🔥Transfer news LIVE: Grealish told to join Man Utd, Arsenal weigh up Dembele bid; latest rumours, gossip today🔥

Neuer to replace Kepa at Chelsea – rumour

Arsenal weigh up Dembele bid – rumour

Barcelona want Martinez – rumour

Man Utd back in for Griezmann – rumour

Tottenham lead race for Coutinho – rumour​

2020-03-28T09: 15: 00.000Z

Juve’s Pogba plan Photo: ReutersJuventus are willing to offer Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic to Manchester United in their bid to bring Paul Pogba back to the club, report Tuttosport.Pogba’s future at Old Trafford remains far from clear, though Standard Sport understands United’s asking price is putting off potential suitors.Juventus are reportedly trying to bring that price down – perhaps to zero? – with the offer of a big-name player.The Italian publication claim Juve see the deal as a “win-win”, with Dybala and Pjanic considered expendable.

2020-03-28T09: 00: 00.000Z

Ozil staying put Photo: Arsenal FCMesut Ozil is “really happy” at Arsenal and plans on seeing out the remaining 15 months of his contract, according to his agent.”You never know in football,” Erkut Sogut told Goal. “First of all, you can never predict the movement of players.”I have said it before and I am saying it again that he is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He still has a contract to go and there is no change.”We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

2020-03-28T08: 45: 00.000Z

Jimenez ‘happy’ at Wolves amid Man Utd linksPhoto: PAWolves striker Raul Jimenez insists he is not looking to leave the club despite speculation linking him with Manchester United.The Mexican has fired 16 goals in all competitions this season and has regularly impressed when facing big clubs in the Premier League, prompting reported interest from United and Arsenal, but the 28-year-old ie is happy to stay put with three years left on his current deal.”I have a contract until 2023,” he told a Bridgestone Mexico Facebook Q&A. “It’s not that we have to qualify for the Champions League in order to stay. I’m good [here], happy with Wolves, doing important things – me as well as the whole team.”We’ve been trying our best since the start of last season. We’ve qualified for the Europa League, now we’re fighting for a Champions League spot.”And it’s the big motivation to keep growing as a player and getting into the Champions League is always a plus that satisfies you and keeps you thinking about big things.”

2020-03-28T08: 30: 00.000Z

Arsenal want Dembele Photo: AFPArsenal are ready to rival Liverpool for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, report AS.The winger is currently sidelined with yet another serious injury, a string of which have severely hampered his time with Barcelona.Dembele arrived from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to £130m in 2017 but Barcelona are reportedly ready to cut their losses with the player on offer for £70m.Mikel Arteta is a fan of Dembele but would not be able to afford the price on offer. Barcelona would use any funds recouped on a deal to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

2020-03-28T08: 15: 00.000Z

Enrique open to Barcelona return Photo: Getty ImagesSpain national team coach Luis Enrique has not ruled out returning to Barcelona in the future while talking to fans in a Q&A on the Spain national team’s Facebook page.He said: “I think I can coach anywhere I’ve been [before]. I’ve left the doors open at all of them.”My time at Barcelona was marvellous and I’ll always be grateful. I am very lucky to have been in a club for so many years that gave me everything.”

2020-03-28T08: 00: 00.000Z

Spurs ‘target Meunier’ Photo: AFPTottenham boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to revive his interest in PSG full-back Thomas Meunier, according to Le10 Sport.Meunier, 28, had looked poised to seal a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund this summer but sporting director Michael Zorc has cast doubt over whether they will enter the market due to the coronavirus.The French media outlet suggests Mourinho will submit an offer for the Belgium international to provide competition for Serge Aurier at full-back, having been linked with the defender when he was in charge at Manchester United.

2020-03-28T07: 45: 00.000Z

Where should Werner go?The case for Liverpool, using Football Manager.Over at Anfield, Timo Werner was drafted into Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3, sharing the focal point of the attack wtih Roberto Firmino and getting the edge on his Brazilian team-mate.Werner made 39 appearances, less than at both Chelsea and Manchester United, but still scored 15 goals across all competitions. Again he impressed the most in the Champions League with five goals and two assists in six games. Sadio Mane was the star of Klopp’s side, scoring 24 goals and providing 15 assists in 56 games. Mohamed Salah added 21 goals and eight assists in 57 games.Interestingly, despite his plethora of attacking talent, Klopp still went into the transfer market for a forward and signed Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in a deal worth £29.5m. Edouard made 36 appearances, though only 12 were starts, and scored 15 goals which was more than Firmino’s 13. Other transfer business included signing Nelson Semedo from Barcelona and Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax in a double defender deal costing £65m. Semedo struggled to get a look in, but Tagliafico proved an astute addition.Liverpool failed to win their first ever Premier League title, finishing 17 points off runaway winners Manchester City despite sitting second. Manchester United and Tottenham claiming the final top-four spots. The Reds also missed out on the FA Cup, Chelsea narrowly beating Liverpool in the final as Firmino missed a penalty. Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out of the Champions League in the semi-finals. City beat Chelsea in the League Cup final. The Blues had earlier, in the fourth round, knocked Liverpool out.

