🔥Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Eduardo Camavinga, Arsenal captain Aubameyang linked with Man United🔥

LIVERPOOL NEWS

Liverpool eye Eduardo CamavingaLiverpool are the latest side to be linked with Rennes teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga.The 17-year-old midfielder is said to be on Jurgen Klopp’s radar, according to Spanish publication Sport.Why’s the rumour coming from Spain? Because Barcelona are also understood to be tracking the player, and could pay as much as €50million for his services.Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Angolan-born Frenchman.

ARSENAL NEWS

Man Utd to swoop for Aubameyang?…and speaking of Manchester United, The Sun report the Red Devils are lining up a shock move for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Photo: ReutersWhile the Gabonese at 30 is more of a short-term option than Haaland, his Premier League record is proven with 49 goals in 74 games for the Gunners.His contract has less than 18 months to run and that could allow United to steal a march on PSG and Barcelona by landing Aubameyang, who reportedly wants guarantees of Champions League football.One to watch.

CHELSEA NEWS

Acerbi agent responds to Chelsea linksThe agent of Francesco Acerbi believes the Lazio defender could play for any club in Europe, but has poured cold water on Chelsea’s reported interest in his client.

Photo: GettyThe 32-year-old had been linked with the Blues after an impressive season with the Eagles, who are challenging for the Serie A title.Acerbi’s agent, Federico Pastorello, says he is personally unaware of interest from the Blues but refused to rule out the possibility of the centre-back playing elsewhere.“I read about Chelsea and Inter, but I don’t know much about it,” agent Federico Pastorello told FCInterNews.it.“What I can certainly say is that Francesco is a defender who could play for any club in Europe.”

MAN UTD NEWS

Haaland still on Man Utd radarMino Raiola has ruled out a move for Erling Braut Haaland this summer, writes James Robson.Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer missed out on his No1 striking target in January when Borussia Dortmund won the race for the then Red Bull Salzburg starlet. Photo: AFPThe Norwegian remains a firm admirer and with a buyout clause believed to be in the region of £50m, Haaland is still attainable if Solskjaer decides to rekindle his interest.But Raiola, who angered Old Trafford chiefs by trying to insert a buyout clause during negotiations with United, believes his client’s development is best served in Dortmund for the foreseeable future.“He’s a very important gem,” Raiola told Marca. “It’s great to see him play and to see how he develops in every game.“Nobody thought that his adaptation to the Bundesliga and the Champions League in a team like Borussia Dortmund would be like that. No one expected it.“It’s not easy to go from Austria to Germany and show that level. He has a lot to improve yet. He’ll be at Dortmund for as long as he needs to be.”Solskjaer believed he was close to landing Haaland in January, having been his mentor at Molde. But it was Dortmund who landed the 19-year-old by triggering his £17m buyout at Salzburg. His outstanding form for the Germans has led to speculation over a swift move, with Real Madrid among those linked.Raiola added: “It’s true that he is a footballer who is anticipating the stages of growth faster than you might think. “I don’t think he’ll be leaving Dortmund this summer.”

ARSENAL NEWS

Gunners tracking Dutch starletArsenal are monitoring Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu ahead of a potential summer move, but may face competition from Sevilla. Photo: GettyThe 19-year-old playmaker has emerged as one of the Netherlands’ brightest talents after breaking through at De Kuip.La Razon report Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta wants to bring the £25m-rated teenager to north London, although they will need to ward off competition from the LaLiga outfit, who have apparently entered talks with the player.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

Arsenal and Spurs target LovrenLiverpool are open to selling Dejan Lovren this summer with Arsenal and Tottenham both interested, according to the Daily Mail.The paper claims the two north London clubs are set to battle it out for the 30-year-old defender, with the Reds keen to cash in before his contract expires in 2021.

FA board agree to indefinitely extend limit for 2019/20 seasonA key part of that statement – in addition to the suspension length being increased – is the FA saying their board has agreed to indefinitely extend the limit of June 1 for the domestic season to be completed, in order to help leagues finish the 2019/20 campaign.Here it is again: “The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”. “However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.”

English football suspension extendedHere is the full statement on the decision to extend the suspension of professional football in England until at least April 30….”The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19. “We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so. “We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition. “The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”. However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football. Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April. “The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow. “We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.”

