🔥Travel firms accused of failing to protect customers as coronavirus hits holiday plans🔥

Holidaymakers face losing thousands of pounds due to a breakdown in travel protections amid the coronavirus pandemic, a consumer group has warned.

Which? told how it has been inundated by customers claiming package travel providers are refusing to meet their legal obligations to issue refunds.

The organisation declared that refusing payouts in the expectation that changes to the law could be made to help the travel industry is “unacceptable”.

Consumers reported that some travel agents are refusing to offer refunds for cancelled holidays, with dozens of cases involving trips to France.

One customer of a well-known beach holiday specialist with a booking worth £2,300 is only being offered a credit note or the option to re-book.

This is despite the law stating that people are entitled to a full refund if their package holiday is cancelled because of extraordinary circumstances at the destination.

It was reported that the Government is considering allowing package travel firms to offer credit notes instead of refunds in a bid to avoid companies going bust due to the impact of Covid-19.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel magazine, said: “We’ve heard from hundreds of people who face losing large sums of money because their travel plans have been left in tatters or they have been abandoned abroad and face extortionate bills to get home.

“It’s vital that the Government, insurers and the travel sector work together to tackle the huge challenge posed by coronavirus, as the travel industry depends on people having confidence that they will be protected in times of crisis.”

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, said: “The Package Travel Regulations will continue to protect customers’ prepayments, as they always have done.

“But Government intervention is required to enable travel companies to continue to operate through a period of unprecedented crisis, and to provide emergency support to customers.”

He called for companies to be allowed to refund customers over a defined period, and for an emergency fund to be established to reimburse customers where travel companies cannot recoup money from their suppliers.