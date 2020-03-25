🔥Transfer news LIVE: Koulibaly to Man Utd, Arsenal told Umtiti fee, Thiaw to Liverpool, Chelsea want Cucurella🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog, bringing all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T05: 45: 47.000Z

Smalling key to Koulibaly swoopSmalling proposed permanent move to AS Roma could be key to Manchester United’s move for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Il Mattino in Italy.GettyThe publication reports that Smalling’s move to Rome is “getting closer”, and that could pave the way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make a club-record swoop for Koulibaly. Il Mattino state United are prepared to part with a “significant amount of money” to complete the transfer.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-25T05: 30: 48.000Z

Chelsea consider left-back optionsChelsea have set their sights on Getafe’s Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella, reports Diario Sport in Spain.Frank Lampard is keen to add a left-back this summer, with reports this week suggesting Leicester will price Chelsea out a move for Ben Chilwell.GettyLampard is also exploring a move for Porto’s Alex Telles, though Barcelona’s interest could complicate that move. Cucurella, 21, is expected to be available this summer for around £23m.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-25T05: 17: 29.460Z

Liverpool face battle for ThiawLiverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring Malick Thiaw, according to The Mail. The 18-year-old Schalke defender has a release clause of around £7million, and has already caught the attention of a number of Europe’s elite clubs.

GettyThe towering centre-back has already made his first-team debut but won his reputation playing at Under-19 level, where he has scored nine goals this term.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T23: 33: 38.330Z

Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign Bellingham Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, despite conceding it would be an “expensive gamble” to pay £30 million for the teenager.Photo: GettyThe 16-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe after bursting onto the scene for Birmingham City in the Championship, scoring four goals in 32 appearances.Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest but United are understood to have made the youngster a top target this summer. And Ferdinand, speaking on Instagram Live, said: “Jude Bellingham, huge talent, huge talent, really good-looking footballer in the way he plays, the balance he’s got, the maturity at such a young age. “I want to see more but the price tag is phenomenal. £30m-odd for a kid, for a 16-year-old boy, it’s unbelievable. “But it’s the way of the world now and the way you’ve got to think about it, if you’re paying £30m, if we keep him for 10 years it’s money well spent. “It’s a gamble, it’s an expensive gamble, but the kid to be playing in the Championship and doing what he’s doing and looking the player he is, it’s a gamble but a calculated one. “I think he’s someone I would 100 per cent take. If I’m Man United now, go in and get him.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T23: 02: 02.000Z

Ajax star could join Ziyech at ChelseaChelsea are reportedly hoping to solve their problems in defence by signing Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer. Photo: GettyThe Blues have hit a roadblock in their attempts to prize Ben Chilwell away from Leicester City and The Express report the west London side are looking at Tagliafico as one of their alternative targets. The Argentinian has also been linked with Real Madrid in the past but Chelsea and Ajax share good relations having already agreed a deal that will see Hakim Ziyech move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-24T22: 30: 30.000Z

Fabregas finally reveals why he didn’t return to Arsenal in 2014… Photo: GettySpeaking on the Arsecast podcast, Fabregas said: “My agent Darren [Dein] spoke to Arsene [Wenger]. He didn’t give him an answer to be honest, then we had to wait one full week to see if Arsenal responded.”Definitely this was my first option, in my mind I’m telling everyone I’m going to Arsenal, this is what I want. Not Arsene, [Ivan] Gazidis or anyone said anything for a week.”I didn’t want to be a beggar. We told them once, they know the situation, if in one week they hadn’t said anything… straightaway I knew that probably they didn’t want me back.”They could have said after three hours they didn’t want me back so I could have spoken to other teams. They waited the whole week without giving me a response and still since then, no response ever.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T22: 15: 22.000Z

