🔥Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd to swap De Ligt for Pogba? Arsenal, Tottenham fight for trio; latest gossip today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s rolling transfer news and rumours blog.

With the football season having been suspended across Europe for the foreseeable future by the Covid-19 pandemic, talk and attention has turned to what business, if any, our clubs will look to do before the 2020-21 season.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip…

Man United monitoring De Ligt at Juventus – Pogba swap an option

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham interested in Liverpool’s Lovren

Grealish controversy puts Man United move in doubt

Haaland and Sancho to Man United this summer?

Arsenal, Man United and Atletico Madrid want Wolves star Jota

Inter Milan will turn down chance to keep Sanchez on loan

Chelsea star Willian wants to stay in England when his deal expires

Barca target Lautaro Martinez wanted by ‘many clubs’

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-31T17: 19: 58.000Z

Ceballos ‘wants Betis return’Arsenal’s hopes of keeping Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal have taken a blow after reports in Spain claimed he wants to return to Real Betis.Photo: ReutersThe Spain international has come back into the fold at the Emirates since Mikel Arteta took charge in December and it is understood the Gunners were apparently keen to complete a permanent switch.But according to Seville outlet Estadio Deportivo, Ceballos is focused on returning to Betis, his boyhood club who he left in 2017 to join Real Madrid.However, the Gunners will be hoping their loan agreement gives them the advantage in negotiations with the Spanish giants.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T17: 00: 19.000Z

‘Conductor’ Saul would be major signing for Man Utd, says FerdinandManchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has pleased Rio Ferdinand, who rates the midfielder as a “major player”. Photo: GettyThe 25-year-old is reportedly one of United’s targets to replace Paul Pogba and it has been claimed by several media outlets that the Red Devils could activate his £135m release clause.And Ferdinand, speaking on Instagram Live, said: “He’s another one, what a player. I’ve been harping on about Saul Niguez for a few years now. I think he’s a major player.”Composed, calm, great left foot, lovely conductor, he can score goals, tactically he’s very aware. You can see [Diego] Simeone, he gets his teams really well set up and he’s in the middle orchestrating and dictating things.

2020-03-31T16: 40: 36.000Z

Leicester ‘line up audacious Coutinho move’Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is preparing to make an audacious offer to bring Philippe Coutinho to the King Power Stadium.

Photo: Bongarts/GettyRodgers was Liverpool boss when he signed the Brazilian back in 2013 for £8.5m from Inter Milan and wants to reunite with Coutinho, who is expected to be sold by Barcelona this summer.Now The Leicester Mercury report the Foxes, who were on course to qualify for the Champions League next season before the coronavirus pandemic brought a temporary halt to the season.It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old would entertain joining the club, or whether they would have the funds to secure his signature. But Leicester fans can dream…

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T16: 18: 33.000Z

Ferdinand: Martial faces fight for place at Man UtdAnthony Martial has been told he must “fight” to keep his place at Manchester United by Rio Ferdinand.

Photo: Getty/Manchester United FCThe French striker has scored 16 goals for United in all competitions this season – 11 of those coming in the Premier League.But with Erling Haaland among United’s transfer targets, Ferdinand says Martial will need to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he is worthy of his place.”At big clubs, you’ve got to fight. That’s it. That’s what all it boils down to. Can you fight for your position? That’s it,” explained Ferdinand during an Instagram Live session.”You’ve got to accept there’s going to be an opportunity for someone else to come in and play. But then your performances have got to outweigh everything.”You’ve got to make sure the manager knows.”

