🔥Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool target Fabian Ruiz as Timo Werner 'wants' move, Aubameyang latest and more🔥

Welcome back to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog running you through that all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

With the football season left in chaos following the coronavirus pandemic, and action won’t resume in England until April 30 at the earliest.

With no on-pitch action to enjoy, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip:

Liverpool target Fabian Ruiz

Inter Milan join Aubameyang race

Barcelona prioritise Messi contract

Live Updates

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-21T21: 56: 55.250Z

Werner ‘keen’ on Liverpool moveIn case you missed it earlier, our Liverpool correspondent David Lynch answered your questions ahead of a huge summer transfer window for Liverpool.Amid it all, he addressed the club’s pursuit of Timo Werner.””I don’t think anyone – even Jurgen Klopp! – could definitively state that Timo Werner will be a Liverpool player next season just yet, but the signs are good.The player is clearly very keen for a move to Anfield and the fact that he seemed open to the idea of fighting for his place when asked about the interest last month will have ticked a lot of boxes for the Reds.”Alongside that, he is a player with a remarkable goalscoring record, experience of playing in a similar setup, and who is still just 24 years old. “In terms of the profile Liverpool tend to go for, it’s hard to imagine a better fit for them this summer than Timo Werner. This one will surely get moving once football resumes.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-21T21: 30: 37.000Z

Juventus back out of Sancho raceJuventus are among the clubs interested in signing Jadon Sancho this summer – but are not willing to enter a bidding war.GettyManchester United are eager to sign the England international this summer but Calciomercato report the Serie A giants have been told there is interest in a move to Italy.But with Sancho likely to cost in the excess of £100m, Juventus do not want to involve themselves in a transfer battle and will instead pursue other options/

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-21T21: 00: 51.020Z

Tottenham and Chelsea monitoring Jovic situationChelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Luka Jovic’s situation at Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.Getty ImagesWith just two goals in 24 appearances since joining Los Blancos, his future at the club seems far from certain and Mundo Deportivo report the two Premier League sides could be interested parties come the summer transfer window.Real however will be determined to recoup the 60million euros they paid Frankfurt last summer – a price which makes a move to the London clubs difficult, according to the report.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-21T20: 40: 00.000Z

Van der Vaart warns Berghuis off Premier League switch Less good news for Everton fans is that Rafael van der Vaart has specifically warned Feyernoord star Steven Berghuis off joining the club.Berghuis has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer after scoring 22 goals this season, but Van der Vaart feels such a switch would be a risk for his Netherlands career ahead of next summer’s rescheduled European Championships.“I think he should stay with Feyenoord. He is the man there, the team is built around him,” Van der Vaart said.“Do you have to go to Everton when you are almost 29 or something? If you don’t play well there twice, they will set up a clumsy Englishman and you will be out of the picture, also with Oranje [national team].”

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-21T20: 19: 44.000Z

Ancelotti plotting double Serie A raid?Carlo Ancelotti is plotting an audacious summer move for Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, according to reports. The Italian has been one of Serie A’s most prolific scorers in recent seasons and it would be quite the coup if Ancelotti could pull it off – but surely he’s be blown out of the water by one of Europe’s big boys? That report comes just 24 hours after Everton were linked with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Big things planned, or pipe dreams?

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-21T19: 49: 51.000Z

Report – PSG using coronavirus delay to tie down Mbappe dealMarca say that PSG are hoping to use the coronavirus outbreak to their advantage when it comes to securing the future of Kylian Mbappe. The report claims that Mbappe was hoping to wait until after the European Championships before either signing a new deal or pushing for a move, in the hope that another strong showing on the international stage would boost his value.However, with the Euros now postponed until next summer, the Frenchman does not have that option, and the Ligue 1 champions are aiming to tie their star man down and extend his deal beyond its current 2022 expiry.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-21T19: 26: 08.236Z

He may just be starting out in his career, but in the same interview Reece James was asked about the prospect of one day playing in the MLS. “I’ll never say never,” he said. “MLS is a great league and other players have gone later in their career.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-21T19: 03: 15.390Z

James on which ex-Chelsea players he’d bring backChelsea defender Reece James said he would choose to sign Kevin De Bruyne over Mo Salah if given the choice between the pair, who both struggled at Stamford Bridge before going on to become two of the best players on the planet. “I’d probably have De Bruyne,” he told Bleacher Report. “Both are great at their position. There’s no major reason for De Bruyne over Salah. Just like his style of play.”However, James insisted that if he could have any ex-Blue back as a teammate, it would be Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid last summer. “I just loved the way he played,” he explained. “I still love him. He’ll go down as one of Chelsea’s best players ever.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-21T18: 30: 32.623Z

There are matches made in heaven, and then there’s this transfer link.Diario AS are reporting that Diego Simeone is considering a surprise move to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. They claim that the Spanish club feel a deal could be done for as little as £10m. Two, erm, fiery characters, you’d say wouldn’t you?

