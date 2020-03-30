🔥Tributes paid to 'lovely' NHS worker and mum-of-three who was stabbed to death as police launch murder probe🔥

An NHS worker who was stabbed to death has been named locally as a “lovely and caring” mother-of-three.

Victoria Woodhall, 31, was attacked in Windsor Crescent, Middlecliffe, just before 5pm on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Tributes have poured in to the 31-year-old after her friends set up an online fundraiser to cover funeral costs and support her children.

Mrs Woodhall, an operating department practitioner at Rotherham General Hospital, “lived for her children” and was “always helping others,” Donna Wetherall and Kelly Sims wrote on the Gofundme page.

“She will be deeply missed by friends, family and her children,” they said. “She was lovely and caring, always helping others, lived for her children, and sadly she was taken away at a young age of 31.”

Other friends left tributes on the page, which had raised more than £500 just a few hours after it was set up.

Chelsie Jordan wrote: “Gonna miss you Vick. Thank you so much for being you.”

Flowers and cards were left at the scene of the devastating incident (PA)

Investigations into Mrs Woodhall’s death continued on Monday, as white-suited forensic officers were seen at the scene of the incident.

A card left outside the property read: “Taken from us. Always in our hearts and thoughts. A loving mummy, daughter and sister. xxxxx.”

A floral tribute was left to Mrs Woodhall at the scene (PA)

South Yorkshire Police earlier appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman said: “A 40-year-old man is currently in custody after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed during an incident in Barnsley on Sunday evening.

“Emergency services were called to Windsor Crescent, Middlecliffe, just before 5pm, following concerns that a woman had been stabbed.

“Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”