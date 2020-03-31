🔥Transfer news LIVE: De Ligt to Man Utd may seal Pogba exit; Liverpool not signing Jadon Sancho; latest rumours🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s rolling transfer news and rumours blog.

With the football season having been suspended across Europe for the foreseeable future by the Covid-19 pandemic, talk and attention has turned to what business, if any, our clubs will look to do before the 2020-21 season.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip…

Man United want Juve star De Ligt – Pogba swap an option

Liverpool bow out of Jadon Sancho race

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham eye Liverpool’s Lovren

Grealish controversy puts Man United move in doubt

Haaland and Sancho to Man United this summer?

Inter Milan will turn down chance to keep Sanchez on loan

Barca target Lautaro Martinez wanted by ‘many clubs’

Live Updates

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T22: 34: 12.983Z

Clubs still keen on Grealish – but voided season could see cost riseAlso from The Mirror this evening, we have a report which claims that a host of top clubs, including Manchester United, are still interested in Jack Grealish despite this weekend’s incident. However, a voided season would significantly strengthen Aston Villa’s negotiating position – manager Dean Smith has previously admitted they would have no chance of keeping him if the club were relegated. With no release clause and three years left on his contract, Villa could play hard ball if they are given another season of top flight football.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-31T21: 58: 33.686Z

Liverpool ‘out of Sancho race’ The Mirror are reporting that Liverpool have stepped back from the race to sign Jadon Sancho, in a boost for Manchester United. Chelsea remain interested in the England star but it is United who are firm favourites to secure one of Europe’s hottest properties this summer.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-31T21: 15: 03.803Z

I lied to Rafa to seal Liverpool move!We all remember Maxi Rodriguez, scorer of that outrageous World Cup goal for Argentina against Mexico.His spell at Liverpool was rather less memorable, but he has admitted that it might not have happened at all had he not lied to then manager Rafa Benitez – and told him he spoke English. “When I arrived in England, there was a press conference and Rafa told me he would speak first and then I would continue,” he explained.“That was when I grabbed him and said ‘look Rafa, I need to confess something to you. I don’t know English. The only thing I know is how to say hello.“Rafa said ‘you’re a son of a b.’

2020-03-31T20: 46: 30.653Z

Hopes that contract situation will get ‘harmonised’ solutionFifPro president Jonas Baer-Hoffmann says he is hopeful that clubs and players around the world will come to a uniform solution to contractual issues around the extension of the season.Many players in leagues all over the planet are set to be out of contract on June 30, but the coronavirus shutdown means leagues are expected to extend into July at least. “Our preference would be that we have as harmonised a solution on the contract extensions as possible,” Baer-Hoffmann said.”You could very much argue that the spirit of the contract is that it runs until the season is over and a new contract starts with a new season.”

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-31T20: 06: 16.633Z

Pusineri dreaming over Aguero returnIndependiente boss Lucas Pusineri says he is hoping to bring Man City striker Sergio Aguero back to the club. Photo: GettyAguero’s contract will be up at the end of next season and he has often said he would like to end his playing days back in his homeland.Pusineri was a teammate of Aguero before the forward made his move to Europe and is dreaming of a reunion with both him and another Argentine, Lucas Biglia, who is now at AC Milan. “I have a nice relationship with Biglia and Kun Aguero,” Pusineri said. “We were team-mates – and I have a lot of respect for their careers in Argentina and Europe.“It would be nice if to have them tomorrow. In the future, I am hopeful that I will be able to count on them.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-31T19: 26: 05.836Z

‘Barca will do everything possible to get Martinez’Former Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braida believes the club will do whatever it takes to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer. Photo: GettyMartinez is seen by Barcelona as the ideal long-term successor to Luis Suarez and it looks increasingly likely that a move for him will be the priority when the transfer window opens, rather than an attempt to re-sign Neymar. “I think Barcelona will do everything possible to get him,” Braida told Radio Sportiva. “The current crisis could change things but I do not think it will. “Lautaro is the kind of player that Barcelona likes but also the press and the players.”

