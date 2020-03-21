🔥Transfer news LIVE: Soumare to Liverpool; Grealish and Lemar to Man United; Arsenal, Chelsea latest rumours🔥

Welcome back to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog running you through that all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

With the football season left in chaos following the coronavirus pandemic, and action won’t resume in England until April 30 at the earliest.

With no on-pitch action to enjoy, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip:

Soumare to Liverpool – latest from David Lynch

Neymar would take pay cut for Barca return – rumour

Juve could seek Pjanic-Jorginho Chelsea swap – rumour

Liverpool in talks over a deal for Soumare – rumour

Chelsea beat West Ham to wonderkid – rumour

Tottenham and Chelsea offered Luka Jovic – rumour

Live Updates

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-21T14: 47: 18.216Z

‘Kane should be loyal to Spurs’Former England star John Barnes says Harry Kane should turn down a move to Manchester United this summer out of loyalty to Tottenham.”Harry Kane should not look to leave Tottenham if he loves Spurs and is a fan of the club,’ Barnes told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.”If all players wanted to leave their club to win a trophy, all the players would go to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City or a Liverpool, and you’ll never have anyone playing anywhere else.”You know you’re a Tottenham fan, you want to play for Tottenham so stay at Tottenham to try and help them win.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-21T14: 29: 42.933Z

Neymar ready to take pay cut to return to BarcelonaSpanish outlet Diario Sport say that Neymar is willing to do whatever it takes to secure a return to Barcelona this summer, including takin a sizeable pay cut. The report suggests that PSG are readying themselves for a £150m bid from Barca, and claims the Brazilian’s representatives have already met with officials from the Catalan club to discuss a deal.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-21T14: 23: 13.033Z

Liverpool Q&A with David Lynch Remmy Kipchirchir asks… What is the latest news on Lille’s 21-year old midfielder Boubakary Soumare?I can’t claim to know an awful lot about Soumare but his profile is that of the sort of player Liverpool might be keeping tabs on – though that goes for a *lot* of players, trust me!Still, central midfield is not an area where the Reds are in particularly desperate need at the moment, so a big signing there would surely be contingent on someone departing.Klopp is desperate to get Gini Wijnaldum tied down to a new contract and talks are ongoing on that front, while his faith in Naby Keita remains unshaken despite the succession of minor injuries that have slowed his progress.If anything changes on those fronts then perhaps Soumare is someone the Reds will consider, otherwise, I believe Klopp is rightly happy with his options in that area.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-21T14: 00: 38.966Z

Merson urges Klopp to make Aubameyang moveA bit of a bizarre one for you now. Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Jurgen Klopp should be looking to pinch his old side’s captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Photo: Getty“Liverpool do need a forward,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Let’s be honest, they haven’t got a natural striker. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino work really well together as a three, but you do need someone who can bang in 25 goals without a fuss.“Firmino is a top player but he can go long periods of time without scoring. You still need someone who is a safety net in terms of goals and that’s what Aubameyang can provide.”

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-21T13: 33: 12.960Z

Liverpool Q&A with David Lynch Do you think Timo Werner will be playing for Liverpool next season, and how far along is a potential deal?I don’t think anyone – even Jurgen Klopp! – could definitively state that Timo Werner will be a Liverpool player next season just yet, but the signs are good.The player is clearly very keen for a move to Anfield and the fact that he seemed open to the idea of fighting for his place when asked about the interest last month will have ticked a lot of boxes for the Reds.Alongside that, he is a player with a remarkable goalscoring record, experience of playing in a similar setup, and who is still just 24 years old. In terms of the profile Liverpool tend to go for, it’s hard to imagine a better fit for them this summer than Timo Werner. This one will surely get moving once football resumes.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-21T13: 26: 47.023Z

Our Liverpool correspondent David Lynch is currently conducting a Q&A on all things Anfield and there are plenty of questions about transfers popping up so we’ll bring you some of his insight here, too…

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-21T12: 38: 14.813Z

Juve could offload Pjanic to fund Jorginho bidCorriere dello Sport say that Juventus are willing to let Miralem Pjanic leave this summer in order to free up space and money to sign Jorginho from Chelsea.The report suggests that The Old Lady would be open to offering the player to the Blues as part of a swap deal or else sell him elsewhere to raise money.​Juve boss Maurizio Sarri took Jorginho with him to Stamford Bridge when he left Napoli to take over in the Chelsea dugout.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-21T12: 06: 42.086Z

United should sign Grealish over Maddison – Ferdinand Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes his former side should prioritise the signing of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish over Leicester midfielder James Maddison. Photo: Getty”They’re both flying,” Ferdinand said in a Q&A on his Instagram. “They’re very different players. Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about.”He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.”Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him, draw one/two players to him leaving space for someone else.”That’s what I like about Grealish. He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing. He just edges it for me.”

