🔥Transfer news LIVE: Sancho and Osimhen to Man Utd; Rice to Chelsea; Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool latest rumours🔥

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T11: 48: 25.830Z

Osimhen to Old Trafford?With Odion Ighalo’s future at Manchester United unclear given that latest update, there will be room up front.Ighalo’s Nigerian compatriot, Victor Osimhen, is the latest striker to be linked with the Red Devils, with Le10 Sport reporting that the 21-year-old’s impressive form for Lille has alerted United.With 18 goals in 38 games this term, Osimhen has also reportedly got the interest of Real Madrid – so this could be a story which runs for a while.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-24T11: 41: 10.116Z

Tottenham to offload Rose?Danny Rose could become a Newcastle player permanently, according to iSport.The Tottenham left-back is on loan with the Magpies, and Spurs are reportedly willing to sell him for a ‘realistic’ fee whenever the transfer window reopens.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T11: 29: 46.516Z

Man Utd could be forced to release IghaloA potential problem for Manchester United… James Robson reports that the club could be forced to release Odion Ighalo before the end of the season if the campaign is extended beyond May due to coronavirus. The on loan striker’s contract runs until May 31 – meaning United will have to try to secure a permanent deal or seek Premier League dispensation to extend it further. But with Ighalo’s parent club Shanghai Shenhua potentially back in action before football resumes in this country, there are no guarantees they will agree to a transfer.No option to buy was included in the 30-year-old’s deadline day move in January. And privately United sources believed a permanent transfer was unlikely given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pursuit of a top class centre forward and Ighalo’s salary in China – believed to be worth around £300,000-a-week.

2020-03-24T11: 06: 31.740Z

Expensive summer for United?So, purely going by CIES values, United would likely have to pay close to £200m to sign Sancho.Given that Chelsea feel confident of pressing ahead with a £120m bid this summer, that price seems more in line with how much Sancho will go for – but where will the England international end up?We’ll be looking at whether a move to Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford is more likely over the next few days…

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T10: 32: 19.353Z

London talents valuedCallum Hudson-Odoi is also highly prized, with his new five-year Chelsea contract likely contributing to a value of €72.3m.Two young north London talents are also rated, with Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon (€38.9m) and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (€25.2m) increasing their transfer values.

2020-03-24T10: 28: 42.613Z

CIES valuesUnsurprisingly, Jadon Sancho’s Dortmund team-mate Erling Braut Haaland is valued at €101m (£93.6m) following his sensational season.United backed out of signing Haaland in January given the level of control Mino Raiola will exert over any follow-up move for Haaland, though CIES states his value is “destined to grow.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T09: 54: 48.846Z

Sancho the most valuable young player – CIESAccording to the CIES Football Observatory, Manchester United will have to seriously spend if they want to get their hands on Jadon Sancho.CIES’ latest study into the estimated transfer values of players in the top five European leagues born after the year 2000 show that Sancho is worth around £184million.We’ll have a few more names for you coming right up…

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-24T09: 21: 47.756Z

Alaba open to Spain move?

Well now… it appears as though David Alaba could be set to decide which side of the Clasico divide he is on.Bild reports that the Austrian is considering leaving Bayern Munich this summer, and with just one year left on his contract, the Bundesliga giants could sell rather than lose him for nothing in 2021.There would be no shortage of suitors for a player as talented and as versatile as Alaba.In our Liverpool Q&A on Saturday, David Lynch suggested a move to Liverpool is unlikely – and with Bild saying Barcelona and Real Madrid are both options, LaLiga beckons…

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-24T08: 54: 28.650Z

Bayern want Coman to commit long-termBayern Munich have opened talks with Kingsley Coman over a new deal, according to FootMercato. GettyComan, 23, has a contract at Allianz Arena until 2023 but the Bundesliga champions want to tie him to a long-term deal.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T08: 30: 29.383Z

Chelsea dealt Chilwell blowIt’s widely reported that Chelsea are after Ben Chilwell this summer, but their hopes have hit something resembling a road-bump. That’s because Leicester are preparing to play hardball over the fee for the England full-back.

GettyFrank Lampard, who has leaned on Marcos Alonso this season, is desperate to add a left-back this summer.Leicester have form for playing hardball. They fetched a whopping £80million for Harry Maguire last summer, and have slapped a similar pricetag on Chilwell, according to Goal.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-24T08: 02: 19.650Z

Eze like a Tuesday morningYup, I’m still going to crowbar in useless puns where possible. Tottenham are monitoring QPR’s English midfielder Eberechi Eze.The Express reports that Jose Mourinho is now the clear frontrunner in the race to land Eze, 21, in the summer.Both Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have shown an interest, but the £20million has proved prohibitive for both clubs.