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-31T18: 55: 47.000Z

Merson: Kane won’t get same chances under MourinhoFormer Arsenal man Paul Merson believes Jose Mourinho’s style of play could see Harry Kane quit Tottenham. Photo: Getty“Will Kane get six or seven chances a game playing the way Jose Mourinho does? I don’t think so,” Merson told Sky Sports. “For me that’s what he needs to weigh up.“He loves scoring goals, he wants to play for an attacking team, but I don’t see that happening next season, if Mourinho makes it tight and starts playing the way that made him one of the best managers of all time, and I think that’s what Kane is weighing up.“Harry Kane won’t be getting five chances a game any longer, and he will have to weigh that up because he loves scoring goals. “I don’t think Kane will want to be in a team where he is getting 10 goals a season, even if Spurs are further up the league.”

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-31T18: 30: 05.000Z

Inter target Vertonghen?It seems Antonio Conte just can’t get enough of his Premier League imports. Photo: APThe Inter Milan boss is reportedly planning to sign Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer, having already raided Manchester United and Chelsea.The 32-year-old’s current deal expires this summer and there is no indication the centre-back is going to extend his eight-year spell at SpursAjax have also been credited with an interest in bringing Vertonghen back to the Netherlands, but the opportunity to link up with former Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen at the San Siro may be too good to pass up.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-31T18: 10: 49.000Z

Chelsea in battle for HakimiIt seems there’s always another club interested when it comes to transfers these days and Chelsea will know they have a fight on their hands to sign Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi. Photo: ReutersThe 21-year-old, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this week.The Morocco international can play left or right-back and could replace Marcos Alonso or Emerson, who have both been tipped to leave the Blues this summer.But Calciomercato say Juventus are also in the hunt to capture Hakimi, whose loan at the German club ends this summer.

2020-03-31T17: 57: 34.000Z

Pogba-De Ligt swap deal?On the subject of Matthijs de Ligt, could the defender provide the key to Paul Pogba leaving Old Trafford?United’s ongoing interest raises the possibility of a part-exchange deal being struck over Pogba, who played only seven times this season.Juve are among the clubs hoping to lure the France international away from Old Trafford this summer – but United have severe doubts that anyone will meet their £150m valuation. Using De Ligt as a make-weight would go a long way to offsetting that cost.Solskjaer has been promised the funds to complete his rebuild this summer, with Jadon Sancho his top target.Jack Grealish and James Maddison are also on his wish list, along with a centre forward.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T17: 39: 46.000Z

Man Utd tracking De LigtManchester United are monitoring Matthijs de Ligt’s position at Juventus with a view to a fresh move for the Netherlands defender, writes James Robson. Photo: ReutersThe centre-back has endured a difficult season in Italy following his £67.5m move from Ajax last summer.United were among the clubs vying for his signature, along with Barcelona, before being forced to admit defeat when he set his heart on Juve.But they have continued to track his situation in Turin, with Solskjaer still a firm admirer of the 20-year-old. And despite United’s manager focusing on his attack this summer, he is still to find an ideal partner for Harry Maguire in the heart of defence.De Ligt’s future has been the subject of constant speculation, with growing suggestions he will be allowed to leave in the summer, and Solskjaer still considers De Ligt among the best central defenders in the world.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-31T17: 19: 58.000Z

Ceballos ‘wants Betis return’Arsenal’s hopes of keeping Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal have taken a blow after reports in Spain claimed he wants to return to Real Betis.Photo: ReutersThe Spain international has come back into the fold at the Emirates since Mikel Arteta took charge in December and it is understood the Gunners were apparently keen to complete a permanent switch.But according to Seville outlet Estadio Deportivo, Ceballos is focused on returning to Betis, his boyhood club who he left in 2017 to join Real Madrid.However, the Gunners will be hoping their loan agreement gives them the advantage in negotiations with the Spanish giants.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T17: 00: 19.000Z