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-21T11: 10: 56.406Z

Spurs and Chelsea to be offered Jovic dealReal Madrid are set to offer striker Luke Jovic to both Chelsea and Tottenham this summer as they look to shift the £50m man. That’s according to The Star, who say Real are ready to offload the Serbian signed from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer. Spurs and Chelsea were both in the market for a new striker in January but neither managed to get a deal across the line.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-21T10: 34: 24.253Z

Pochettino on Chelsea target Lautaro MartinezFormer Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea target Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world.The Blues will be in the market for a striker at the end of the season after failing to secure any deals during the January transfer window, with Moussa Dembele their preferred target.GettyHowever, the Blues are also monitoring RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and have been linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Martinez. Speaking to Radio La Plata, Pochettino said: “Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world. It’s not just for what he does now, but for what his potential means going forward.”If you start looking at hitmen for the big clubs, clearly his name has to be in there.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-21T09: 37: 09.863Z

Matic set for new Man Utd dealManchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is in talks over a new two-year deal worth £140,000 a week, according to The Sun.GettyJust days ago United triggered a one-year extension in his Old Trafford deal.Prior to that, Matic looked set to leave the club as a free agent and had even spoken to clubs in Europe over a summer move.But an impressive upturn in form has won Matic a further year at Old Trafford, and he now looks set to extend that further.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-21T08: 51: 37.396Z

Chelsea beat West Ham to wonderkidChelsea are set to sign Portuguese wonderkid Chiquinho, according to The Sun.West Ham were also in the hunt for the left winger but the Blues appear to have won the race.Reports in Lisbon claim both clubs lodged bids for the Portugal Under-20.Chiquinho broke into Estoril’s senior team recently, and has scored once in eight appearances.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-21T08: 09: 19.310Z

Liverpool in talks with SoumareLiverpool have been in talks over a deal for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare for some time, according to Sport in Spain.Manchester United are also monitoring Soumare, while Barcelona will make a summer move for the France Under-21 if they fail to land priority target Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer.Liverpool themselves are also keeping an eye on Camavinga.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-21T08: 05: 21.670Z

Good morning!Welcome back to Standard Sport’s rolling transfer blog. We’ve got plenty more in store today…

WEST HAM NEWS

2020-03-20T22: 26: 35.856Z

Hammers track West Brom loan starWest Ham are monitoring West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of a potential summer move, according to The Birmingham Mail.

Photo: GettyThe 23-year-old has impressed since arriving on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists for Slaven Bilic’s promotion contenders.But while the Baggies have the option to make the deal permanent, news of interest from West Ham could give the Brazilian a tough decision to make over his future in the summer.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-20T20: 42: 41.286Z

Beckham targets Silva for Inter MiamiInter Miami co-owner David Beckham is hoping to lure Manchester City playmaker David Silva to the MLS outfit on a free transfer, according to The Daily Mirror. Photo: PAThe 34-year-old is out of contract this summer and has already spoken of his desire for a final challenge before retiring.While Silva’s expected destination is in LaLiga with hometown club Las Palmas, the report claims Beckham is hoping to convince Silva to move to join his newly-founded club with a lucrative salary package.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-20T18: 44: 44.166Z

Lille president hands EPL duo Osimhen boostLille president Gerard Lopez has admitted he would be powerless to stop Victor Osimhen leaving the club this summer amid reported Premier League interest.

Photo: AFPLiverpool have been linked with a bid for the towering Nigerian, who has hit 18 goals in 38 games this season for the Ligue 1 outfit.French media outlet Sport also claim Tottenham would be interested in signing the 21-year-old as they search for cover for Harry Kane. However, Lopez has revealed he would only sell his star striker for £90m.“Osimhen will be at Lille next season. However, there are factors that I cannot control,” he said.”I do not control the fact that a club arrives and offers a salary six or eight times higher than what we can offer.”But I think sometimes it’s better not to take a big salary and wait until next season.”

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-20T17: 37: 47.000Z

Spurs eye KondogbiaTottenham boss Jose Mourinho is likely to have a few names on his shopping list ahead of the summer transfer window and Don Balon claim Geoffrey Kondogbia is among them.The 27-year-old is currently contracted to Valencia and has been one of few shining lights for the LaLiga club this season.The report claims Spurs would have to stump up £25m for the France international, which could be seen as good business as Kondogbia is adept at playing centre-back or in central midfield.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-20T16: 44: 18.373Z

United meet Lemar agentESPN are reporting that Manchester United officials met with representatives of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar last week over a potential summer move.Photo: GettyLemar has never fully settled in Madrid after making a big money move from Monaco in 2018. The Frenchman was linked with a January move to Tottenham and has also been the subject of interest from Arsenal in the past.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-20T16: 04: 57.273Z

Petit: I’d love to see Coutinho back in Premier LeagueEmmanuel Petit believes Philippe Coutinho regrets quitting Liverpool for Barcelona in the same way he did after making the move from Arsenal.Photo: GettyHowever, in an interview with Goal, the Petit backed the Brazilian to succeed if he returns to the Premier League this summer. “If I was Philippe Coutinho, every morning I would wake up and think to myself, ‘Why, why, did I sign [for Barcelona] in Spain?'”Because, I can remember the time when I’d wake up, when I was at Barcelona, when I left Arsenal, and I was thinking the same way, ‘Why did I leave? Why did I leave? Why did I leave?'”He’s got the vision, the technique, the speed, he can strike, he has the creativity.”We all know what he is capable of. I was a big fan of his when he was at Liverpool. I would be very, very happy to see him back in the Premier League.”

Can’t see the Transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.