ARSENAL NEWS

Arsenal to extend David Luiz’s contract Photo: ReutersArsenal are ready to trigger an option in David Luiz’s contract to keep him at the club until 2021.The Sun report that Luiz has impressed Mikel Arteta enough already to earn his keep.

MAN UTD NEWS

Why United fans should be excited for the transfer window after Tom Brady dealAs transfers go it was the equivalent of Manchester United snapping up Harry Kane this summer, writes James Robson.Tom Brady’s move from New England Patriots to Tampa Bay Buccaneers has rocked NFL, while also proving the Glazers still have a flair for the spectacular.So ahead of a summer that Ed Woodward has already described as an “important opportunity” for United, could the club’s American owners have something similar in mind after vowing to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford revolution.Brady’s move amid the coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that the sporting world is still planning ahead beyond the global health crisis.It is not clear when or if the Premier League season will be completed or how much it will impact on the summer transfer window.But Solskjaer has been promised the funds to build on the foundations he’s laid in his first full season in charge.Links with Kane have grown in recent weeks, with United’s manager and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward both huge admirers of the Tottenham striker.

MAN UTD NEWS

Raiola will take ‘great player’ to Madrid this summerHe’s at it again… Mino Raiola has cast fresh doubt over Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future by confirming his plans to take a “great player” to Real Madrid this summer.The super agent’s declaration comes despite recent suggestions his client is ready to perform a U-turn on his desire to leave Old Trafford – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest claims the France international is going nowhere.Raiola insists Pogba is focused on getting United back into the Champions League this season, but his comments about Real only increase the uncertainty surrounding the World Cup winner.“I definitely want to take a great player to Real Madrid, and I will try to do so this summer,” he said.“It would be a source of pride for me and my players because Real Madrid are a great club.”

CHELSEA NEWS

Boga open to Chelsea returnChelsea academy graduate Jeremie Boga says he would consider a return to Stamford Bridge after having shone at Sassuolo. The 23-year-old joined the Italian side for a fee of €3million (£2.8m) in 2018 and has racked up 11 goals and five assists in 52 appearances. Chelsea made a buy-back clause – thought to be around €20million (£18.7m) – a condition of his sale when he left the club, who have seen a number of former players – including Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah – go on and shine elsewhere having not been given a chance. “When I was there, it was Willian, Hazard, Pedro,” Boga told The Athletic. “When Mourinho was there, it was Salah. “There were a lot of good wingers. For me, it has always been if I can’t play, then I will try to go on loan or try to go somewhere to improve, then maybe come back one day. “I think our generation was one of the best Chelsea ever had. “We had so many talented players. It was not easy but every weekend, we were so used to winning 2-0 or 3-0.”

CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS

Crystal Palace failed with Eze bid Photo: Getty ImagesQPR director of football Les Ferdinand has confirmed Crystal Palace made an enquiry for playmaker Eberechi Eze during the January transfer window – but never got close to signing him.“Palace made an enquiry but we never got to any fee or any negotiations in terms of what it was going to take,” Ferdinand told the Beautiful Game Podcast.“They made an enquiry about him and that was it.“I think if you look at his footballing abilities, I could put him down as one of the best I’ve seen in terms of what I’ve played with and been fortunate to play with during my career.“When I see some of the things he does on the football, and how comfortable he is on the football, I put him up there with one of the best I’ve seen.“Whether he fulfils his potential to be one of the best I have worked with, time will tell. But certainly in terms of his ability on the ball, he’s one of the best I’ve seen.”“I think that is out of our hands. We may get an offer that we can’t refuse,” he added. “We don’t want to see him go because we are trying to build something here.“But at the same time we know that along the way we are going to lose one or two assets and that usually enables us to replenish the squad which, like I said because of Financial Fair Play and the way things work in the Championship at the moment, for us as a football club it is the only way we can survive and move forward.”

