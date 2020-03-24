🔥Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd Bellingham boost, Chelsea offered Coutinho and want Rice, Liverpool latest rumours🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog, bringing all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

Man Utd Bellingham boost

Chelsea want West Ham star Declan Rice

Tottenham lead race for Eberechi Eze

Chelsea dealt blow in Chilwell chase

Barcelona offer Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea

Manchester United to buy Odion Ighalo

Barcelona cool interest in Arsenal’s Aubameyang

Tottenham explore free transfers, including Mertens

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-24T09: 21: 47.756Z

Alaba open to Spain move?

Well now… it appears as though David Alaba could be set to decide which side of the Clasico divide he is on.Bild reports that the Austrian is considering leaving Bayern Munich this summer, and with just one year left on his contract, the Bundesliga giants could sell rather than lose him for nothing in 2021.There would be no shortage of suitors for a player as talented and as versatile as Alaba.In our Liverpool Q&A on Saturday, David Lynch suggested a move to Liverpool is unlikely – and with Bild saying Barcelona and Real Madrid are both options, LaLiga beckons…

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-24T08: 54: 28.650Z

Bayern want Coman to commit long-termBayern Munich have opened talks with Kingsley Coman over a new deal, according to FootMercato. GettyComan, 23, has a contract at Allianz Arena until 2023 but the Bundesliga champions want to tie him to a long-term deal.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T08: 30: 29.383Z

Chelsea dealt Chilwell blowIt’s widely reported that Chelsea are after Ben Chilwell this summer, but their hopes have hit something resembling a road-bump. That’s because Leicester are preparing to play hardball over the fee for the England full-back.

GettyFrank Lampard, who has leaned on Marcos Alonso this season, is desperate to add a left-back this summer.Leicester have form for playing hardball. They fetched a whopping £80million for Harry Maguire last summer, and have slapped a similar pricetag on Chilwell, according to Goal.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-24T08: 02: 19.650Z

Eze like a Tuesday morningYup, I’m still going to crowbar in useless puns where possible. Tottenham are monitoring QPR’s English midfielder Eberechi Eze.The Express reports that Jose Mourinho is now the clear frontrunner in the race to land Eze, 21, in the summer.Both Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have shown an interest, but the £20million has proved prohibitive for both clubs.

WEST HAM NEWS

2020-03-24T07: 44: 32.896Z

West Ham want a piece of PereiraWest Ham have shown an interest in West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira, according to Football Insider.GettyPereira has scored six goals and laid on 12 assists in 33 appearances this term.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T07: 18: 45.393Z

United transfer plans unchangedManchester United’s plans to address the midfield during the summer transfer window are unchanged, according to the Manchester Evening news.The Mirror reported on Monday that clubs were considering curbing their spending in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, with the global economy set to be on its knees when the worst of the crisis is over.

GettyBut it is claimed United will press ahead with plans regardless.They still want Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Leicester’s James Maddison or Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.Much will hinge on whether they offload Paul Pogba, too, with United hoping to fetch up to £100million for the Frenchman.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T07: 01: 21.936Z

Man Utd Bellingham boostWhat did United fear perhaps more than anything else going into the summer transfer window?That’s right, being beaten to another player by Borussia Dortmund. That’s after the Bundesliga club swiped Erling Haaland from underneath United’s collective nose in the January window.

GettyUntil now, Dortmund wanted Jude Bellingham too. Until now.The Mirror is reporting that Dortmund have put their transfer plans on hold. “There is a lot of uncertainty in all clubs. We first have to manage this crisis situation,” sporting director Michael Zorc said.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-24T05: 53: 12.440Z

Tottenham explore free transfer marketSpurs are reportedly looking at the free transfer market in order to bolster their attacking options and strength at right back.The Daily Express reports that the likes of forwards Olivier Giroud, Dries Mertens and Daniel Sturridge are all under consideration, along with Belgian right back Thomas Meunier.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-24T05: 00: 26.496Z

Barcelona’s Aubameyang interest coolsGood news for Arsenal fans this morning with reports that Barcelona no longer consider Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their top choice to bolster their attack this summer.Photo: Getty ImagesThe Catalan giants are long-time admirers of the Gabon international, but the Daily Star report that they are now focussed on bringing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez to Camp Nou instead.Aubameyang’s contract is due to expire next summer, and he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T04: 50: 10.593Z

