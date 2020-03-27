🔥Trooping the Colour will not go ahead 'in traditional form'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The world famous Trooping the Colour will not go ahead in its “traditional form” this year due to coronavirus.

A Palace statement said the decision had been made in line with Government advice.

It said: “In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form.”

The event is the annual national celebration of the Queen’s official birthday and is traditionally staged during June.

Trooping the Colour 2018

It famously features a gathering of the royal family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to acknowledge the crowds in The Mall.

Trooping also attracts thousands of spectators – friends and family of the soldiers taking part in the military spectacle – who fill stands around Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall where the event is staged.