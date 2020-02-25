🔥Trent Alexander-Arnold hails Jurgen Klopp 'freedom' as star display helps Liverpool close on title🔥

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed the attacking freedom granted to him by manager Jurgen Klopp after another swashbuckling display helped the Reds to a record-equalling 18th straight Premier League win.

The Englishman teed-up goals for Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane as Liverpool came from 2-1 down to beat West Ham 3-2 on Monday night at Anfield and go 22 points clear at the top of the table.

The pair of assists took Alexander-Arnold’s tally for the season to 12, the same number he managed last year when setting a new Premier League record for a defender.

With 11 games still to go, the 21-year-old looks likely to surpass that mark, and when asked whether Klopp ever asks him to reign in his attacking instincts, he told Sky Sports: “The manager gives us freedom, He understands the players’ qualities and that’s massive for us.

“We’re an attacking side, we want to create chances, we want to be scoring goals and hurting opponents and the best way to do that is getting players forward and creating as many chances as possible.”

The result leaves Liverpool just four wins from clinching a first Premier League crown, and though he continued to toe the party line in terms of title talk, Alexander-Arnold admitted his side are in confident mood.

“We’re in a good position now,” he added. “But we need to keep working hard. I’d say we’re confident more than anything, we believe in our own ability.

“I’d say the overwhelming feeling for everyone is hunger to be as successful as possible, to win every game we go into. We want to be winning everything we can be.”