🔥Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool debut at right-back did not go well🔥

Former Liverpool defender Rob Jones has revealed how a chastening first experience of playing at right-back helped turn Trent Alexander-Arnold into one of the best in the world in the position.

The 21-year-old has effectively redefined the role after breaking into the Reds’ first team, operating as an extra midfielder and his side’s main creative threat from deep positions despite starting out as part of the back four.

But, according to Jones, Alexander-Arnold didn’t always find things easy playing at right-back.

The Englishman, who made over 200 appearances for the club in that position in the 90s and now works in a consultancy role at the academy, recalls his protege struggling on his first outing on the right-hand side of defence.

“I can remember the first game we put him there, I think it was against Manchester City at Anfield, and the poor lad had never played that position and, to be honest, he didn’t have the best of games,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think people think that you can go from midfield to right-back and because you’re a brilliant midfielder you’ll just step in, and that’s not the case.

“But all credit to him over the months that came after and to the coaches here, everyone worked with him to specifically be in that right-back spot and now he’s the best in the world, isn’t he? I can’t think of anyone better at going forward. He’s worked on his defending and it’s all credit to him and all the coaches that he’s done so well.

“I offered advice to him here but once he moved to right-back and did well, he was off! He’d gone to Melwood and then you don’t see them.

“I keep in touch with him and wish him well and stuff, but once they’ve moved up then I move on to try to bring the next one up because we don’t just want one Trent, we want five!

“It’s not always going to work like that, but that’s got to be the aim. Neco is possibly the next one and Ki-Jana [Hoever] as well, so the full-back spot at the moment through the Academy is looking strong.”

This season, Liverpool fans have been introduced to yet another talented right-back moulded in the club’s academy in Neco Williams.

Jones has been keeping an eye on the Welshman’s progress for some time and, as such, hasn’t been surprised by the level of performance he has produced in five outings this term.

“I knew him as a 13 or 14-year-old because my son used to play in the same team as him, so I’ve seen him come up,” he added.

“He’s always had the talent but this season he’s come on so much – his confidence, his skill, his defending – so I don’t need to say too much to him!

(John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“When he was making his debut and in the game after, I remember texting him saying I wasn’t worried about him. I wasn’t nervous about Neco because I know what he can do and I know that the big game wouldn’t faze him, and it didn’t.

“He slotted in there like he’d played 100 Liverpool games, for me. He’s got that character. Some players can go into their shell but I was not worried about Neco at all.

“I’ve said to him ‘You’ll need me more when things start to go bad’, but at the moment, when you’re playing that good, you’re flying high and playing in the first team and coming back to the Academy, I tend to leave him and the other lads like that alone because they don’t need anything else.

“They’re probably getting little bits from everywhere so I’ll leave them to their own devices until you see a dip, which everybody has, then maybe I’ll put an arm around them or help them more then.”