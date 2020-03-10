🔥Tributes paid to sprinter, 17, stabbed on bus after 'altercation'🔥

The former coach of a talented sprinter stabbed to death on a bus in south London today paid tribute to the teenager.

Damani Mauge, 17, was knifed in front of horrified passengers after a fight broke out on a number 130 bus near Crystal Palace’s football stadium at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

Witnesses said the attacker stood over Damani after stabbing him in the neck, before fleeing the scene. The teenager was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

Today his former coach Paul Weston said the talented athlete had been a “pivotal member” of the Croydon ­Harriers running club, with a 100m personal best of 11.7 seconds.

He was part of a gold-medal winning 4x100m team which competed at the London Youth Games, and won bronze at the 2016 Surrey Schools Championships in the 200m. He also competed at the Olympic Stadium as part of the club’s under-15 boys’ 4x100m team, according the club’s website.

In a Facebook post, Mr Weston wrote: “All of us at Croydon Harriers are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former young athlete Damani Mauge.

“Although not a member in recent years, Damani was a pivotal member of the young athlete’s team in 2016-17 and a well-respected athlete of the training squad.

“Damani was a much-loved member of the training group and played a vital role in our relay squads and the team as a whole, while he was a member with us.

“All of us at the club are deeply ­saddened and our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Damani was the third teenager to be killed in London in six days. Shanur Ahmed was found battered to death on scrubland near Gallions Reach DLR station last Tuesday.

Archie Beston, 19, from Barnes, died in hospital on Friday six days after being stabbed outside John Lewis in Kingston town centre.

Last night friends laid flowers at the scene of Damani’s murder in Whitehorse Lane. On Facebook Rachael Mauge, a relative, posted: “You never really know the pain until it hits home, rest in peace baby brother.”

A post-mortem examination was due to take place today. There have been no arrests.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “At this early stage, it is believed the victim was involved in an altercation on a bus prior to the attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD6512/8Mar