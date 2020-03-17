🔥Travelex owner Finablr on the brink of collapse as it appoints insolvency firm🔥

The under-fire owner of currency business Travelex today moved to the brink of collapse as it appointed an insolvency firm.

Finablr, which employs 18,000 staff including 7000 at Travelex, said the decision was taken as it was running out of cash, adding that discussions with lenders had failed to provide any solutions. The company has been listed in London for less than a year.

It said: “The board of Finablr has engaged an accounting firm to undertake rapid contingency planning for a potential insolvency appointment with a view to maximising value in the group.”

Despite the bleak outlook the company said it was hoping to find a solution, including a possible sale.

Yesterday a fund owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala bought a 3.4% stake, sparking talk that it might buy the firm outright. The stake was purchased by MIC Capital Partners, owned and managed by Mubadala Capital.

But a spokesman added that no formal talks had taken place and that the future remains “uncertain”.

The move to appoint an insolvency firm comes after yesterday the company discovered £80 million of undisclosed cheques that were written before the company’s IPO two years ago.

As a result its chief executive, Promoth Manghat, resigned and corporate investigations firm Kroll was brought in to look into the company’s finances.

The stock has been battered in recent months, mostly because of its ties to troubled hospitals operator NMC, which has the same founder, Bavaguthu Shetty.

US short-seller Muddy Waters criticised NMC in a report over the company’s accounting and leadership practices, and the Financial Conduct Authority is investigating the situation. Some of the issues with NMC involve financing arrangements that weren’t disclosed to its board, the firm said.

Finablr appears to have the same issues. Its troubles started this year after problems at its Travelex business, which was hit by a ransomware attack late last year.

Governance specialist Pirc said the Finablr and NMC scandal was “a historic financial and governance failure”.