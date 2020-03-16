🔥Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man And More Theatrical Films Are All Hitting Homes Early🔥

The Coronavirus had already infected the box office in a huge way, but now one studio, Universal, is taking unprecedented steps in response. Universal has three movies currently in theaters, The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma, and all three will be available via On Demand channels as early as this Friday. What’s more, the studio’s next scheduled release, Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour, will now be released in theaters and On Demand, on the same day, April 10.

All the movies will be available for 48 hour rentals at the suggested price of $19.99, so it will be significantly more expensive than your average new release rental that usually goes for five or six bucks, but considering we’re talking about brand new movies that are still in theaters, it may be worth the extra money for those that are self-isolating to see the newest theatrical releases.

Needless to say, this is a potentially huge move that, this is no exaggeration, has the potential to change theatrical releases forever. The idea of shrinking the theatrical window and potentially even releasing movies at home, for a premium, at the same time they were in theaters, is something that has been talked about for years, but the major theater chains have always pushed back against the idea. Now, it appears that it’s really happening, and you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.

In a statement ( via CNN) NBC Universal said

Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters. NBCUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes.

More to come…