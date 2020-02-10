🔥Trio of 29-year-old South African architects will design this year's Serpentine Pavillion🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Thousands of bricks made from recycled rubbish will be used to build this year’s Serpentine Pavilion which has been designed by a trio of South African female architects.

The plan for the pavilion, which will open in Kensington Gardens in June, has been drawn up by the trio of Sumayya Vally, Sarah de Villiers and Amina Kaskar from Johannesburg firm Counterspace.

The team, who are all 29, are the youngest ever architects to be commissioned to design the artistic landmark, will use Cork and low carbon K-Briqs, which are made from recycled construction waste, for the building.

It will also include furniture and other objects influenced by designs they have seen in “gathering spaces and community places” around the wider city.

Some of the objects will be put on display in the parts of London they come from including Brixton, Whitechapel and North Kensington, before being brought into the pavilion.

Sumayya Vally said: “The pavilion is itself conceived as an event — the coming together of a variety of forms from across London over the course of the Pavilion’s sojourn. These forms are imprints of some of the places, spaces and artefacts which have made care and sustenance part of London’s identity.”

The first pavilion, commissioned in 2000, was designed by Zaha Hadid with other big names including Bjarke Ingels following in her footsteps.

Serpentine Pavilion 2020 by Counterspace Studio – In pictures

The trio, who were selected by Serpentine Galleries Artistic Director Hans Ulrich Obrist and CEO Bettina Korek with help from advisors including architect Sir David Adjaye, have been given a set budget and the structure will remain in the park until October.

Mr Obrist said he was “thrilled” to be working with them.

He said: “The idea of working with different communities is very important for us and Counterspace’s proposal does this in a remarkable way; we were totally convinced by the social dimension of their practice. They bring an African perspective, an international perspective but they are working with locations and communities right here in London and their Pavilion design is inspired by that work. Now more than ever, in everything we do we want to make those connections between artists, architects and communities wherever they are.

“This year, our art and architecture programmes will be closely integrated. At the heart of the Pavilion will be the programme of events, performances, debates, discussions and symposia linked to Back to Earth, a landmark project which invites artists’ responses to climate emergency.”

Last year’s pavilion was designed by Junya Ishigami and used hundreds of slate slabs. In 2010 French architect Jean Nouvel used huge pieces of steel painted bright red to create a massive metal pavilion the colour of a London bus.