2020-03-28T07: 30: 00.000Z

Where should Werner go?The case for Manchester United, using Football Manager.Much like at Stamford Bridge, Timo Werner swooped in at immediately took the starting berth as a long striker in the 4-2-3-1 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Werner racked up 28 goals and added a further 10 assists across 59 appearances, though was beaten in both categories by no.10 Bruno Fernandes’s remarkable 30 goals and 26 assists. Despite those stats, Fernandes’s Portugal team-mate Bernardo Silva was named player of the year.The German’s arrival saw Marcus Rashford pushed out to the left wing, where we performed well with 16 goals and seven assists in 49 games. Anthony Martial struggled with injury for much of the season and made just 18 starts, though still provided eight goals.Jesse Lingard impressed on the right wing, adding nine goals and 12 assists. Daniel James and Odion Ighalo very much played back-up. The form of Paul Pogba and Juan Mata saw Fred transfer listed despite making 31 appearances.United finished sixth in the Premier League, some 11 points off fourth-placed Arsenal, but will play Champions League football next season after beating the Gunners 1-0 in the Europa League final. Mason Greenwood scoring the only goal in one of just four appearance of the season.It was almost a treble for United but Manchester City thumped them 3-0 in the FA Cup final after also winning a Manchester derby in the League Cup final on penalties.

2020-03-28T07: 15: 00.000Z

Where should Werner go?The case for Chelsea, using Football Manager.Timo Werner came in and immediately took Tammy Abraham’s starting berth at the top of Frank Lampard’s 4-2-3-1. Werner was supported by Christian Pulisic or Willian on the right wing, Mason Mount as the no.10 and Pedro or Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left.The German was a huge success with 24 goals and eight assists across 48 appearances, 17 of those strikes coming in the Premier League. Pulisic was another star with eight goals and 11 assists from the wing, positional rival Willian adding similar stats.Werner was named man of the match seven times and was a particular threat in the Champions League, scoring four goals and laying on two more in eight games as Chelsea were knocked out at the last-16 stage by Napoli.A tough Premier League run-in saw Chelsea missed out on fourth place, and Champions League qualification on goal difference. Four defeats in the their seven games allowed Liverpool to pip in the final week. Chelsea went out of the FA Cup (third round) and League Cup (semi-finals) in a damaging January.Werner’s form saw Michy Batshuayi quickly shipping out on loan to West Ham, where he performed very well, scoring 14 goals and 31 league games. Back at Stamford Bridge, Olivier Giroud made just nine appearances, and is on the transfer list, as Werner and Abraham shared the loan striker role.

2020-03-28T07: 00: 00.000Z

Rio backs Coutinho to improve Spurs and Arsenal

Photo: ReutersPhilippe Coutinho has again been linked with a move to north London this summer and Rio Ferdinand backs the former Liverpool man returning to the Premier League… but just not at Manchester United.”At Liverpool he was an amazing player, but since he left Liverpool he hasn’t really done it yet,” Ferdinand said during a Q&A on Instagram. “He struggled at Barcelona, struggled to fit in there and then he hasn’t done amazingly well at Bayern.”I think he is a great player, a huge talent, I think he needs saving. Coming into the Premier League to the right team would be a saviour for him – he needs that. I would have said Man United before Bruno Fernandes turned up, but not now.”Would he improve Spurs? Yes he would, 100%. People like [Harry] Kane, Dele [Alli], [Heung-min] Son etc. all feed off someone like him. I think he would be a great addition to Spurs’ squad.”Arsenal he would definitely improve them, but where does he play in their system? They’ve got [Mesut] Ozil. I like Ozil if he is played well.”Barely any team can afford him where he would fit in. He wouldn’t fit into City, Liverpool, not any teams like that. Would he be a good addition, yes? Not Man United though, and he played for Liverpool so it is a difficult one. The rivalry is mad.”

2020-03-28T06: 45: 00.000Z

Juve lead Marcelo chase Photo: AFPJuventus are leading the race to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, according to Marca.Marcelo has lost his place under Zinedine Zidane to Ferland Mendy and is ready to make a last move before calling time on an illustrious career.Juventus have reportedly put a four-year contract on the table, worth around €12m a season, but a meeting with Madrid officials has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

2020-03-28T06: 30: 00.000Z

Barca want Martinez Photo: AFPHold up. A fresh twist on the rumour we just gave you.Sport report that it’s not Neymar but, in fact, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez that Barcelona’s head honchos want to bring to Camp Nou.The claim reports that an agreement with the player is at an advanced stage and now Barca will approach Inter Milan over a fee.You wonder if the earlier Arturo Vidal rumour could play a part.

