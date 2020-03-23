🔥Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham plot Haaland bid, Aubameyang to leave Arsenal – latest rumours, gossip today🔥

Welcome back to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog running you through all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

With no on-pitch action to enjoy, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip:

Liverpool and Utd battle for Ruiz

Chelsea and Barcelona fight for Alex Telles

Arsenal star Aubameyang in demand

Real Madrid eye Raul Jimenez

Liverpool face fight for Ndicka​

Man Utd lead Koulibaly race

Live Updates

2020-03-23T14: 44: 54.540Z

Roma negotiating Mkhitaryan deal Photo: ReutersArsenal are willing to do a deal with Roma over Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to Corriere dello Sport.The midfielder has spent the season on loan in Serie A to some success and Roma want to keep the player beyond the end of the season.The sports daily report that a deal worth €17m has been offered, but Arsenal are holding out for closer to €24m.One to keep an eye on.

2020-03-23T14: 22: 09.703Z

Tottenham in for Haaland?Harry who? According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham are monitoring Erling Braut Haaland’s situation at Borussia Dortmund and are preparing to make an offer. The 19-year-old scored 16 goals in 14 league games for Salzburg this season before making a January switch to Dortmund, where he has continued his emphatic scoring rate with 12 goals in 11 games.

2020-03-23T13: 57: 45.210Z

Emerson told to leave ChelseaPhoto: GettyItaly manager Roberto Mancini believes Chelsea’s Emerson Palmiere should return to Seria A and leave the Premier League behind. Emerson joined Chelsea in 2018 and actually started as Frank Lampard’s first choice left-back this season. However, the Brazilian has more recently become a fringe player.Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mancini said: “As for the full-backs, we knew Adam Masina, although he disappeared from the radar a bit after his move to Watford.”Luca Pellegrini [the Cagliari full-back on loan from Juventus] already spent time with the senior squad and can improve.”It would be nice if Emerson Palmieri, who hasn’t played much for Chelsea, could come and play in Italy.”

2020-03-23T13: 34: 16.743Z

Harry Kane on the move?Photo: GettyAs another year goes by without a trophy for Tottenham, the Harry Kane rumours continue to circulate. The Telegraph reported earlier in March the England captain was to consider his future with Tottenham facing a battle to convince him otherwise. Our reporter Dan Kilpatrick – speaking in a live Q&A – certainly doesn’t think he’s on the move, however. When asked if Kane will leave, Kilpatrick said: “Assuming you mean this summer (or in the next transfer window), I honestly cannot foresee a situation where Kane leaves.”Ultimately, I think he is worth more to Spurs than any interested club would be willing to pay. Take Manchester United, who certainly admire Kane. Why would they pay Levy’s asking price when they could sign Haaland and Sancho for the same money?”

2020-03-23T13: 01: 22.006Z

United back in for Godin?

Photo: GettyManchester United are once again interested in signing 34-year-old Diego Godin, according to The Mirror. The Uruguayan’s contract is set to run out in 2022, however Corriere dello Sport report the defender will likely make a switch to United beforehand.

2020-03-23T12: 45: 31.103Z

Werner to Liverpool complicated by coronavirusPhoto: GettyThe outbreak of coronavirus may impact Timo Werner’s proposed summer move to the Premier League, says RB Leipzig’s sporting director. Liverpool are reportedly interested but may face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea. Speaking to Sport1, he said: “It is clear that Timo has attracted interest from other clubs for his great performances with his goals and assists.”England has the same problems as we do. The crisis affects not just one league, it has a global impact, and we cannot say whether things will be the same in six months.”We do not know how the transfer market is developing. We are looking into a very foggy glass ball. We do not know what our resources are and what the other clubs have in terms of opportunities.”

2020-03-23T12: 26: 51.806Z

Vertonghen off on a free?Tottenham face the possibility of losing centre-back Jan Vertonghen on a free this summer after they failed to sell the Belgian in January, according to Daily Express. The 32-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and looks set to follow fellow Ajax graduate Christian Eriksen in a cut-price exit.

2020-03-23T12: 13: 42.120Z

Dybala’s failed move cost Lukaku Juve switchLukaku has scored 17 league goals in his first season with Inter Milan but he could have been playing in a Juventus shirt, his agent Federico Postorello told Sky in Italy. “Lukaku is wearing the Inter Milan shirt and not the Juventus one because Juventus didn’t end up finding an agreement between Dybala and Manchester United,” Pastorello said. “Juventus had done an incredible job in trying to get him. They have been the best club for its organisation, but also trophies won. Every season it wins something. Lukaku at Juventus would have made many people happy.”

2020-03-23T11: 50: 56.436Z

Aubameyang in demand

Photo: GettyArsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a man in demand with PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United all interested, according to the Daily Mail. The striker’s contract runs out in 2021, which – as long as he doesn’t sign a new contract – means he can speak to other clubs from January next year. The Mail report Arsenal have accepted Aubameyang will not sign a new deal with the club.

2020-03-23T11: 38: 40.700Z

North London battle for LovrenPhoto: GettyNot only are Arsenal and Tottenham battling for a top-four place, the Daily Express report they are also in competition over the signing of Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren. The defender has just a year left on his contract, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ahead in the pecking order.

2020-03-23T11: 19: 47.026Z

Willian to Spurs? Robinson approves

Photo: GettyFormer Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists Chelsea forward Willian would be a great signing for his former side but believes they will have to sell first. Willian – who has made 329 appearances for Chelsea – almost joined Tottenham from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and actually had a medical at the club.The Blues snapped him up, however, and the rest is history. Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “It would be a good signing.

