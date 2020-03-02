trudeau-calls-for-help-from-citizens,-industry,-first-nations-on-how-to-reach-climate-goals

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on industries, citizens, and Indigenous groups to help shape the future of Canada’s climate policy.

Speaking at a major mining conference in Toronto, Trudeau says the government will soon launch a formal initiative to see input from a range of groups on how Canada will get to the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He says a clear pathway forward is crucial for both the planet and for business to provide certainty and adapt to the changing reality.

Trudeau pointed to a January letter by the CEO of BlackRock Inc., one of the world’s largest asset managers, that called climate change a structural, long-term crisis that will force a significant reallocation of capital.

The speech comes a week after Teck Resources shelved its $20-billion Frontier oilsands project, citing the need for more clarity on climate and environmental policies before the company could move forward on such a project.

Trudeau says Canada as a whole needs to find common ground on how to move forward in the interest of both the environment and the economy.

