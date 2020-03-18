🔥Transfer news LIVE: Umtiti to Man Utd, Arsenal fury at Aubameyang chase, Bale could leave Real Madrid for free🔥

With the football season in chaos following the coronavirus pandemic, there is no telling when the current campaign will resume – or if it even will, for that matter.​

With no football on the pitch to enjoy, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip

Man Utd obsessed by signing Jude Bellingham

United prepare ‘significant’ Umtiti bid – rumour

Arsenal fury at Barca’s Aubameyang chase – rumour

Abramovich net worth plummets by £2.4bn – rumour

Inter Milan set to extend Ashley Young deal – rumour

Standard Sport will along be bringing you all the latest transfer gossip and rumours that we all love so dearly…

Live Updates

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-18T06: 46: 52.380Z

Man Utd’s significant Umtiti bidManchester United are lining up a “significant” swoop for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to Sport in Spain.Umtiti has dropped behind Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in the pecking order at Barca and, with more than three years left on his deal, Barca believe they can raise valuable funds by cashing in on the defender.Though he has struggled with knee injuries, United reportedly believe he could form a partnership with Harry Maguire and are considering a summer bid.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-18T06: 42: 20.820Z

Welcome back!There’s plenty more transfer news and gossip to get your teeth into as we looks ahead to the summer window.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-17T17: 59: 57.310Z

Man United obsessed by BellinghamJames Robson reports that Manchester United are pulling out all the stops to convince Jude Bellingham to join them this summer, with the 16-year-old Birmingham midfielder given a personal tour of Carrington.”Such moves are commonplace when trying to sign emerging talents – but Bellingham’s behind-the-scenes look at the famously private location came in the week that United imposed new safety measures to combat coronavirus.”The facility, which operates on an invite-only basis, introduced procedures limiting access to first-team training areas to players and essential staff only.”Other visitors, including media attending to watch open training ahead of last week’s Europa League tie with LASK, were asked to fill in questionnaires detailing recent travel and potential exposure to Covid-19.”Bellingham and his family were given the tour last Monday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stepped up his pursuit of one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe.”Read the full story here.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-17T17: 57: 41.946Z

Abraham ‘stalling’ over new Chelsea dealTammy Abraham is reportedly stalling over whether to sign a new contract at Chelsea, according to The Athletic. Photo: ReutersThe 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Blues after scoring 13 goals in 25 Premier League appearances. But the England international only has two years remaining on his current deal and Abraham’s wage demands, along with a potential new addition to the squad this summer in his position, are apparently holding up the deal.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-17T16: 31: 15.096Z

Conte wants Arthur Italian newspaper Tuttosport are reporting that Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is keen on signing Barcelona midfield Arthur this summer. The suggestion is that the Brazilian could form part of a player-plus-cash deal that would see Lautaro Martinez head in the other direction.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-17T14: 54: 01.020Z

Anjorin closing on new Blues dealGoal are reporting that Chelsea are close to agreeing a contract extension for youngster Tino Anjorin.The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut for the club earlier this season, but has under a year left on his existing deal. The report suggests Chelsea want to tie him down until 2025.

2020-03-17T14: 01: 20.560Z

Eze future ‘out of our hands’ – FerdinandQPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the future of star forward Eberechi Eze is out of the club’s hands as he is linked with a Premier League move.The England youth international is the Rs’ most valuable asset and Ferdinand admits the club’s financial situation means that they would have not choice but to sell if the right offer came in.“I think that is out of our hands,” he told The Beautiful Game podcast. “We may get an offer we can’t refuse.”We are trying to build something here but at the same time we know along the way we are going to lose one or two assets and losing those assets will enable us to replenish the squad which because of Financial Fair Play and the way things work in the Championship, for us as a football club that is the only way we can survive and move forward.”

BREAKING NEWS

2020-03-17T12: 38: 02.503Z

Euro 2020 has been delayed until 2021, taking place between June 11 and July 11.

2020-03-17T12: 35: 39.090Z

Trippier plotting Burnley returnAtletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier has said he would only return to England for a return to Burnley.The former Tottenham man has made 32 appearances across all competitions during his debut campaign with Atleti, helping them to the last eight of the Champions League. Getty“We [Dyche and Trippier] have a great relationship. We’re in contact all the time about family, football. It’ll happen one day for sure, I’ll 100 per cent be back playing for them,” he told the Burnley Express.“I would love to retire there. That’s my aim, to retire at Burnley. I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can but I’ll know when the time is right. If I’m at Atleti for another two years, that’ll take me to 32, and Burnley’s the only club that I’d come back to England for.“After that I’d start my coaching badges and I’d love to coach at Burnley. I’d just love to go wherever Sean Dyche goes.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-17T11: 15: 08.350Z

Chelsea make Telles approachChelsea have made an initial approach over a move for left-back Alex Telles, according to The Sun.GettyFrank Lampard is keen to add options at full-back, with Ben Chilwell said to be Chelsea’s No1 target. Telles is an alternative option, and will reportedly cost the Blues a fee in the region of £36million.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-17T10: 32: 37.143Z

