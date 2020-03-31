🔥Transfer news LIVE: Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho to Man United? Arsenal fight Tottenham for three players🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s rolling transfer news and rumours blog.

With the football season having been suspended across Europe for the foreseeable future by the Covid-19 pandemic, talk and attention has turned to what business, if any, our clubs will look to do before the 2020-21 season.

Erling Haaland to Man United this summer?

Arsenal, Man United and Atletico Madrid want Wolves star Jota

Inter Milan will turn down chance to keep Sanchez on loan

Chelsea star Willian wants to stay in England when his deal expires

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham interested in Liverpool’s Lovren

Man United to focus on Maddison after Grealish incident

Barca target Lautaro Martinez wanted by ‘many clubs’

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-31T11: 25: 30.800Z

Uefa meeting set for Wednesday Photo: APA meeting to help plot European football’s path through the coronavirus pandemic has been called for Wednesday.Uefa has invited the leaders of its 55 national member associations to a video conference starting at 11am UK time to receive an update from working groups set up on March 17 in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.One working group is looking at how the 2019-20 fixture calendar can be completed, while the other was focused on economic and regulatory issues such as adjustments to player contracts and transfer windows.A decision was taken to postpone Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 at that March 17 meeting, alongside a commitment to completing domestic and European club competitions by June 30.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-31T11: 13: 30.500Z

Neuer hope for Chelsea? Photo: APManuel Neuer has rejected Bayern Munich’s offer of a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.The 34-year-old is out of contract next summer reportedly wants to extend at the Bavarian club, but has only been offered fresh terms running until 2024.Neuer will be free to speak to clubs about a free transfer next summer and the longer his contract stand-off continues, Chelsea may feel more confident about signing the German veteran.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T10: 55: 03.166Z

Haaland to Man Utd this summer?Just months after Erling Haaland snubbed Manchester United’s advances for a move to Borussia Dortmund, there could be hope for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again.Real Madrid are circling, too. Could he really be on the move again just six months after moving to Westfalenstadion? Or is it Signal Iduna Park these days?Either way, our Manchester football correspondent James Robson has more on this shortly… stay tuned.

WEST HAM NEWS

2020-03-31T10: 08: 40.000Z

Hammers ‘still in for Kessie’ West Ham still hold an interest in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but face competition from Wolves.A report from Calciomercato says the Hammers’ move for the Ivory Coast international is ‘remains alive’ and the 23-year-old would be interested in a move to the Premier League.It also claims several clubs are monitoring his situation at the San Siro and Wolves are said to be their main rival for Kessie, who would cost £25 million.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-31T09: 31: 36.000Z

Camavinga to reject Reds in favour of Real?Liverpool are set to miss out on signing Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga because the player favours a move to Real Madrid. Photo: AFPThe 17-year-old has been a regular for the Ligue 1 side and has caught the eye around Europe with some dazzling displays.Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in the past few weeks but the according to Marca, Camavinga would prefer to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T09: 09: 25.490Z

Bellingham ‘ready’ to snub Man UtdManchester United target Jude Bellingham is just ‘a signature’ away from completing a move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild. Bellingham reportedly favours a move to Dortmund, where he expects to get regular first team opportunities. At United, the 16-year-old believes he will be limited.United had shown Bellingham around their Carrington facilities earlier this month, but it seems Bellingham is leaning towards a move to Germany.Bild claim the Birmingham man would already have completed a move had the coronavirus lockdown not disrupted professional football across Europe.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-31T08: 28: 39.000Z

Man Utd and Tottenham keenly watching Coutinho… but no Liverpool returnLiverpool are not interested in re-signing Philippe Coutinho and bringing him back to Anfield, the Daily Mirror reports.The Brazil midfielder is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona yet neither club is interested in his services, with the LaLiga side promising to let him go when football starts again.The 27-year-old played with Liverpool from 2013 to 2018 but the paper reports his advisors have been rebuffed by Anfield bosses.Manchester United and Tottenham, however, have been keenly watching the midfielder.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-31T08: 07: 58.043Z

Ceballos happy to leave ArsenalThe Daily Express cites Estadio Deportivo as reporting on-loan Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos would prefer to return to Real Betis than remain in north London if he is not wanted at parent club Real Madrid.CaptionThe 23-year-old is happy to leave the Emirates Stadium despite having impressed in 24 appearances for the Gunners.Ceballos originally moved to Arsenal on a 12-month deal.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T07: 52: 47.586Z

Pogba for £31m?So, remember that study we were talking about earlier. About City’s squad value set to plummet. Well, how about this? United have set a £100m asking price for Paul Pogba this summer. Juventus and Real Madrid are among those interested.However, CIES Football Observatory report his value is closer to £58m… and his lack of playing time and length of contract actually makes Pogba worth closer to £31m.United do have the option of triggering a further year extension, which would likely have a further sway on things.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-31T07: 36: 34.726Z

