada, more than 90 people have contracted the virus, with one elderly person dying of it in B.C.

