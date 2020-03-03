🔥Travel Republic closes its London office after employee tests positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Online travel agent Travel Republic has closed its London office after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said its premises on London Road in Norbiton, south London, would be shut to staff while they undergo a deep clean.

A spokesman for the Department of Health refused to confirm whether the patient was among the new cases announced in the Commons by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said the number of people diagnosed in the UK had risen to 51.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We can confirm that a member of staff based at our London Road offices in Norbiton received a positive test for the Covid-19 virus yesterday.

“They are now receiving medical attention.

“As a precaution, we have closed our offices today while a deep clean is undertaken and we receive further advice from the relevant authorities.

“All staff have been notified and encouraged to contact the NHS 111 if they are concerned or feel unwell.

“Our primary concern at this time is the health of our staff, and we’re working with the authorities to ensure best practice guidelines are being followed.”

Also in the capital, the Guildhall School of Music and Drama has cancelled all of its scheduled events until 11 March due to a teacher having the virus.

Planned concerts at the Milton Court music hall and the Silk Street music hall close to the Barbican in London and an event at the New Malden Methodist Church in south London.

Kingston Arts, an organisation promoting arts in the Royal Borough of Kingston, tweeted: “We regret that the concert of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama scheduled for this coming weekend in New Malden, is cancelled due to a teacher having the (coronavirus).

“We wish the teacher a quick recovery.”