2020-03-31T16: 04: 14.000Z

How long will Harry Kane wait to win a trophy with Tottenham?Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham is again the topic of transfer rumour after the striker reiterated his willingness to leave should his ambitions not be met. Photo: GettySpurs face the real prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season as they sit seven points off fourth place in the Premier League, having already been knocked out of every cup competition.Kane said on Instagram: “I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.”The striker will be fit again when the season resumes, a big boost for Jose Mourinho’s faltering side, but will know Spurs are taking a step back after last season should they miss out on the top four.So how long will Kane have to wait to end his trophy drought? We loaded up Football Manager 2020 to find out.Read the full article here

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-31T15: 47: 14.000Z

Messi public statement another sign of discontent with boardCould this be the beginning of the end for Lionel Messi and other players’ time at Barcelona? Our Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward assesses the impact of the latest cracks in their strained relationship. Photo: Getty”Not even a goodwill gesture could hide the tensions between the players and Josep Maria Bartomeu’s board.”When Messi and the rest of the first-team squad released a statement on Monday to announce they had agreed to a 70 per cent reduction in their wages to help other employees at the club continue to earn their full salary amid the coronavirus crisis, it came with a not-so-subtle dig at the Camp Nou hierarchy.“It does not cease to surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to us to do something that we always knew we would do,” the second paragraph of the statement said.”Whatever did happen, it is clear the players are unhappy with how the situation was handled by the powers that be at Camp Nou. And it is nothing new; in fact it is the latest in a long line of fractures between Barca’s players and the club’s board.”

CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS

2020-03-31T15: 31: 42.000Z

Loftus-Cheek relished being ‘underdog’ at PalaceRuben Loftus-Cheek says he enjoyed playing the role of the underdog during his time on loan at Crystal Palace. Photo: GettyThe Chelsea midfielder made the decision to leave west London on loan in the summer of 2017, joining Palace for the season and made 25 appearances that season, scoring twice and earning himself a first England call-up from Gareth Southgate.Having made his Chelsea debut in 2014 under Jose Mourinho, first team appearances had been hard to come by in west London, prompting the decision to move away for a season.”From 18 ’til now has probably been the hardest time of my life mentally,” Loftus-Cheek told the club website.”Midway through the [2014-15] season I went to the first team and I was training with the first team, I made my debut. That moment I was happy, [but] it felt like I just couldn’t make that next step.”It got to a point where in those years I hadn’t played that much football. I was improving technically, but I felt like I needed the game time. I had to say something, to say I wanted to go on loan and play some football.”To be at a team that was winning every week to a team that was fighting in games where you wouldn’t have much possession, I actually really enjoyed being an underdog.”

2020-03-31T15: 05: 20.000Z

Ronaldo set for shock Juve exit?Juventus may be forced to sell Cristiano Ronaldo due to the impact of the coronavirus on the club’s finances, according to reports in Italy.

Photo: ReutersIl Messagero claim the Bianconeri will be hit hard by the pandemic with the highest wage bill in the Serie A and may be not be able to afford the Portuguese star’s salary.Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in the Serie A this season and despite his advancing years, there is likely to be plenty of offers for the 35-year-old should the Italian champions decide to sell.

2020-03-31T14: 50: 54.000Z

Chelsea ‘not an option’ for NeuerThere are conflicting reports about Manuel Neuer’s future in the media regarding interest from Chelsea.

We brought you the news earlier from the Daily Mail that the Bayern Munich goalkeeper had rejected the offer of a contract.But Sky Germany say the 34-year-old does not consider a move to Chelsea “an option” as the Blues look for a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

2020-03-31T14: 24: 33.843Z

Toffees to win Magalhaes race?Everton could be set to steal a march on Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.The Telegraph report the Merseyside club are keen to bolster their backline with the arrival of the 22-year-old.Lille are supposedly “resigned” to losing the centre-back and with Everton willing to offer £30m to make the deal happen, they may just get their man.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-31T14: 04: 09.000Z

Arshavin: Ozil doesn’t have Arsenal futureArsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil does not have a future at the club, says Andrey Arshavin. Photo: Getty/Arsenal FCThe 31-year-old has scored only one goal and assisted two in 18 Premier League appearances and former Gunners attacker Arshavin believes Ozil no longer fits in their style of play.”As a player of course I respect him. Mesut is a world-class player,” he told 888 Sport.”But for me personally he slows down the game. I would prefer to use another player. Mikel, as we can see, is the opposite and plays him a lot.”He has improved his game at Arsenal but still in the future I do not see him there.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T13: 33: 18.000Z

