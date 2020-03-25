🔥Transfer news LIVE: Jadon Sancho to Man Utd latest; Alex Telles to Chelsea; Arsenal, Liverpool rumours today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog, bringing all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

With no on-pitch action to enjoy, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip…

Man Utd lead Sancho transfer race – sources

Chelsea join Barcelona in Alex Telles race – rumour

Rashford sends Man Utd target Sancho message

Chelsea want £23m Cucurella – rumour

Paul Pogba boost for Man United – sources

Koulibaly to United hinges on Smalling – rumour

Barcelona prepared to offload £46m Umititi – rumour

Live Updates

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-25T16: 57: 19.810Z

Chelsea targeting Telles swoopChelsea will attempt to trump Barcelona in the battle to sign Porto full back Alex Telles this summer, according to Diario AS.Photo: GettyFrank Lampard is known to be in the market for a new left-back, and is said to have been put off by Leicester’s heft valuation of England star Ben Chilwell. Telles, on the other hand, is due to be out of contract at the end of next season, meaning Porto may have no choice but to do a deal at a cut price or else risk losing him for nothing.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-25T16: 50: 00.000Z

Juve ‘join Torres race’Juventus are set to rival Liverpool and Manchester City for the signature of Ferran Torres, according to Corriere dello Sport.The Valencia midfielder will have just a year to run on his contract when the window opens this summer and the cub may have to cash in. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 20-year-old, as have Bayern Munich. Photo: Getty

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-25T16: 21: 13.456Z

Pedro: I’m not thinking about my future… we don’t even know when we’ll train againChelsea star Pedro insists he is not thinking about his future as football is shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues forward is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, and is expected to move on, but says there are more important things to consider at the moment. “My contract ends [in the summer], but right now that’s not the most important [thing]. I haven’t even stopped to think about it.”Later, what has to be seen with with my future will come, but right now it’s not the most important [thing] when you don’t even know when you will return to training…”

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-25T15: 56: 46.890Z

Another transfer question from our Q&A with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward concerns the future of Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan from Barcelona at Bayern Munich. Emmanuel (@Igwenagumanuel) on Twitter asks… Do you think Philippe Coutinho deserves another chance at Barcelona?I am not sure he does. I know plenty of people blame Ernesto Valverde for Philippe Coutinho’s inability to shine at Barcelona, but I think much of the fault lies at the player himself.

Photo: GettyCoutinho was unable to adapt, especially when he was playing in the team with Lionel Messi, and did not work hard enough defensively. Might it work with Quique Setien? It would certainly be interesting to see. But I think Barcelona would rather sell him and move on and I feel that is probably the right decision.There is a scenario where he could come back, though. Bayern Munich look unlikely to take up their €120m option and if no other club is willing to pay that fee, the Brazilian could yet get a second chance at Camp Nou.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T15: 32: 19.800Z

Roma ‘want to extend Smalling loan’Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport say that Roma will ask Manchester United to take Chris Smalling on loan again next season, rather than seeking out a permanent deal. The Serie A side are keen to keep Smalling, who has been linked with Arsenal, next season but their financial position means a transfer may not be feasible. Photo: Getty

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T14: 52: 35.930Z

Alf-Inge Haaland – Why we chose DortmundThe father of Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland has revealed why his son chose Borussia Dortmund in January, rather than the host of other European giants interested in him, including Manchester United. Photo: Getty “You have to go to a club where the whole club wants you, not just the coach,” he told TV2. “I think that’s the most important thing, in addition to how the club has been over the last five or ten years and what direction they’ve taken.“Because it’s dangerous to just sign for a coach, because he can suddenly be sacked.”No specific mention of United there, but we all know what a firm and vocal admirer Ole Gunnar Solskajer has been…

2020-03-25T14: 17: 40.326Z

Leeds tried to sign Cavani and IbrahimovicYes, you’ve read that right. The club’s owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that he made audacious efforts to sign both Zlatan Ibrahimović and Edinson Cavani in January. Photo: Getty“The (PSG) president had given me the availability to verify the interest with [Cavani’s] brother,” Radrizzani told Sky Sport Italia. “However, the negotiation never flew.“I spoke more concretely with Zlatan,” Radrizzani added. “He could give us a decisive push but he decided to go to Milan. He was very honest and transparent with me.”Oh, what might’ve been…

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-25T13: 33: 45.583Z

Our Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward is currently conducting a Q&A and has just been asked a question about whether he thinks Neymar will return to Barcelona this summer.Here’s what he had to say… Photo: ReutersBarcelona are likely to try again for Neymar in the summer, but again it could come down to funding, which was the problem last year.The current coronavirus crisis is going to hit clubs financially and if Barca want to bring in Lautaro Martinez as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, it is hard to see how they will be able to fund a move for Neymar as well.A transfer certainly can’t be ruled out, but if I had to put money on it, I would still say no at this point.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-25T12: 54: 29.120Z

So, where does that latest Jadon Sancho update leave Chelsea?Standard Sport understands that the Blues are confident of being able to launch a summer move despite his £120m price tag, but should Manchester United land their man, Chelsea will need another forward.Hakim Ziyech is on his way to Stamford Bridge and has impressed on the right for Ajax, but it depends on whether Frank Lampard intends to utilise him more centrally.If that’s the case, then Chelsea will still need a right-sided attacker – and we will have more on that search this afternoon.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T12: 07: 31.053Z