MAN UTD NEWS

The time has come for Paul Pogba to tell Manchester United where he future lies, according to Steven McManaman… and that’s if Real Madrid still want him. “He hasn’t played enough football this season for sides like Madrid to be genuinely interested in him,” McManaman wrote for HorseRacing.net.”If he stays, plays and gets back to full fitness at Manchester United, I certainly think that he will get back into the starting eleven very easily.”Nemanja Matic is a year older, Juan Mata is a year older and Paul is definitely good enough to play in those positions alongside Bruno Fernandes, so I don’t think there’s any problem there.”He’s certainly got the quality to play in the Manchester United midfield as long as he’s fit and healthy, but we’ve been waiting to hear from Paul Pogba all year regarding his future.”Pogba has yet to say whether he wants to stay or whether he wants to leave.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

Real Madrid keen on Fekir Photo: AFPReal Madrid have added Real Betis star Nabil Fekir to their last of summer transfer targets.According to Estadio Deportivo, the former Lyon man – and Liverpool target – has impressed the Liga giants with his performances since arriving in Spain last summer.Betis lured Fekir to LaLiga, as Giovani Lo Celso moved to Spurs, on a cut-price deal and the attacking midfielder could again be on the move this summer.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

Liverpool told to swap Salah for SanchoLiverpool should do all they can to ensure Sadio Mane remains at the club this summer but could afford to lose Mohamed Salah, according to Don Hutchison – who says he would swap the Egyptian for Jadon Sancho.And that is because of the Egyptian’s tendency to – in Hutchison’s opinion – do ‘the basic things really badly’. “I wouldn’t accept £140m for Mane, I wouldn’t, I disagree, I wouldn’t,” Hutchison said during a debate on ESPN.“They’re the same age but it’s Mo Salah that I watch every single week, and his numbers are astonishing don’t get me wrong and you can’t take that away from Mo Salah but… you watch Mo Salah and the guy does genius things but he does the most basic things so bad it’s untrue.“He can’t pass a ball five yards, he seems to keep playing this ball where he tries to nutmeg everyone from whatever side he’s on, if he’s coming off the right flank onto his left, tries to play it to a striker through a body of players that’s never, ever on.“And you watch him and go ‘Surely this has been coached, surely Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have tried to coach Mo Salah, and he does the basic things really badly, yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous amount of goals in the Premier League and the Champions League.“So I would disagree, I think if you’re going to sell anyone and you had to sell one – don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t sell any if I was Jurgen Klopp – but if one was to go and you offered Mo Salah for someone like Jadon Sancho, I maybe would take that swap.”

CHELSEA NEWS

Chelsea ready to spend £200m in Serie A Photo: AFPChelsea are weighing up a stunning £200m raid on Serie A, according to reports in Italy.Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic’s future in Turin is in doubt with Maurizio Sarri preferring Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi and Aaron Ramsey. That’s £55m. Then it’s Inter striker Lautaro Martinez for his £101m release clause, with Antonio Conte unwilling to part with one of his key players – especially to a former club.If that’s not enough, Chelsea also want to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose stock has fallen slightly and could be available for £47m.A busy summer!

Real ready to let Bale leave on a freePhoto: Getty ImagesReal Madrid are considering releasing Gareth Bale on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.The Wales international has two years left on his contract at the club and is happy to honour that deal.But according to Marca, Real are determined to offload the forward and his £15.4m salary – also aware he will soon occupy a non-EU player spot in their squad when Brexit becomes a reality next January.

EUROPEAN NEWS

Saul Niguez a target for Manchester

Photo: Getty ImagesAtletico Madrid’s Champions League hero Saul Niguez has attracted the interest of both Manchester City and Manchester United after helping knock Liverpool out of the competition.No surprise there, then.Mundo Deportivo report that Saul still have six years to run on his Atleti contract but has a €150m (£141m) break clause. Diego Simeone would hate to lose one of his key players, but the 25-year-old’s increased stature in the squad leaves the ball very much in the player’s court.One to keep an eye on.

ARSENAL NEWS

…talking of strikers and Arsenal…Arsenal have held talks with Hammarby over a deal for teenage star Emil Roback as they try to beat Bayern Munich to his signature.The 16-year-old forward is being tipped for big things in Sweden and he is attracting plenty of interest.Bayern Munich have already made contact over a move for the Sweden Under-17 international, but now Arsenal have joined the hunt.“We were contacted and know about the interest [from Bayern]. He has also met Arsenal,” Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson told Fotboll Direkt.“There’s a strong interest and there are more clubs as well. He’s also been to Arsenal. Yes, I understand the interest. “He is a forward with a great physique and speed and already a skilled goalscorer.”Arsenal have given plenty of young players chance this season – particularly those from their academy – and it is thought that could be an attractive proposition for Roback.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.