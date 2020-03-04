🔥Travel insurance and coronavirus: Why travellers should buy cover🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Travellers are urged to purchase insurance as soon as they book their holiday, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across popular travel destinations, including Tenerife, Italy and Vietnam.

The first cases identified were among people connected to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan in China.

However, the infection has since spread, affecting 81 countries and territories worldwide.

Across the globe, the virus has infected more than 90,000 people and caused over 3,100 deaths.

As the number of confirmed cases rises, we take a look at the official advice for those booking travel or going on holiday.

A man wearing a face mask walks past an entrance sign for Bank underground train station (AP)

When should I get travel insurance?

According to Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, travellers should purchase cover as soon as they book their holiday.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Mr Lewis said: “This is the big warning.

“I do it every year – I talk about booking travel insurance ASAB – as soon as you book.

“Because if you don’t and something happens in the meantime before you get travel insurance, you’re not covered.”

What does my travel insurance cover?

If you have travel insurance and the Foreign Office announces you can’t travel, you will be covered for the cost of your flight cancellations.

Martin Lewis warned: “Well, anyone who has booked a holiday now for this year, if you have not got travel insurance, if you get the travel insurance and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office then says you can’t go to a country, you’re covered.

“If the Foreign & Commonwealth Office rules out a country in future and you haven’t got travel insurance at that point, you’re not covered.”

However, you will only be covered if the Foreign Office announces that you cannot travel. You will not be covered if you personally decide to rule out travelling due to a fear of becoming contaminated.

Which countries have been affected by coronavirus?

The UK Government said people returning from Hubei province in China, Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy and special care zones in South Korea in the last 14 days should immediately self-isolate at home and call NHS 111.

People returning from a number of other countries including the rest of China and Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore should self-isolate if they develop symptoms of cough or fever or shortness of breath.

It also said those returning from Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Burma and northern Italy above Pisa should self-isolate if they show symptoms.

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars).

The strain that has recently emerged is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. The respiratory disease it causes has been named Covid-19 by WHO.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, the World Health Organisation says.

The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with the virus coughs or exhales.

These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person and can be picked up other people touching them then touching their nose or mouth.

Initial symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

More severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, sepsis and septic shock, which can lead to death.