Ash wants Inter stayAshley Young hopes to stay at Inter Milan beyond the summer.The former Manchester United man made a £1.5million switch to Serie A in January, signing an initial six-month deal.GettyHe has impressed in Milan, and now has his sights set on winning a longer deal and adding to his medal collection. “I want to stay and win,” Young told Corriere Della Sera.”I’m learning the language, the people are very passionate. When you talk, you actually scream.”Asked if he wanrs to stay another year, Young added: “Of course I do. I love Italy, Milan, the warmth of the fans. When (Antonio) Conte called me, I immediately felt his passion, he transmitted it to me. It was a good opportunity and I said: ‘I’m going there, I want to be part of something great.'”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T07: 10: 16.063Z

We’re just not that Inter himInter Milan are set to turn down to opportunity to extend their loan deal for Alexis Sanchez, according to the Telegraph.Sanchez has suffered an injury-hit campaign at the San Siro, scoring once in Serie A and making just two league starts.He is due back at Old Trafford this summer, where his contract still has two years left to run.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-31T06: 27: 43.120Z

Wright: Kane too good to go trophylessArsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Harry Kane should give Tottenham one year under Jose Mourinho to win silverware, but insisted the striker is too good miss out on major honours in his career.Getty”If nothing happens [next season] and Harry Kane decides to leave then you have you have to say ‘well, he’s under Mourinho, nothing has changed’. He wants to win medals,” added Wright.”You can’t have that kind of ability, that kind of goalscorer who is able to win matches, and not win anything. You can’t.”

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-31T06: 19: 30.036Z

City face £366m hit if season is cancelledMan City face having £366million wiped off the value of their playing squad if the plug is pulled on the Premier League season.Research from the CIES Football Observatory calculated that the total player transfer value at City will drop by 30 per cent if no football is played and no contracts are extended beyond the summer.GettyThe same reports claims the transfer value across Europe’s top five league’s will drop by 28 per cent to £21bn, with City the hardest hit club.To determine the new transfer values, study looks at factors including “player age, contract duration, career path and recent performances.”

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-31T06: 02: 45.850Z

Lovren’s London optionsArsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham are keeping tabs on Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, according to Teamtalk. The 30-year-old is reportedly set on a move to the capital.GettyHis contract is due to expire next summer, but Klopp is happy to sanction his departure at the end of the season after six years at the club.Lovren is unwilling to sit on the bench behind Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk for another season.His options are not limited to the Premier League. Clubs from Italy, Spain, Germany and France have all shown an interest too.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-31T05: 09: 02.270Z

Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez attracting interest from ‘many clubs’Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is attracting interest from ‘many clubs’, according to his agent.The Argentine striker is considered to be Barcelona’s No.1 target as they look to bolster their attacking options, and finally find a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.But they are not the only club interested in his services, according to the player’s agent.Photo: Getty ImagesSpeaking to Radio La Plata, Beto Yaque said: “It is said that Barcelona and Real Madrid want him, but it has no effect on him. Others players would not sleep at night. “He never calls me to ask if the rumours are true or false, he is focused on the present and his work.”We talked to many people, however, nothing more happened. For now, those who call me are not club leaders. There is nothing formal or serious. “It is a dream [for Martinez] to be one of the most coveted players on the market. But nothing special is happening to him. The only thing he wants is to play and score.”His constant growth has meant that the best teams in the world watch him carefully. We hope that his work will be rewarded as it deserves.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T04: 09: 36.346Z

Man United turn attentions to MaddisonManchester United will focus on signing Leicester City’s James Maddison after Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish landed himself in hot water.Photo: Getty ImagesGrealish was photographed at the scene of a traffic accident after breaching the government’s guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.Aston Villa have confirmed that they have fined their captain, and generating headlines for the wrong reasons may cost him a move to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-31T03: 58: 53.653Z

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham interested in LovrenThree London clubs are said to be interested in signing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.According to Team Talk, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in bringing the Croatian to the capital.Photo: Getty ImagesThe report also claims that the interest in the 30-year-old extends beyond these shores, with clubs in France, Italy and Spain also said to be keen on his signature.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-31T03: 53: 54.700Z

Willian wants Premier League stayChelsea star Willian says he wants to stay in the Premier League when his deal expires at Stamford Bridge, putting Arsenal and Tottenham on alert.Photo: Getty ImagesIn an interview with ESPN Brazil, the Chelsea forward – who almost joined Spurs in 2013 – said: “My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don’t rule out playing in other leagues, no.”

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-31T03: 49: 15.033Z

Arsenal, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid want Wolves star JotaArsenal, Manchester United and LaLiga side Atletico Madrid are in a three-way fight to sign Wolves star Jota, according to reports in Spain.Photo: PAMarca reports that the 23-year-old winger, who has scored 15 goals across all competitions so far this season, is wanted back by Diego Simeone who sold the Portuguese to Wolves in 2017.The report claims that Atleti face competition from two Premier League clubs: Arsenal and Manchester United.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-30T22: 02: 42.850Z

Ferdinand: “Kane is off”Speaking of Rio Ferdinand, in the same Q&A he’s talked a little bit more about the noises Harry Kane has been making – and Spurs fans won’t be pleased.”Harry has always been coy and held back, but he’s dropped a couple of bombs,” Ferdinand said. “He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated.”Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated.”I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs.”

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.