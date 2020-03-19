🔥Transfer news LIVE: Neymar to Barcelona back on, Chalov to Chelsea, Man United drop Pogba price – today's rumours🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog running you through that all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

With the football season left in chaos following the coronavirus pandemic, there is no telling when the current campaign will resume – or if it even will, for that matter.

With no on- pitch action to enjoy, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip:

Neymar to Barcelona back on?

Fedor Chalov linked with Chelsea again

Man United drop Pogba price

Live Updates

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-19T05: 32: 20.200Z

Neymar to Barcelona back on?Reports in Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona are ready to use Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho in the pursuit of PSG’s Neymar, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-18T22: 42: 12.723Z

Willian happy to put Chelsea contract saga aside and finish seasonWillian has vowed to continue playing for Chelsea until the Premier League season concludes as uncertainty grows over whether he will sign a new contract. Photo: PAThe 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona over the past 18 months. But it is understood the Blues are only willing to offer a new one-year extension as per club policy, while Willian wants a longer commitment.The coronavirus pandemic could further complicate matters with the Premier League season potentially ending in June, but Willian is keen to keep playing on regardless.”My contract really ends I think in July,” he told Brazilian TV channel Esporte Interativo on a live Facebook chat.“And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the League in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me – regardless of a signed paper.“But it’s clear that this is not a certainty, we don’t know what can happen. But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation.”

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-18T21: 35: 22.630Z

Keita linked with Leipzig returnCould Liverpool really decide to cash in on Naby Keita and allow him to rejoin RB Leipzig? Photo: Getty/Liverpool FCAccord to German newspaper Bild, the Bundesliga outfit are interested in bringing the 25-year-old back to Germany – just two years after selling him for £65m.Keita has struggled to live up to expectations at Anfield and has made just nine Premier League appearances this season.The report claims the Guinea international could even take a pay cut to allow him to rejoin his former club, though Liverpool are unlikely to allow him leave on the cheap.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-18T20: 30: 50.000Z

Gundogan drops Zidane hintManchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has spoken of his admiration for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and says the Spanish side are ‘unique’ in football.Gundogan and City were due to meet Madrid in the teams’ Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday night, but that match was called off by Uefa due to the growing threat posed by coronavirus.Instead, the former Borussia Dortmund player spoke to Marca and, asked about the Frenchman, he said: “To speak about Zidane, you have to do it as a player and as a coach.”For me, Zidane is one of the best players of all time, just as he showed with Juventus, Madrid and France. He always played well. Zidane is one of those players I followed as a kid. The way he controlled the ball was incredible and I think every player that plays under him knows that.”That’s where part of his success as a coach comes from. If someone like Zidane tells you to do something on the pitch, you go and do it. How can you not believe him, how can you not follow him with that career he had as a player?”I’ve never had the chance to speak to Zidane, but I respect him so much as a coach and a player.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-18T19: 33: 20.820Z

Chelsea join race for Lazio defenderChelsea boss Frank Lampard is interested in signing Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi, reports in Italy suggest. Photo: AFPThe Blues coach is reportedly looking for defensive reinforcements in the summer as he continues his overhaul of the Chelsea squad. Acerbi has impressed for the Eagles this season in which they are challenging for the Serie A title in second place behind Juventus.The 32-year-old has a contract that runs until 2023 at the Stadio Olimpico but the Blues, along with Inter Milan, are tracking the defender ahead of a potential summer move, according to FC Inter News.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-18T18: 57: 29.326Z

Spurs face battle for Betis strikerTottenham boss Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to sign a striker as cover for Harry Kane and according to reports in Spain, he has targeted Real Betis striker Loren Moron. Photo: GettyThe 26-year-old, previously linked with Barcelona before they signed Martin Braithwaite, has scored nine goals in 26 LaLiga appearances.Madrid-based newspaper La Razon report the Spanish striker is being lined up for a move to the Premier League, although it remains to be seen whether the north London side would offer anything close to his £55 million buyout clause.They face a battle to sign Moron with the report claiming Napoli are also interested and are said to be preparing a £35m bid.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-18T17: 40: 07.210Z

Arsenal rival Bayern Munich for Swedish teenagerArsenal have held talks with Hammarby over a deal for teenage star Emil Roback as they try to beat Bayern Munich to his signature.The 16-year-old forward is being tipped for big things in Sweden and he is attracting plenty of interest.Bayern Munich have already made contact over a move for the Sweden Under-17 international, but now Arsenal have joined the hunt.“We were contacted and know about the interest [from Bayern]. He has also met Arsenal,” Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson told Fotboll Direkt.“There’s a strong interest and there are more clubs as well. He’s also been to Arsenal. Yes, I understand the interest. “He is a forward with a great physique and speed and already a skilled goalscorer.”Arsenal have given plenty of young players chance this season – particularly those from their academy – and it is thought that could be an attractive proposition for Roback.

