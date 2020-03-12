There’s a nerdy website that I sometimes look at when I’m bored. It’s called routesonline.com, and in staccato sentences it lists every schedule change by almost every airline around the world. “Air Senegal adds London to Freetown Service from late June 2020” — that sort of thing.

Normally it’s a way to dream up strange holidays I will never take when I am meant to be working, but now it reads like some sort of jet-fuelled slaughterhouse. Airline after airline, shutting down routes, shrinking services and trying to survive the coronavirus crisis without going bust. Some won’t make it.

Last year, travel seemed unstoppable. Now it’s in freefall. Donald Trump’s panicked decision to ban travel to the US from most of Europe will add to the crisis. And it’s not just flying. Last week traffic on Britain’s national rail network was down by about 15 per cent. One big long-distance route has lost almost a fifth of its passengers. The Tube is less busy too, and numbers appear to be falling as I write.

This might just be the start of a weird few weeks. The Government warns that soon up to a fifth of people could be off work sick and a lot of others may be working from home. If this is right then today’s haunting pictures from Italy of a deserted Milano Centrale station and empty cars on Rome’s Metro will be tomorrow’s scenes from Euston and the Northern line.

In his Budget yesterday the Chancellor reeled off road schemes and promised more money for rail, even if some of the plans are not much more than a respray job of projects that have been announced before. He skipped over the fact, too, that the end of plans for a third runway at Heathrow means the Government’s old policy for more flights has been shredded. But from HS2 to highways, the basic plan has long been to find more ways for more people to get around more quickly. And we need this.

However, in the next few horrible weeks many of us may stop moving anywhere much at all.

Julian Glover (Daniel Hambury)

For the brave this is a big moment. You can now book flights for a long weekend in Kenya for £350. There are trips where airlines will pay you to fly: you can buy a one-way flight from New York to London for £85.32 if you pick your date carefully, which is £4 less than the tax and charges on the ticket, and has free drinks and a bad meal thrown in.

Desperate to keep us moving, airlines are trying other tricks. Australia’s Qantas is about to axe stops on its route from London as an emergency measure, and will send two smaller planes a day direct to Perth. It’s what passengers want — no stopovers — but it’s not going to prevent numbers falling. Airlines with giant A380 jets are pulling them out of service all over the place.

Travel firms know that many of us will decide to hunker down until things get better. And maybe we won’t get a choice, if predictions that we are the next Italy are correct. We could be told to work from home — at least those of us who can might, because you can’t visit a dentist or drive a train from your sofa over broadband.

Will this just be a few weeks of madness, or will it change things for good? Already fewer people commute five days a week than they did a few years ago. Once we have been released from the rush-hour grind on the District line, will we want to go back? Or once we have avoided taking long flights to dull business conferences, will we return to the habit of taking them — especially when lots of businesses have been honing their conference-call skills, and the case for flying less because of climate change is so strong?

But moving about is part of being human. We’ve always done it and we always will, using whatever systems we’re allowed. It’s not always the most practical thing to do, but practicality isn’t the point. It is stimulating and exciting; it’s wired into our souls, and even when it becomes routine we get something out of it. After a few weeks of teleconferences and wobbly video links we will be begging to get back to the dawn commute, to talk to somebody, to be in a queue, to see something new.

Hiding in a yurt in the Scottish Highlands sounds tempting today, but lonely isolation is not our future. Most of us live in cities and we invariably will. They are the most complex and efficient machines ever invented, but they depend on the close proximity and smooth movement of many people to work. It’s why the Tube needs to keep running, whatever happens, as it did in the Blitz and the day after the 2005 bombings — even if, for a time, some of us use it less. Systems such as this are the lifeblood of our existence.

Britain, after this strange, scary, invisible infection has subsided, will be different. Events always change us. But perhaps less than we think.

The urge to get moving will be there. Hold us back for a bit and it will get stronger. Crack the worst of coronavirus, and prices will soar and the trains and skies will be full.

The old adage that to travel hopefully is better than to arrive is true on more than one level. Remove any compelling reason to travel, and we’re left with the urge. The urge goes deeper than the logic.