2020-03-28T06: 15: 00.000Z

Man Utd back in for Griezmann? Photo: Getty ImagesWell, well, well. This is an interesting one.With Barcelona attempting to re-sign Neymar for the second summer on the trot, the club need to free up the money to bring the Brazilian back and Antoine Griezmann’s place is most under threat according to Ok Dario.United have previously been interested in Griezmann and Barcelona are reportedly hoping they reignite their interest after being underwhelmed by the striker’s first season at Camp Nou.Pinch of salt, and all that.

2020-03-28T06: 00: 00.000Z

Who would replace Neuer at Bayern?A little earlier on we told you of a remarkable story in the German press which claimed that Chelsea were considering making a surprise move for Manuel Neuer this summer. Photo: GettyIn Spain, Diario Sport have added fuel to the fire by suggesting that Bayern Munich are eyeing up another German, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as his replacement. The report claims it would take a world record fee for a goalkeeper to prize him away from Barcelona.

2020-03-28T05: 45: 00.000Z

Vidal to head back to Inter Photo: AFPArturo Vidal is expected tor return to Inter Milan this summer after coming close to leaving Barcelona in January, report Calciomercato.The Chilean has had a mixed time of it at Camp Nou, struggling to nail down a starting berth in midfield and only Ernesto Valverde’s sacking prevented a mid-season exit.Antonio Conte wants to bring him back to Inter, having left for Bayern Munich five years ago, and Barca are demanding between €10-15m for the 32-year-old.

2020-03-28T05: 30: 00.000Z

Alaba to City?Bayern Munich are preparing to offer £50million and David Alaba for Leroy Sane this summer.That’s according to The Sun who claim City value Sane at around £130million. Photo: GettyBayern have been pursuing Sane for some time and are worried they will face more competition for his signature.Alaba, 27, is said to be looking for a new challenge.

2020-03-28T05: 15: 00.000Z

Torres to Liverpool (no not that one)Liverpool are monitoring Valencia sensations Ferran Torres, according to the Mirror.The versatile forward, who made his debut for Valencia three years ago aged 17, has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Mestalla, also scoring two and setting up two more in five Champions League starts. Photo: GettyHe is winning a reputation in Spain, where he is already a regular at national Under-21s level, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona tracking his progress.But Liverpool see Torres as a perfect fit for their front line, where he can play a number of roles and inject an imposing aerial threat.His current deal runs until summer 2021 – with Valencia keen to extend – but should he refuse that, Liverpool can open talks over a free transfer at the turn of the year.

2020-03-28T05: 00: 00.000Z

Barca ‘keeping tabs on Ndombele’Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele could be offered a way out of the club by Barcelona less than a year after his club-record move from Lyon.Photo: APThe 23-year-old has fallen foul of boss Jose Mourinho after the French midfielder was hauled off after 45 minutes against Burnley, with the Portuguese publicly criticising his performance.The Mirror report that Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal is an admirer of Ndombele and the Catalans are monitoring his situation should Spurs decide to cut their losses on the £65m man.

2020-03-28T04: 45: 26.000Z

Mustafi brushes off future talkArsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi says he is not thinking about his own future at the club, insisting the club has “more important things to deal with”.Photo: GettyThe German has experienced a mixed season at the Emirates Stadium after being targeted for criticism from fans but has seen his form improve under Mikel Arteta.Despite that, Mustafi has been linked with a move away from north London. But the 28-year-old says the coronavirus pandemic is more important than his future at present.“We are in a situation where everyone is worried about the current situation and not so much about their personal future. It is difficult to think about my personal future,” he told Sky Germany.“None of us know what will happen next and when we can play again. So, once we have overcome this difficult time and are back on the pitch, I can think about questions like that. At the moment I don’t think about it.“Also the club has more important stuff to deal with right now than my future.”

2020-03-28T04: 30: 26.000Z

Sancho will join Man Utd this summer, says BerbatovJadon Sancho will join Manchester United this summer, Dimitar Berbatov insists. Photo: ReutersThe Borussia Dortmund winger is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target when the transfer window opens – and leading figures within the German club are increasingly convinced he will end up at Old Trafford. Chelsea are also in the race to sign him, while Liverpool are seen as potential buyers – but Berbatov is adamant the lure of United will be too much. He said: “There’s been a lot of talk about Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United, in his case, because he’s English and Man United are in for you, I don’t think he will think twice about moving there.“He has the quality, the pace, the goals and the assists to play for them. I’m sure he would like to continue in the national team as well and Gareth Southgate will watch him more if he is playing in the Premier League.”

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.