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-21T17: 57: 00.906Z

Emery: I backed Ramsey decision to join JuveArsenal fans won’t like this one. Unai Emery has aimed another dig at his former employers by revealing he complimented Aaron Ramsey’s decision to join a ‘big club’ when he left for Juventus last summer. Photo: Getty”They were decisions made by the club and the player himself. The player decided to leave and he joined a big club,” Emery told TuttoJuve. “I complimented him on his choice, because he picked a club where he can win a lot. Juventus is a big team in European and world football.“After so many years in England, this is a great challenge for him.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-21T17: 32: 52.486Z

Terry: Sancho would be ‘great addition’ to Chelsea squadChelsea legend John Terry has urged his former side to break the bank and sign Jadon Sancho this summer.Photo: GettyThe England youngster looks likely to be at the centre of a Europe-wide bidding war if, as expect, he leaves Borussia Dortmund this summer.Terry told Frank Khalid: “I think Sancho is one of the best young players in the world at the moment, so he’d be a great addition to the Chelsea squad.“It would make us better as well but the ones that have come through, the Billy Gilmours, Tammy, Mason, Reece, it’s endless isn’t it? There have been so many positives this season.”

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-21T17: 08: 37.526Z

Man City and Leicester in battle for Turkish teenManchester City are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Leicester in the race to sign Turkish youngster Ali Akman. That’s according to local outlet Fotospor, who say both sides are keen on the 17-year-old Turkish youth international, who has scored four times for Bursaspor’s first team this season.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-21T16: 26: 27.833Z

Ben Yedder – ‘Barca have been tracking me for a year’Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder claims Barcelona have been interested in signing him for some time, as he is linked with a summer move. Photo: GettyThe France international is one of the names being touted as having the potential to fill the striking void at the Nou Camp. “For starters, these are things that could have happened long before,” he told Onze Mondial.“Last summer, for example. They [Barca] took information about me several times. This winter, it could have been done. It didn’t happen, that’s how it was, that it shouldn’t be done.“It shows that I am doing a good job. I stayed professional and focused on my performances with Monaco. When Barca arrived, I took it as a plus, as a bonus.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-21T15: 50: 57.753Z

Inter join Aubameyang raceGazetta dello Sport are reporting that Inter Milan are ready to enter the race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, if Lautaro Martinez leaves the club this summer. Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Manchester United this week, with the assumption being that he will leave Arsenal if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season.With just one-year left on his Gunners contract, he would not necessarily be out of Inter’s price range, especially should they end up selling Martinez, who has been linked with Barcelona.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-21T15: 31: 12.266Z

United meet Lemar representatives – reportManchester United officials met with representatives of Thomas Lemar last week to sound out the possibility of a summer move, according to ESPN.Lemar is likely to lave Atletico in the summer, having struggled to recapture the form he showed at Monaco since arriving in 2018. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Tottenham in the past, but it sounds as if United are keen to steal a march on their rivals this time around. Photo: Getty

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-21T14: 47: 18.216Z

‘Kane should be loyal to Spurs’Former England star John Barnes says Harry Kane should turn down a move to Manchester United this summer out of loyalty to Tottenham.”Harry Kane should not look to leave Tottenham if he loves Spurs and is a fan of the club,’ Barnes told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.”If all players wanted to leave their club to win a trophy, all the players would go to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City or a Liverpool, and you’ll never have anyone playing anywhere else.”You know you’re a Tottenham fan, you want to play for Tottenham so stay at Tottenham to try and help them win.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-21T14: 29: 42.933Z

Neymar ready to take pay cut to return to BarcelonaSpanish outlet Diario Sport say that Neymar is willing to do whatever it takes to secure a return to Barcelona this summer, including takin a sizeable pay cut. The report suggests that PSG are readying themselves for a £150m bid from Barca, and claims the Brazilian’s representatives have already met with officials from the Catalan club to discuss a deal.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-21T14: 23: 13.033Z

Liverpool Q&A with David Lynch Remmy Kipchirchir asks… What is the latest news on Lille’s 21-year old midfielder Boubakary Soumare?I can’t claim to know an awful lot about Soumare but his profile is that of the sort of player Liverpool might be keeping tabs on – though that goes for a *lot* of players, trust me!Still, central midfield is not an area where the Reds are in particularly desperate need at the moment, so a big signing there would surely be contingent on someone departing.Klopp is desperate to get Gini Wijnaldum tied down to a new contract and talks are ongoing on that front, while his faith in Naby Keita remains unshaken despite the succession of minor injuries that have slowed his progress.If anything changes on those fronts then perhaps Soumare is someone the Reds will consider, otherwise, I believe Klopp is rightly happy with his options in that area.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-21T14: 00: 38.966Z

Merson urges Klopp to make Aubameyang moveA bit of a bizarre one for you now. Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Jurgen Klopp should be looking to pinch his old side’s captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Photo: Getty“Liverpool do need a forward,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Let’s be honest, they haven’t got a natural striker. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino work really well together as a three, but you do need someone who can bang in 25 goals without a fuss.“Firmino is a top player but he can go long periods of time without scoring. You still need someone who is a safety net in terms of goals and that’s what Aubameyang can provide.”

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-21T13: 33: 12.960Z

Liverpool Q&A with David Lynch Do you think Timo Werner will be playing for Liverpool next season, and how far along is a potential deal?I don’t think anyone – even Jurgen Klopp! – could definitively state that Timo Werner will be a Liverpool player next season just yet, but the signs are good.The player is clearly very keen for a move to Anfield and the fact that he seemed open to the idea of fighting for his place when asked about the interest last month will have ticked a lot of boxes for the Reds.Alongside that, he is a player with a remarkable goalscoring record, experience of playing in a similar setup, and who is still just 24 years old. In terms of the profile Liverpool tend to go for, it’s hard to imagine a better fit for them this summer than Timo Werner. This one will surely get moving once football resumes.

Can’t see the Transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.