Grealish faces battle to prove himself to Man UtdJack Grealish has to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he can be a leader off the pitch to salvage a move to Manchester United, writes James Robson. Photo: ReutersThe Aston Villa playmaker’s outstanding performances this season placed him high on United’s wishlist this summer. But a £60m move is now in jeopardy after the 24-year-old flouted the coronavirus lockdown. Ed Woodward has already declared this summer an “important opportunity” for Solskjaer’s revolution – and key to that is securing the “right” characters. United will now have to be confident Grealish’s actions on Sunday night when attending a get-together with friends was a one off, rather than indicative of a wider issue with his attitude.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-31T13: 00: 50.000Z

Chelsea ‘join Osimhen race’Victor Osimhen is a wanted man this summer and according to reports in France, Chelsea have added their name to the list of admirers.

Photo: AFPThe Lille striker, 21, scored against the Blues in the Champions League earlier this season and bagged 18 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.French publication Le Quotidien du Foot claim Osimhen is attracting interest from clubs in Italy and Spain, as well as Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.However, signing the Nigerian marksman may prove difficult as the French club are ready to play hardball over the fee with £90m the reported asking price.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-31T12: 22: 47.330Z

Celtic keen to tie down Edouard amid Gunners interestCeltic boss Neil Lennon says the club want to tie down Odsonne Edouard to a tie new contract but admits the coronavirus has made the situation “uncertain”. Photo: ReutersThe 22-year-old, who has scored 28 goals this season, is reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle but Lennon hopes he will stay with the “Ideally we’d like to sit down with him [Edouard],” Lennon told BBC 5Live. “The landscape has changed from where we were a month ago to now. There’s no doubt about that. It’s uncertain. Ideally you would like to keep your prized assets for at least another year anyway.“If the market galvanises itself again, you could look at it then. “There’s no question there’s going to be interest in him, but, ideally, we’d like to tie him down to another year on top of what he has already and keep him here.”

2020-03-31T11: 56: 33.633Z

Dortmund stand firm on Sancho priceManchester United and Chelsea are willing to pay over £120million for Jadon Sancho this summer, and just as well as Sky Sports report Borussia Dortmund will not reduce their demands in light of the coronavirus.The report adds that Bayer Leverkusen are of similar mind in regards to fellow highly rated youngster Kai Havertz.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-31T11: 25: 30.800Z

Uefa meeting set for Wednesday Photo: APA meeting to help plot European football’s path through the coronavirus pandemic has been called for Wednesday.Uefa has invited the leaders of its 55 national member associations to a video conference starting at 11am UK time to receive an update from working groups set up on March 17 in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.One working group is looking at how the 2019-20 fixture calendar can be completed, while the other was focused on economic and regulatory issues such as adjustments to player contracts and transfer windows.A decision was taken to postpone Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 at that March 17 meeting, alongside a commitment to completing domestic and European club competitions by June 30.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-31T11: 13: 30.500Z

Neuer hope for Chelsea? Photo: APManuel Neuer has rejected Bayern Munich’s offer of a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.The 34-year-old is out of contract next summer reportedly wants to extend at the Bavarian club, but has only been offered fresh terms running until 2024.Neuer will be free to speak to clubs about a free transfer next summer and the longer his contract stand-off continues, Chelsea may feel more confident about signing the German veteran.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T10: 55: 03.166Z

Haaland to Man Utd this summer?Just months after Erling Haaland snubbed Manchester United’s advances for a move to Borussia Dortmund, there could be hope for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again.Real Madrid are circling, too. Could he really be on the move again just six months after moving to Westfalenstadion? Or is it Signal Iduna Park these days?Either way, our Manchester football correspondent James Robson has more on this shortly… stay tuned.

WEST HAM NEWS

2020-03-31T10: 08: 40.000Z

Hammers ‘still in for Kessie’ West Ham still hold an interest in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but face competition from Wolves.A report from Calciomercato says the Hammers’ move for the Ivory Coast international is ‘remains alive’ and the 23-year-old would be interested in a move to the Premier League.It also claims several clubs are monitoring his situation at the San Siro and Wolves are said to be their main rival for Kessie, who would cost £25 million.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.