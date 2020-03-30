🔥Troye Sivan's new single artwork is giving people major Saoirse Ronan vibes🔥

Troye Sivan has released the artwork for his new single Take Yourself Home on Twitter – and the pop star has noticed he closely resembles a recent beloved film.

The cover art is a side-on portrait of Sivan with red hair, just like the poster for Lady Bird, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Lady Bird’s poster is a portrait of a red-head Saoirse Ronan in character as Christine “Lady Bird” MacPherson.

“Me,” Sivan wrote, sharing the photo of Ronan, before sharing what is presumably a snippet of the song, writing: “New plan I’m just gonna claim that the whole project was creative directed by Greta Gerwig.”

He later joked: “Hello my ronanisers, it’s me..pop QUEEN Saoirse Ronan,” and saying “Where my ronanisers at?!” in a follow-up tweet.

The comparisons swiftly got the meme treatment, with some editing Sivan’s cover onto the original Lady Bird poster.

One user joked that Sivan looked like Ronan and Timothee Chalamet’s Lady Bird characters merged together.

It’s not the first time in the past week that Sivan has found himself linked to a famous person named Greta.

Sivan recently revealed on Twitter that he was catfished by someone pretending to be climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The star’s manager Dani Russin was contacted by someone claiming to be Thunberg’s father, talking about a project called Stars Save the Earth.

Russin’s Swedish boyfriend reportedly tipped them off that it wasn’t Thunberg’s father – the person they were texting had broken English, whereas Thunberg’s real father speaks fluently.

“I died laughing. To me, this was the most hysterical thing,” Sivan said.

“The fact that my ego was big enough to be like, ‘Yeah, Greta Thunberg kind of wants to chill, she’s a big fan, she wants to save the planet together.’ It just completely mortified me and made me want to die and also cry laughing.”

Sivan’s new single Take Yourself Home is released Wednesday April 1.