“I think it is a player who Mourinho knows well. I would be surprised if Chelsea let him go because he is a top player.“Spurs have a lot of attacking midfield players and he fits that bill as to what they have already got.“There would have to be a few outgoings but that is a manager putting his stamp on a squad.“Implementing the changes and getting the players he wants. Mourinho was brought in for a reason and Spurs will have to let him do that to an extent.“There would have to be outgoings first to make room. He is very similar to what they have already got.”

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-23T10: 50: 48.316Z

A reminder of what Laporte said last week…“We are waiting for a final decision [from CAS]. We are going to see what happens next season.Getty“Obviously it would hurt us a lot if we aren’t in the Champions League next season.“I am very happy here at Manchester City. I am enjoying my football here, we are doing great things here. In the last two years we have won eight trophies.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-23T10: 34: 50.800Z

Rose’s Tottenham career over? Photo: Getty ImagesIn not hugely surprising news, the Northern Echo report that Newcastle will turn Danny Rose’s loan move into a permanent transfer.Jose Mourinho does not consider the left-back as part of his plans in N17 so, with Newcastle having already paid £2m to take Rose on loan they will re-enter negotiations over full-time switch.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-23T09: 42: 32.806Z

Take note, Raheem Sterling! Ilkay Gundogan showed Raheem Sterling how it’s done when becoming the latest Manchester City player to conduct an interview with Spanish media.Sterling sparked controversy by posing with a Real Madrid shirt and failing to rule out a move to the Bernabeu ahead of City’s Champions League round of 16 first leg last month.GettyBut Gundogan – speaking to Marca last week about the postponed second leg – avoided any similar storm with a masterclass in difusing awkward questions.Asked if his game would be ideally suited to La Liga, the German international was tactful in his response.“The Spanish league is one of the best in the world, it’s very attractive, I can’t deny it,” he said. “But my latest contract renewal wasn’t long ago at all. I’m very happy in Manchester and I’ve never stopped to think about what could happen in the future.”Sure, there were complimentary words for Real – “one of the best clubs in the world” – and Zinedine Zidane – “I respect him so much” – but Gundogan’s interview will have barely caused a ripple at the Etihad.All that and no picture with the famous white shirt draped over his shoulder.Sterling could take note.

2020-03-23T08: 55: 53.000Z

Premier League clubs could scale back transfer plansManchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea may have to scale back their transfer plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.The global economy will be on its knees when the UK eventually emerges from self-distancing measures and clubs are concerned about splashing huge fees during this period. The Mirror reports that clubs fear a public backlash if they spend big at the end of the season (whenever that may be). Jadon Sancho will be available for a fee in the region of £120million, and both Manchester United and Chelsea are not put off by that valuation.However, teams a re conscious of the devastating impact coronavirus will have on the general population’s health and finances.One source at a Premier League club said splashing money will be “inviting trouble”.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T08: 40: 53.000Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s signings: Success or failure?Standard Sport’s James Robson assesses Solskjaer’s first two windows…Senior United sources admit their transfer success rate dropped to below five out of 10 post-Ferguson, which is why so much work has been put into establishing a committee to ensure there are fewer recruitment fails. So there is only so much credit Solskjaer can take for his encouraging business so far. But the fact that his vision is so in tune with the traditions of United has made the process of identifying and securing targets as smooth as it’s been since Ferguson. GettySources are adamant his priorities last summer were a ball-playing centre-back, high-energy right-back and a right winger. He addressed the first two of those needs with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who have both impressed. Daniel James remains a work in progress after the failure to land top target Jadon Sancho. The biggest criticism of Solskjaer’s first summer window was that it didn’t go far enough. But it is hard to lay the blame at his feet for the failures of Woodward and chief negotiator Matt Judge to get deals over the line. United were interested in Bruno Fernandes (below) in March – but only firmed up a move for him in January. His outstanding form since arriving has sparked their resurgence and offered a tantalising glimpse of what might have been if Solskjaer could have called upon him from the start. GettyMeanwhile, the failure to replace Lukaku or Sanchez left United desperately short of options up front, particularly during Anthony Martial’s month-long absence in September. Perhaps Solskjaer could have been stronger in pushing the board to give him a striker, but his determination not to make any missteps saw him resolutely stick to a policy of only bringing in the ‘right’ targets. He relaxed that approach in January with a desperate late move for Bournemouth’s Josh King, eventually landing Odion Ighalo on loan instead.And the success of the Nigerian also underlines what United missed out on in the first half of the season. Verdict: Success

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-23T08: 20: 15.000Z

Liverpool cool interest in HavertzStaying on Merseyside, Liverpool have cooled their interest in Kai Havertz.Jurgen Klopp has been watching the 20-year-old for some time, and Abyer Leverkusen appear resigned to losing him at some point in the near future. Sporting director Rudi Voller said last month: “I am glad that we still held [on to Kai Havertz] this year.“We’ll see how it looks in summer.“He still has a contract until 2022 – these are, of course, the classic facts.”However, Liverpool’s interest has waned owing to his price tag, the Daily Express says.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-23T08: 05: 40.000Z

Liverpool think Ruiz is FabLiverpool are keen on Fabian Ruiz but will face competition for his signature. The 23-year-old Napoli midfielder is also being watched by Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Liverpool Echo reports.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-23T07: 50: 25.000Z

Liverpool face fight for NdickaValencia, Sevilla and both Milan clubs are also keen Liverpool target Evan Ndicka.The Reds will face fierce competition for Ndicka in the summer, with Sky Sports Arsenal also monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt man.

Can’t see the Transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.