🔥Tributes to human rights lawyer 'who worked tirelessly for poor' and boxing coach🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A human rights barrister who died after contracting coronavirus will “live on” through his work helping others, his widow said today.

Ricky Raymond Singh, a father-of-eight from Ealing, was admitted to Northwick Park Hospital last week with a fever. He tested positive for Covid-19 when he died on Friday, two days before his 72nd birthday.

Mr Singh’s wife Sophia D’Oliveira-Singh, 47, said: “He was the most amazing, wonderful and loving husband and father to all his children, and he has done so much for the people of the community to help them, and give them advice and support.”

News of his death came as the UK death toll from coronavirus last night increased to 1,228, including 1,125 in England and 414 in London.

Mr Singh, who had asthma, was born in Guyana and moved to the UK in the Sixties to work in the City. He studied law at Thames Valley University and retrained as a barrister, in 2008 becoming director of Ealing-based West London Equality Centre, focusing on human rights, discrimination and tackling hate crime.

Mrs D’Oliveira-Singh added: “For me he will never die. He will always carry on living in all of us. His last words, when I said to him ‘I love him’, he said, ‘No, I love you more than you love me’.”

In 2014, Mr Singh was awarded an honorary degree from the University of West London for his outstanding contribution to the community.

He was also previously the Director of Ealing Equality Council and Legal Manager of the Community Advice Programme.

Kuljeet Dobe, who taught Mr Singh during his undergraduate study, told the Standard: “He worked tirelessly for the poor and disadvantaged right up until the end. I am going to miss him.”

Colin Webster (Handout)

Friends of boxing coach Colin Webster, who was 75, today paid tribute to a “legend” who inspired generations of young people in the sport.

His life support machine was turned off on Saturday, four days after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms. Mr Webster, who lived in Barnet, had been a coach with the England schoolboy boxing team and was a former vice-president of Islington Boxing Club and a leading figure at Finchley Amateur Boxing Club.

Johnny Oliver, one of world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s first trainers and a cousin of Mr Webster, said: “Colin was like a father figure to the boys. They respected him. Some would have turned to crime without him. They looked up to him. He was a legend.”

Mr Webster’s son Danny, 47, said: “I could not have wanted a better dad. He was always there for me. He really cared about all the boys at the clubs.”

Mr Webster also leaves his wife Marion, daughter Kerry, and three grandchildren.

His son, a former junior Amateur Boxing Association champion, added: “He had a pacemaker and some problems with the circulation in his legs but he was tested for Covid and that’s what claimed his life. Until it happens to your family you have no idea of the impact. Everyone please be careful.” Tributes were also paid to a father-of-two who died two days after going into hospital with a “very mild” fever and cough.

Accountant Prasant Aryal, 40 (Handout)

Prasant Aryal, 40, an accountant from Plumstead, had high blood pressure but no known underlying conditions, his family said. Padam Karki, a relative, told the Standard: “He was so young, we thought it only killed old people. It’s so shocking, it was so quick. Within 48 hours he was dead.”

Mr Aryal, a Nepalese national, was taken to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Woolwich after telling his wife Scarlett that he was suffering a “very mild” fever and cough. His condition deteriorated rapidly and he was taken to intensive care where he died at 2am last Monday.

Mr Karki said that on Wednesday the hospital informed family members that Mr Aryal had tested positive. He added: “I talked to his son who is in year four and he just asked me: ‘Who is going to take me to school now?’ It’s heartbreaking. He was such a good father.” Mr Aryal had previously worked as a recruiter, helping new migrants from Nepal to get jobs in London. Mr Karki continued: “He was a very polite and gentle man. He was kind to everyone.”

British boxer Anthony Yarde also said his father had died after contracting coronavirus. The 28-year-old light-heavyweight from Hackney has urged people to stay at home, saying his father had been “fit with no health issues” before becoming ill.

“I’m still in shock but maybe this can help people stay at home,” Yarde posted on social media. “The more people go out and mingle, the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread.” Frank Warren, Yarde’s promoter, expressed his “sincere condolences” .

He said: “We hope that his fans listen to Anthony’s heartfelt plea for people to take the Government’s advice seriously so we can try and minimise the suffering of others.”