Fabregas also revealed Jose Mourinho was the main factor in helping him decide to join Chelsea…”I spoke to Mourinho, which I didn’t think it would ever happen because of what happened when I was at Arsenal and Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.”But after I left the room with Mourinho I said to Darren [Dein, his agent] “that’s it, I’m going to Chelsea”. There was no money involved. What he told me, the team he wanted to make, what he thought of me, how he wanted me to play absolutely every game.”Fabregas acknowledged the ramifications his move to Chelsea would have but admitted it was the right choice in the end. “I knew this would have repercussions with Arsenal,” he said. “It would have been the same with City or United but I wanted to go back to the Premier League.”Thank god that I took that decision because those five years I was very happy there, we’ve won everything in England, the most winning team in English football when I’ve been there. With the fans there was a connection that was impeccable.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-24T21: 45: 17.000Z

Fabregas: Alonso was ‘dying’ to join ArsenalCesc Fabregas has revealed Xabi Alonso spent the summer of 2009 ‘begging’ to join Arsenal from Liverpool, admitting he was frustrated the Gunners failed to make a ‘final push’ for the midfielder.A year on from winning the World Cup with Spain, Alonso was deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield by Rafa Benitez, who was eager to bring in Gareth Barry to replace him in midfield.Alonso would eventually join Real Madrid where he won a Champions League and La Liga title, along with two Copa del Reys during five years in the Spanish capital.But in an in-depth interview with the Arsecast podcast, Fabregas revealed his compatriot was desperate to join him in north London. “I was with Xabi on the phone the whole summer,” Fabregas said.”He was dying to come. He was literally begging everyone to go to Arsenal, he really wanted to come.”And to be honest, I did my best. I spoke to who I had to speak to. I gave my opinion, I thought that he was a fantastic addition for us at that time. “And yeah I have to say that a couple of times like that I was frustrated by the lack of push, the final push – you know what I mean? That it’s so close, the player is dying to come, it’s so easy to make this deal.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T20: 56: 32.000Z

Giroud wants Chelsea exitIt seems Olivier Giroud’s recent run in the Chelsea team hasn’t changed his view on where his future lies. Tuttosport report that the 33-year-old is ‘convinced’ about leaving the club when his contract expires this summer, with Inter Milan and Lazio both still keen on the French striker.

Photo: Reuters

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-24T19: 49: 07.290Z

Man City ‘eye James swoop’Manchester City are preparing for life without David Silva by lining up a move to sign Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, say reports in Spain.According to Don Balon, Pep Guardiola is keen on the Colombia international, who finds himself on the fringes at the Santiago Bernabeu after struggling with injuries and form.​The report claims Bernardo Silva may move in the other direction, although it remains to be seen whether Guardiola would let one of his key players leave in a swap deal given Rodriguez’s situation in Madrid.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T19: 22: 40.153Z

Blues receive Pope boostChelsea have received a boost in their reported pursuit of England goalkeeper Nick Pope with Burnley reportedly “resigned” to losing their number one stopper this summer.TeamTalk report the Blues want the 27-year-old to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal after the Spaniard’s mixed form.It is unclear how much the west London side would have to shell out to land Pope but the highly-rated stopper only signed a new four-year deal in May to 2023, so Chelsea may be forced to dig deep into their pockets.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T17: 56: 16.990Z

Pogba boost for Man UtdPaul Pogba’s future remains a hot topic in the transfer market ahead of the summer transfer window but Manchester United are reportedly optimistic of keeping their record signing at Old Trafford this summer.

Photo: ReutersThe player’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently said he wanted to “take a great player” to Real Madrid this summer, fuelling speculation Pogba, 27, could be heading for the exit.But ESPN report that United are set to ward off interest from interested parties by pricing them out of a deal for the World Cup winner.Juventus are hoping to lure Pogba back to Turin, according to Calciomercato’s Fabrizio Romano, and are said to be willing to pay €100m (£92m) to make the deal happen.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-24T17: 29: 26.840Z

Real Madrid to release Bale?After seven years in Spain, it seems Gareth Bale is finally set to depart Real Madrid this summer.

