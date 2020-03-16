🔥Triplets prompted stylish Hackney build — with no planning permission🔥

The trio of scooters lined up in the hallway is a clear indication of how life has a way of throwing curve balls at even the best-prepared parents.

When Peter and Michaela Lunter bought their first home together they chose an early Victorian three-bedroom family house and considered themselves futureproofed. Three years later Michaela had triplets.

Gustav, Oscar and Hector turn three next month. The other member of the family is Dolphie, an eight-year-old boxer dog.

Happily, the tall, skinny house proved equal to the sudden extension of the family, with Peter and Michaela repeatedly repurposing rooms as necessary.

“If you want to stay in a property for a long time, you need to make it flexible,” says Michaela.

The couple, both 40, bought the 1,400sq ft house near London Fields and Victoria Park in Hackney in 2013 for just over £600,000. It was a good buy. Today they’d have to pay up to £1 million.

Though habitable, “it hadn’t really had anything done to it since the Eighties”, says Peter, an architect and director of Building Designs.

Without the funds to immediately embark on a renovation, the couple took a phased approach: “We did it bit by bit, that was cashflow driven, and we finished just before the children were born,” adds Peter.

Top-to-bottom makeover

They started at the top of the four-storey house, replacing old wiring and plumbing, but leaving the basic décor simple, with off-white walls and painted floorboards.

Before the triplets came the couple had a bedroom for themselves here and used a second as a sitting room — that’s now the boys’ shared bedroom.

Inside the Hackney extension that didn’t need planning permission

Both rooms have walls of built-in wardrobes fitted with supersize handles, made inexpensively by their carpenter from pieces of timber stained black.

Phase two was the first floor, where they turned what had been the living room into a third bedroom and replaced the tired family bathroom with a stylish black-and-white design.

With utility space at a premium they designed a high-level vanity unit with room for a tumble dryer and washing machine hidden behind sliding doors below the hand basin.

Nearly black teamed with off-white is a theme throughout the house: floors are either oak or off-white, walls are mostly painted or tiled in white.

Keep it simple: the decor theme throughout the house is one of painted floorboards, off-white walls and anthracite grey, accented with colourful artwork and accessories (Alison Hammond)

But the staircase, living room walls and the chimney breast in the dining room, which houses a log-burning stove, are a dramatic anthracite grey.

Doors, skirting boards and architraves are also painted black, making a stylish impact and freeing the couple from endless redoing of yellowing eggshell paint.

Monochrome schemes can sometimes feel slightly sterile but Peter and Michaela keep things interesting with their collection of colourful artworks and quirky pieces, including a giant picture frame in the dining room bought from a pub in Hackney which encloses a deer’s skull painted by a friend.

The biggest project was on the ground floor which was originally used as a kitchen and bedroom.

Moving the bedroom upstairs allowed for a rethink and extension of the space to create an open-plan dining room and living room, with a galley-style steel-and-brick kitchen linking the two rooms.

The couple deliberately opted to extend outwards by exactly three metres.

This meant they could use permitted development rights to carry out the work rather than attempting to win planning permission for a larger structure, which Peter suspects would not have been granted since the house is in a conservation area.

The extension added a very worthwhile 200sq ft of living space. To keep maintenance to a minimum it has been clad in oak which should gradually silver over time, while its irregular pitched roof echoes the roofline above.

Compromises did, of course, have to be made. A supporting pier at the end of the terrace could not be removed and it juts out into a corner of the new living room.

To disguise this — surprisingly effectively — it has simply been clad in mirror which helps to blend the irregularity into the rest of the room.

The garden, never large, is now more of a terrace than a kid-friendly play space. But it is extremely pretty thanks to the addition of a green wall of plants which is growing vigorously and has a built-in irrigation system.

Repurposing the basement

When Peter and Michaela moved in the kitchen was in the dark basement, which they have repurposed several times. At first Peter used it as the office for his practice, before the space was pressed into service as an occasional Airbnb studio flat.

It then did service as an en suite bedroom for the au pair they hired when the triplets were babies. Right now it is a playroom filled with a mountain of toys, and as the boys get older the plan is to make good use of it as a guest bedroom.

The chimney breast in the dining room, which houses a log-burning stove, is painted in dramatic anthracite grey (Alison Hammond)

In total the works cost some £350,000 and while developing piecemeal is not necessarily the most cost-effective way of building, it did save the often-exorbitant cost of renting a second property to live in during a more concentrated build. And because they were on the spot the couple were able to manage the site themselves.

They also saved cash where they could — painting the floors rather than replacing them, and leaving the chimneypiece in place in the kitchen and building the cooker hood into the space for a “fraction of the cost” of having it removed.

Peter and Michaela planned their home well before they knew they were going to become parents of three all in one go. But in the final analysis there is not much they would have done differently, even if they’d had a crystal ball.

“The only thing is maybe storage,” says Peter. “When it was just us we had plenty but now we are looking for spaces to add more for the boys.”