🔥Trivikram Srinivas chose this crazy title for Junior NTR’s next film after RRR movie?🔥

Rajnikanth in Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls













Director Trivikram Srinivas, who is basking in on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is said to have chosen a crazy title for his next film with Junior NTR, who is now busy with the shooting of RRR movie.

Trivikram Srinivas is fresh from the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which grossed over Rs 230 crore at the worldwide box office in 15 days. The movie has earned Rs 145 crore for its distributors, who invested Rs 84 crore on its global theatrical rights and it has become a big profitable venture for them. Now all eyes are set on his next directorial venture.

Sources close to Tarak say that he wanted work with Trivikram once again after the release of Aravinda Sametha. The director has reportedly put forward an idea to the young tiger, which is impressed with it and asked him develop the script. Trivikram Srinivas is expected to get back to the actor with the final narration by April.

Junior NTR and Trivikram SrinivasFacebook

A political drama

According to the buzz, this film is touted to be a political drama. The project will take off in the second half of 2020 after Junior NTR completes the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR. The interesting news about this movie is that Trivikram is planning to name the film as Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku. We have to wait for a few more months to get an official confirmation regarding the news.

Trivikram Srinivas, who made his debut with Tharun’s Nuvve Nuvve in 2002, has delivered 11 films in the last 19 years. He has done three movies each with Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan and two flicks with Mahesh Babu and one film with Nithiin. He also teamed up Junior NTR in his 2018 release Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was a hit at box office. The two are joining hands for the second time.