Chelsea could be pressured into new deals for playersThe widespread postponement of leagues around the continent has raised the prospect of players’ deals expiring before the end of their respective campaigns.Insiders are describing it as a potentially ‘huge problem’ with players, agents and clubs uncertain of where they stand.Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus could all be impacted as star players become free agents this summer.GettyChelsea have Willian, Olivier Giroud and Pedro all out of contract, which could potentially pile the pressure on them to hand out new deals to ensure they are eligible.If not, it would lead to the confusing situation of players being registered for the season, yet out of contract with their respective clubs.Figures inside the game have expressed uncertainty over where their clients would stand in such exceptional circumstances.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-17T10: 24: 39.303Z

More on Matic…The midfielder has enjoyed a resurgence in form since the turn of the year – convincing Ole Gunnar Solskjær he still has a future at Old Trafford.No decision has been made on a longer term deal for the 31-year-old – but by triggering their option United have ensured he will be available to them if the Premier League season is forced to go beyond the end of June.United refused to rush into a decision over the Serbia international, who looked set to leave at the end of the season.GettyBut he has been in outstanding form since coming in to replace Scott McTominay, who missed two months with knee ligament damage.Clubs in Italy led the race for Matic if he became a free agent, with Inter and AC Milan among those interested.Matic was one of a host of leading players around Europe who faced an uncertain end to the season as they approach the end of their contracts.

BREAKING NEWS

2020-03-17T10: 05: 57.733Z

Manchester United trigger Matic extensionManchester United have triggered the one-year option in Nemanja Matic’s contract and are in talks over a new deal. Matic’s contract was set to expire at the end of June, but will now remain at Old Trafford until at least 2021.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-17T09: 50: 16.740Z

Bruno Fernandes ‘already becoming Man Utd legend’Diogo Dalot says team-mate Bruno Fernandes is already on course to become a Manchester United legend.Fernandes, who signed for an initial £47m last month, has three goals and four assists in all competitions, and was named Premier League Player of the Month on Monday.

Getty”He’s a top guy, a top player. He is going to be a legend, no doubt about that,” he told the official Manchester United podcast.”He’s unbelievable, he can get better of course as well. He’s going to learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he’s going to be a very good player for this club.”He was the captain at Sporting, of course he’s an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he’s played in Italy, he played in Portugal as well. He knows what he is doing. It’s going to be very good for him.”

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-17T09: 20: 02.700Z

Liverpool expecting several players to leaveLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is planning a summer overhaul which could see as many as six first-team players leave, according to The Mirror. While some will be deemed surplus to requirements, there is an expectation a clutch of fringe players will seek first-team football elsewhere, such is Klopp’s reliance on a group of regular first-team players.Dejan Lovren, Divock Origi, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are among a group of players expected to push for moves away from Anfield, while Adam Lallana will leave when his contract expires.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-17T08: 18: 58.360Z

Chelsea prioritising Dembele swoopChelsea are prioritising a move for Lyon’s Moussa Dembele this summer, according to The Athletic.Frank Lampard is desperate to add to his attacking line this summer, with one of Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud certain to move.

GettyThe Blues are also interested in Timo Werner, but it looks like the RB Leipzig is headed elsewhere with Liverpool stepping up their interest.

2020-03-17T07: 42: 01.946Z

Fifa talks over player contractsFifa are set to hold emergency talks over player contracts.Deals traditionally end on June 30, but that could throw the season into chaos with fixtures set to run well beyond that date.

GettyChelsea in particular will keep a key eye on discussions, with Olivier Giroud, Willian and Pedro on a long list of players set to become free agents in the summer.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-17T07: 28: 59.466Z

Bruno Fernandes vows to keep getting betterManchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes says there is plenty more to come from him after a dream start to his Old Trafford career. Fernandes has already scores three across all competitions, and was crowned Premier League Player of the Month on Monday.”Since I was a kid it was a dream to play for Manchester United and to be there at Old Trafford is the biggest dream of my career.Getty”When you come to a new club you always want to score and the first goal is special.”It doesn’t matter how the goal is scored, but the important thing is the goal’s worth.”I’m happy with my start, but from now I need to give more, to be better.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-17T07: 10: 39.000Z

Juventus prepare new Ronaldo dealCristiano Ronaldo could soon re-sign with Juventus until 2024.The Serie A team will extend the Portugal captain’s contract beyond June 2022 as they hunt further silverware, says the Daily Mail.GettyA new contract in Turin would take the forward through to the age of 39.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-17T06: 59: 41.136Z

Aubameyang set on Barcelona moveArsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has his heart set on a move to Barcelona this summer, according to Sport in Spain. Aubameyang was linked with a move to Barca in January, and his family have recently moved to the local area. GettyHis contract is up in the summer but Arsenal are fighting to tie him to a new deal.Last month his manager Mikel Arteta said: “You know he wants to play for the biggest club in the biggest tournaments, and be up there with the best players in the world. And we have to try to support him and give him everything at the club so he really feels fulfilled here. That’s the challenge I have.”

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.