Photo: AFPThat’s according to AS, who report the LaLiga giants are ready to release the 30-year-old from his bumper contract after being reduced to a limited role under Zinedine Zidane.They may have to part with a hefty fee to make that happen, however, with Bale reportedly earning a net €14.6m (£13.4m) annual salary.The Welsh winger is likely to have several clubs to choose from if he does indeed leave the 13-time Champions League winners, with previous interest from MLS clubs and China.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T17: 04: 58.000Z

Roma keen on Zappacosta loan extensionRoma want to prolong Davide Zappacosta’s stay at the Stadio Olimpico and are working on a deal to re-sign the Chelsea full-back on loan, reports in Italy claim.The 27-year-old has returned to training with the Giallorossi after undergoing surgery on his knee in October.And having missed the majority of the season, Corriere della Sera report Roma are keen to retain the Italy international’s services when the Serie A season eventually resumes.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T16: 43: 44.963Z

Man Utd ‘unlikely’ to move for GriezmannSorry to disappoint, Manchester United fans, but the chances of Antoine Griezmann linking up with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford are slim, according to the Manchester Evening News. Photo: GettyReports in Spain suggest Barcelona are looking to cash in on the French star less than a year after shelling out £108m to sign the 29-year-old from Atletico Madrid.But it is understood United’s transfer business is more focused on the long-term, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Leicester’s James Maddison or Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho all on their shortlist.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-24T16: 07: 41.400Z

Real ‘join Haaland race’Erling Braut Haaland only joined Borussia Dortmund in January but the Norwegian sensation is already being lined up for his next move.

Photo: APSpanish publication Marca have put the 19-year-old on their front page today alongside a transfer report that Real Madrid want Haaland as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. As we mentioned earlier, Haaland had been linked with Tottenham but the Santiago Bernabeu seems like a more realistic option.Real have filled all three of their non-EU slots for their squad registration, meaning they would not be able to sign one of their other targets, Lautaro Martinez, until 2021, and the newspaper suggest they will move for the €75m-rated striker instead.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-24T15: 23: 02.000Z

Spurs must lower demands for Rose saleTottenham will have to lower their asking price for Danny Rose if they want to sell the defender to Newcastle, according to The Chronicle.The 29-year-old moved on loan to St James’ Park during the January transfer window but only after Spurs had reportedly demanded a £20 million fee, with 10 per cent of the fee going to former club Leeds United.Rose’s current deal expires in 2021 and the report suggest the Magpies will seek to pay a lower cut-price fee in order to sign the England international permanently.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-24T13: 59: 17.033Z

Haaland to Tottenham? Yes, you read that correctly. This has been one of the biggest rumours over the last couple of days, with Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that Spurs could make a shock move for Erling Braut Haaland this summer. It’s an intriguing one… but we have some questions… 1) How could Spurs afford him – especially if they miss out on Champions League football? 2) Why would Haaland leave Dortmund after six months? 3) If Haaland is available, surely Barcelona and Real Madrid would also come calling? 4) Would Tottenham consider likely breaking their wage structure to bring Haaland in? 5) Would Haaland play second fiddle to Harry Kane, or would this be based on Kane being sold? As we say, there are questions…

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-24T12: 37: 41.083Z

Covid-19 to halt Werner to Liverpool?While football is obviously of secondary importance in a pandemic, Liverpool fans can be forgiven for ruing the timing given they were two wins away from the title.While nobody quite knows if, or when, the season will resume, the transfer window will surely come at some point – but Timo Werner may not be heading to Anfield.RB Leipzig’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, says that Covid-19 may have serious ramifications on clubs in both Germany and England.”We can’t say how the transfer market will develop. We are starring into a very foggy crystal ball. We don’t know how our resources will be and what options other clubs might have.”He continued: “England has similar problems like us. To bank on clocks running differently there just because they have investors is wrong.”Investors also have economic constraints. The crisis does not only hit our branch but has a worldwide impact. Today, we are not able to gauge if the current numbers [transfer fees] are sustainable in six months from now.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T11: 48: 25.830Z

Osimhen to Old Trafford?With Odion Ighalo’s future at Manchester United unclear given that latest update, there will be room up front.Ighalo’s Nigerian compatriot, Victor Osimhen, is the latest striker to be linked with the Red Devils, with Le10 Sport reporting that the 21-year-old’s impressive form for Lille has alerted United.With 18 goals in 38 games this term, Osimhen has also reportedly got the interest of Real Madrid – so this could be a story which runs for a while.