SOCIAL

2020-03-18T17: 01: 10.956Z

Latest update on Saka’s Arsenal contractOur reporter Simon Collings answered questions from Arsenal fans in a Q&A session earlier today and the topic of Bukayo Saka’s future was brought up on a few occasions. Photo: Getty/Arsenal FCHere’s the latest update on the 18-year-old’s contract situation…”Arteta confirmed in his last press conference before football shutdown that talks were underway. Make no mistake, Saka is a priority for the club and they will not want to let him go.”The youngsters will, however, not be short of offers – both from abroad and clubs in England.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-18T16: 33: 57.610Z

Arteta to sanction Mkhitaryan exit?Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is reportedly willing to let Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Roma after his loan spell expires. Photo: APThe 31-year-old has spent the season on loan with the Serie A outfit and the Giallorossi, according to the Express, want to make the move a permanent one.The report adds that the Armenian will be allowed to leave, although it is unclear what fee the Gunners will demand for a player whose contract expires in June 2021.

2020-03-18T15: 26: 26.000Z

‘Spurs target’ Barisic not seeking Rangers exit – agentRangers star Borna Barisic will stay at the club until the summer and isn’t thinking about leaving the club, says his agent.Sky Sports report that the Croatian, who recently signed a new deal until 2024, has been watched by Tottenham and Napoli.But Ives Cakarun, the player’s agent, insists he only wants to focus on playing for the Scottish Premiership side.“Napoli? Borna is concentrated only on the path with Rangers until next summer,” he said.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-18T14: 13: 20.083Z

La Liga giants join Alaba raceBild report both Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to challenge Chelsea for the signature of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer.The Blues were strongly linked with a move for the Austria international earlier this year with Alaba indicating he would be open to move to both Spain and England.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-18T13: 47: 28.750Z

Bellingham rules out Bayern moveManchester United are desperate to sign Birmingham youngster Jude Bellingham this summer but interest in Germany remains.GettyBild are now reporting the 16-year-old is keen to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund having decided against a move to Bayern Munich.United however have been hopeful of convincing him to head to Old Trafford – giving the midfielder a guided tour of their Carrington training facilities last month.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-18T12: 51: 38.950Z

United and Liverpool interested in ZakariaAccording to Sport Bild, both Manchester United and Liverpool have been courting Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.GettySky Germany have already claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are very keen on the 23-year-old – although Monchengladbach qualifying for next season’s Champions League could convince him to stay for another season.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-18T12: 44: 36.276Z

Barcelona facing big Coutinho problem this summerBayern Munich have the option to make Philippe Coutinho’s transfer permanent this summer but it remains to be seen if the German giants have been convinced.GettyCatalan outlet Sport claim Bayern won’t be taking that option, throwing the Brazilian’s future into doubt again. Tottenham were among the clubs to have held talks with the playmaker last summer and the report interest from the Premier League remains ahead of the summer transfer window.Watch this space…

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-18T11: 53: 47.710Z

City want £80m for MahrezManchester City will demand an £80m fee if Paris Saint-Germain step up their pursuit of Riyad Mahrez this summer.Getty ImagesMahrez joined City from Leicester for £61m in 2018 and remains a valuable option for Pep Guardiola in attack. Because of that, City would want big money for the Algeria international, according to Goal.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-18T11: 16: 13.506Z

Saul Niguez fee getting ‘more affordable by the day’ Manchester United and Manchester City target Saul Alvarez could be set for a move this summer with his his release clause no longer deemed prohibitive, according to one report in Spain.Atletico are in the process of trying to negotiate a new contract with the Spain international, who’s current deal runs until 2026 with a 150m euro release clause.Getty ImagesMundo Deportivo claim Atletico are no longer convinced that clause is enough to dissuade clubs in the Premier League however and want a their player to sign a new deal.The report suggests however talks are at a standstill, with Saul’s agents deeming the current offer from the club ‘insufficient.’Manchester United are thought to be long-term admirers of the Spain international with City also credited with interest in the article.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-18T11: 04: 22.830Z

Ricardo Pereira wanted by Real Madrid? Ricardo Pereira is sidelined for the remainder of the season (whenever that may take place) with an ACL injury but his impressive form prior to that hasn’t gone unnoticed.Getty ImagesFichajes report the right-back is on Real Madrd’s radar, with the Spanish side on the lookout for another option to provide competition for Dani Carvajal.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-18T10: 52: 35.180Z

Sane in ‘secret meeting’ with BayernLeroy Sane and his representatives held secret talks with Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic last week, according to Sport Bild.

GettyBayern remain eager to bring the Manchester City winger back to the Bundesliga with Salihamidzic leading the charge, eager to offer Sane a five-year deal with ‘top terms’, according to the report.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-18T10: 31: 20.103Z

Smalling chase heats upArsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this summer but Gazzetta dello Sport also name Tottenham among the interested clubs.GettySmalling, a favoured option under Jose Mourinho at centre-half during his spell at Old Trafford, is also wanted by Everton with Roma also keen on making his loan move permanent.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-18T09: 31: 32.163Z

Tammy Abraham contract latestChelsea are in talks with Tammy Abraham over a new contract but according to The Athletic, talks are not progressing as smoothly as Blues’ fans might hope.GettyAbraham has two years left in his current deal but concerns over Chelsea’s plans to sign another striker this summer – and the increased competition that brings – plus wage demands are holding things up, according to the report.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.