Two more Bundesliga stars also interest Man United While Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are also on United’s radar, but Sancho is seen as their No.1 target and a perfect complement to their forward line. They are also confident they can win a head-to-head with Chelsea after beating their Premier League rivals to the signings of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in recent years.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T12: 07: 10.146Z

More on Sancho to Man UnitedSolskjaer and Ed Woodward consider Sancho an ideal fit at United – and a marquee signing who could become a superstar at Old Trafford.He was high on Solskjaer’s wanted list last summer, only for the former Manchester City starlet to refuse to push for a move.A year on and United believe they represent a far more attractive proposition for the winger, who would have the opportunity to join a thrilling and youthful attack alongside Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.Solskjaer believes Sancho will solve United’s long-standing problem position on the right wing – and opted against making a move for Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, who is on his way to Chelsea at the end of the season.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T12: 04: 53.796Z

Jadon Sancho update Manchester United are leading the race for Jadon Sancho, with figures at Borussia Dortmund increasingly believing he’s on his way to Old Trafford, writes James Robson.The England international is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s primary target this summer and United are ready to make him the most expensive player in their history. It is expected to take upwards of £100m prise the 20-year-old away from Dortmund – and there is a growing acceptance in Germany that he will move on at the end of the season. United are one of only a handful of clubs with the financial power to meet that valuation, with Chelsea also undeterred by a price tag that could reach £120m.But United are seen as the favourites by well-placed sources at Dortmund – while some at the Bundesliga club are still anticipating an approach from Liverpool. That is not expected to come, with Jurgen Klopp reluctant to spend the figures required to bring in a player considered no better than the Premier League leaders’ current options in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-25T11: 59: 32.470Z

Upamecano decided to leave Leipzig Photo: AFPSticking with RB Leipzig, and Bild, defender Dayot Upamecano has decided enough is enough for him at the Red Bull Arena as he sets sights on pastures new.He has a €60million release clause and is being chased by a number of clubs, namely Arsenal, so is expected to be on his way sooner rather than later.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-25T11: 46: 37.110Z

Tottenham after £45m man?While much depends on where Tottenham finish this season, Jose Mourinho will clearly be in the market for a midfielder.German outlet Bild reports that Spurs are interested in RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer, who would cost an estimated £45m.

2020-03-25T11: 24: 18.063Z

Rashford sends Sancho messageWell, it is Jadon Sancho’s birthday after all!The Dortmund star turns 20 today, and England team-mate Marcus Rashford has wished him well over Twitter.Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested in Sancho this summer, and we will have an update on that for you at around 12pm – so watch this space…

2020-03-25T10: 51: 53.680Z

National League shutdown implicationsThe National League is preparing to shut down the season by cancelling all remaining fixtures in a move which could set a significant precedent for professional football.The decision, which could be made this week, would have a knock-on effect for the EFL and Premier League, who have said they are committed to completing the campaign.Voiding the season would leave the EFL with little choice but to scrap relegation from League Two, which would lead to significant questions about the integrity of the competition should it resume – and that could start a chain reaction upwards towards the Premier League.What that means for the summer transfer window at this point is anybody’s guess – but were the season to be voided and the 2020/21 campaign put back on track, a regular window would likely follow.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-25T10: 26: 46.693Z

Ceballos set for Arsenal extensionArsenal are confident they will be able to agree a deal with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos’s loan spell should the season run beyond June 30.Ceballos moved to Emirates Stadium last summer and is due to return to Spain at the end of the campaign.Player contracts either expire on June 30 or roll on to the 2020-21 season and both administrators and clubs are assessing the legal ramifications of the campaign continuing past that date.Standard Sport understands Arsenal are relaxed about the situation as it relates to Ceballos (above) and although no formal talks have as yet taken place, senior figures at the club believe Real will not oppose an extension.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T09: 59: 29.563Z

Koulibaly to United back on?So, a quick recap of our top transfer report this morning… Il Mattino suggest that Manchester United are ready to seume their chase for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.According to the Italian paper, United are ready to spend a “significant amount of money” on the 28-year-old, though they will need to make room by ensuring Chris Smalling makes his successful loan move to AS Roma a permanent one.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T09: 21: 06.800Z

Godin to Old Trafford?Manchester United boast a resurgent defence, but Corriere dello Sport reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to boost it with a little more experience.Atletico Madrid legend Diego Godin, currently playing for Inter Milan, is said to be the target, with the 34-year-old a master of the dark arts – and would slot in well in a three-man defence.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-25T09: 05: 46.106Z

Burnley expect Chelsea to sign Pope Photo: ReutersBurnley are convinced Chelsea will sign Nick Pope this summer, according to TeamTalk.Chelsea want to replace current goalkeeper Kepa this summer and have made Pope a key target. Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita is another name in the frame, according to the Mirror.Burnley will not venture into the transfer market for Pope’s replacement, instead will turn to bench-warmer Joe Hart to step up.

Can’t see the transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.