WEST HAM NEWS

2020-03-24T07: 44: 32.896Z

West Ham want a piece of PereiraWest Ham have shown an interest in West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira, according to Football Insider.GettyPereira has scored six goals and laid on 12 assists in 33 appearances this term.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T07: 18: 45.393Z

United transfer plans unchangedManchester United’s plans to address the midfield during the summer transfer window are unchanged, according to the Manchester Evening news.The Mirror reported on Monday that clubs were considering curbing their spending in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, with the global economy set to be on its knees when the worst of the crisis is over.

GettyBut it is claimed United will press ahead with plans regardless.They still want Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Leicester’s James Maddison or Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.Much will hinge on whether they offload Paul Pogba, too, with United hoping to fetch up to £100million for the Frenchman.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T07: 01: 21.936Z

Man Utd Bellingham boostWhat did United fear perhaps more than anything else going into the summer transfer window?That’s right, being beaten to another player by Borussia Dortmund. That’s after the Bundesliga club swiped Erling Haaland from underneath United’s collective nose in the January window.

GettyUntil now, Dortmund wanted Jude Bellingham too. Until now.The Mirror is reporting that Dortmund have put their transfer plans on hold. “There is a lot of uncertainty in all clubs. We first have to manage this crisis situation,” sporting director Michael Zorc said.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-24T05: 53: 12.440Z

Tottenham explore free transfer marketSpurs are reportedly looking at the free transfer market in order to bolster their attacking options and strength at right back.The Daily Express reports that the likes of forwards Olivier Giroud, Dries Mertens and Daniel Sturridge are all under consideration, along with Belgian right back Thomas Meunier.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-24T05: 00: 26.496Z

Barcelona’s Aubameyang interest coolsGood news for Arsenal fans this morning with reports that Barcelona no longer consider Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their top choice to bolster their attack this summer.Photo: Getty ImagesThe Catalan giants are long-time admirers of the Gabon international, but the Daily Star report that they are now focussed on bringing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez to Camp Nou instead.Aubameyang’s contract is due to expire next summer, and he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T04: 50: 10.593Z

Barcelona offer Philippe Coutinho to ChelseaChelsea have been given the chance to sign the former Liverpool star, with Barcelona ready to cut their losses on the Brazil international.Photo: Getty ImagesCoutinho has struggled to establish himself at Camp Nou following his £142million move from Anfield in 2018.The Mirror reports that Coutinho, who has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich, is attracting interest from Chelsea, but the Blues would prefer a loan deal for the 27-year-old.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T04: 40: 15.620Z

Manchester United to buy IghaloIt would appear that Ighalo’s ‘dream’ move to Manchester United is about to get a whole lot better, with the Mail reporting the Nigerian striker is set to join the club on a permanent deal.He arrived on transfer deadline day on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, with that temporary deal set to expire on May 31st.Photo: Getty ImagesWith the Premier League season halted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, United were expected to try and negotiate an extension to Ighalo’s loan.But Shanghai Shenhua are willing to sell the player for £15million – and option that is apparently very attractive at Old Trafford.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-24T04: 33: 41.990Z

Chelsea want West Ham star Declan RiceRice was released by Chelsea as a youth player before signing for the Hammers, and now the Blues want to bring him back to West London.Photo: Getty ImagesSky Sports report that Frank Lampard is keen to sign Rice, who has four years remaining on his current deal at West Ham, to reunite him in midfield with close friend Mason Mount.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T21: 46: 14.610Z

Pogba told to rejoin Juve where he would be ‘reborn’Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be “reborn” should he return to Juventus, states Claudio Marchisio. Pogba’s long-term future is entirely up in the air, last playing for United in December and making just seven league appearances this season alongside an abundance of rumours pointing towards his exit. GettyManager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early in March came to the defence of the highly scrutinised Frenchman, revealing he expects the enigmatic 26-year-old to be at Old Trafford for years to come. However, former Juventus midfielder Marchisio believes Pogba – who played for the Italian giants between 2012 and 2016 after transferring from United – would prove an excellent acquisition.On Pogba’s potential return, Marchisio told Tuttosport​: “I would be very happy. I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester and that if he really wanted to change he should choose Spain.“Having said that, his return would be extremely positive; Paul would be reborn in the environment he loves and looks after him most.“And he would give Juventus a lot as they need someone like him in the middle. He is a great professional.”

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.