🔥Tributes to London grandfather 'loved by all' who died after testing positive for coronavirus🔥

The family of a London grandfather who died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospital today paid tribute to a man who was “loved by everyone”.

Len Mills, 87, died yesterday after being rushed to King’s College Hospital, in Denmark Hill, last Saturday, where he tested positive for the virus.

He is thought to be the 58th person to die in a London hospital from coronavirus and the fifth at King’s College NHS trust, which also includes the Princess Royal Hospital in Orpington.

It came as King’s bosses revealed their anger at an apparent order from NHS England not to test hospital staff for coronavirus until the rest of the NHS was able to do likewise.

Mr Mills had been discharged from a different ward in the hospital days earlier after being admitted for fluid on his kidneys and lungs. During his initial inpatient stay Mr Mills, who had been suffering from kidney and lung cancer, had tested negative for the virus, his family said.

His grandson Dean Stanhope told the Standard today that “no one knows what to think any more”.

“It is just crazy, my mum is absolutely devastated,” said Mr Stanhope, 31.

Former painter and decorator Mr Mills had lived in Camberwell all his life and his grandson said he was known throughout the community for his cheerful take on life.

“He had old-school morals and respect,” said Mr Stanhope, who lived with his grandfather. “Everyone loved my granddad, he was always smiling, always positive.”

He said that since his grandfather’s death, none of the family, including his mother Sharon, and siblings Peter, 37, Claire, 34, and Bradley, 18, had been tested for coronavirus.

He claims to have been told “there are no testing kits available”. “What scares me is that if we go into lockdown in London, will my granddad even get a funeral?” he said.

As of yesterday Southwark, where King’s College Hospital is located, had 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus — the highest rate of infection of any London borough.

The Standard understands that at least 72 of those cases have been at King’s, which is one of London’s biggest hospitals.

A King’s College Hospital spokeswoman said she was unable to comment on individual patients.