Barcelona offer Philippe Coutinho to ChelseaChelsea have been given the chance to sign the former Liverpool star, with Barcelona ready to cut their losses on the Brazil international.Photo: Getty ImagesCoutinho has struggled to establish himself at Camp Nou following his £142million move from Anfield in 2018.The Mirror reports that Coutinho, who has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich, is attracting interest from Chelsea, but the Blues would prefer a loan deal for the 27-year-old.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T04: 40: 15.620Z

Manchester United to buy IghaloIt would appear that Ighalo’s ‘dream’ move to Manchester United is about to get a whole lot better, with the Mail reporting the Nigerian striker is set to join the club on a permanent deal.He arrived on transfer deadline day on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, with that temporary deal set to expire on May 31st.Photo: Getty ImagesWith the Premier League season halted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, United were expected to try and negotiate an extension to Ighalo’s loan.But Shanghai Shenhua are willing to sell the player for £15million – and option that is apparently very attractive at Old Trafford.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-24T04: 33: 41.990Z

Chelsea want West Ham star Declan RiceRice was released by Chelsea as a youth player before signing for the Hammers, and now the Blues want to bring him back to West London.Photo: Getty ImagesSky Sports report that Frank Lampard is keen to sign Rice, who has four years remaining on his current deal at West Ham, to reunite him in midfield with close friend Mason Mount.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T21: 46: 14.610Z

Pogba told to rejoin Juve where he would be ‘reborn’Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be “reborn” should he return to Juventus, states Claudio Marchisio. Pogba’s long-term future is entirely up in the air, last playing for United in December and making just seven league appearances this season alongside an abundance of rumours pointing towards his exit. GettyManager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early in March came to the defence of the highly scrutinised Frenchman, revealing he expects the enigmatic 26-year-old to be at Old Trafford for years to come. However, former Juventus midfielder Marchisio believes Pogba – who played for the Italian giants between 2012 and 2016 after transferring from United – would prove an excellent acquisition.On Pogba’s potential return, Marchisio told Tuttosport​: “I would be very happy. I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester and that if he really wanted to change he should choose Spain.“Having said that, his return would be extremely positive; Paul would be reborn in the environment he loves and looks after him most.“And he would give Juventus a lot as they need someone like him in the middle. He is a great professional.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-23T21: 14: 34.640Z

Arteta’s overhaul this summerMikel Arteta will make some big changes to his Arsenal squad this summer, according to football.london, who report five players will be moved on as part of the Spaniard’s rebuild in north London.They report Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Sead Kolasinac, Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will all be told they are no longer part of the manager’s plans.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-23T20: 28: 23.190Z

Barca monitoring Laporte situationBarcelona plan to swoop for Aymeric Laporte if Manchester City’s transfer ban is upheld, according to Mundo Deportivo.Getty

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-23T20: 00: 58.000Z

Barcelona ready to sell UmtitiBarcelona appear to have given up on Samuel Umtiti.AS report the Catalants have told clubs they are ready to listen to offers this summer, with his persistent knee problems giving the club little choice but to offload and seek a more reliable option at the back.The report names Arsenal as an interested party, while Manchester United have also been credited with interest in the past.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-23T19: 15: 40.000Z

Former Sporting duo could be heading homeWhile Bruno Fernandes has been an instant hit in the Premier League, two more recent Sporting Lisbon exports have struggled on these shores.GettyAdrian and Islam Slimani both made the move from the Portuguese capital to Leicester where they struggled to make an impact and according to O Jogo, both could return to the Portuguese side this summer.Adrien and Slimani are both currently on loan at Monaco.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T18: 49: 09.293Z

United make Osimhen ‘summer priority’Victor Osimhen is also among Manchester United’s list of summer targets, according to French outlet Le Sport 10.The publication claims the striker is among the list of priority targets at Old Trafford after a stunning debut campaign in France, scoring 18 times in 38 games.Getty

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T18: 16: 18.013Z

United in the hunt for ‘next Verratti’17-year-old PSG starlet Edouard Michut is on Manchester United’s radar, Calciomercato report. The midfielder, likened to current PSG metronome Marco Verratti, is also wanted by a host of other European elites with the report adding Juventus and Barcelona are the current front runners.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-23T17: 27: 27.730Z

Leicester demand Maguire fee for ChilwellLeicester full-back Ben Chilwell is interested in joining Chelsea this summer, according to Goal. GettyHowever, the Blues face an uphill task in agreeing a fee with the Foxes who will demand a huge fee for the England international – one similar to the £80m Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire last summer.Chelsea have alternative options on their shortlist, such as Porto’s Alex Telles and Getafe’s Marc Cucurella, but Chilwell remains Lampard’s primary option.

Can’t see the transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.