‘Conductor’ Saul would be major signing for Man Utd, says FerdinandManchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has pleased Rio Ferdinand, who rates the midfielder as a “major player”. Photo: GettyThe 25-year-old is reportedly one of United’s targets to replace Paul Pogba and it has been claimed by several media outlets that the Red Devils could activate his £135m release clause.And Ferdinand, speaking on Instagram Live, said: “He’s another one, what a player. I’ve been harping on about Saul Niguez for a few years now. I think he’s a major player.”Composed, calm, great left foot, lovely conductor, he can score goals, tactically he’s very aware. You can see [Diego] Simeone, he gets his teams really well set up and he’s in the middle orchestrating and dictating things.

2020-03-31T16: 40: 36.000Z

Leicester ‘line up audacious Coutinho move’Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is preparing to make an audacious offer to bring Philippe Coutinho to the King Power Stadium.

Photo: Bongarts/GettyRodgers was Liverpool boss when he signed the Brazilian back in 2013 for £8.5m from Inter Milan and wants to reunite with Coutinho, who is expected to be sold by Barcelona this summer.Now The Leicester Mercury report the Foxes, who were on course to qualify for the Champions League next season before the coronavirus pandemic brought a temporary halt to the season.It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old would entertain joining the club, or whether they would have the funds to secure his signature. But Leicester fans can dream…

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-31T16: 18: 33.000Z

Ferdinand: Martial faces fight for place at Man UtdAnthony Martial has been told he must “fight” to keep his place at Manchester United by Rio Ferdinand.

Photo: Getty/Manchester United FCThe French striker has scored 16 goals for United in all competitions this season – 11 of those coming in the Premier League.But with Erling Haaland among United’s transfer targets, Ferdinand says Martial will need to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he is worthy of his place.”At big clubs, you’ve got to fight. That’s it. That’s what all it boils down to. Can you fight for your position? That’s it,” explained Ferdinand during an Instagram Live session.”You’ve got to accept there’s going to be an opportunity for someone else to come in and play. But then your performances have got to outweigh everything.”You’ve got to make sure the manager knows.”

2020-03-31T16: 04: 14.000Z

How long will Harry Kane wait to win a trophy with Tottenham?Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham is again the topic of transfer rumour after the striker reiterated his willingness to leave should his ambitions not be met. Photo: GettySpurs face the real prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season as they sit seven points off fourth place in the Premier League, having already been knocked out of every cup competition.Kane said on Instagram: “I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.”The striker will be fit again when the season resumes, a big boost for Jose Mourinho’s faltering side, but will know Spurs are taking a step back after last season should they miss out on the top four.So how long will Kane have to wait to end his trophy drought? We loaded up Football Manager 2020 to find out.Read the full article here

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-31T15: 47: 14.000Z

Messi public statement another sign of discontent with boardCould this be the beginning of the end for Lionel Messi and other players’ time at Barcelona? Our Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward assesses the impact of the latest cracks in their strained relationship. Photo: Getty”Not even a goodwill gesture could hide the tensions between the players and Josep Maria Bartomeu’s board.”When Messi and the rest of the first-team squad released a statement on Monday to announce they had agreed to a 70 per cent reduction in their wages to help other employees at the club continue to earn their full salary amid the coronavirus crisis, it came with a not-so-subtle dig at the Camp Nou hierarchy.“It does not cease to surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to us to do something that we always knew we would do,” the second paragraph of the statement said.”Whatever did happen, it is clear the players are unhappy with how the situation was handled by the powers that be at Camp Nou. And it is nothing new; in fact it is the latest in a long line of fractures between Barca’s players and the club’s board.”

CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS

2020-03-31T15: 31: 42.000Z

Loftus-Cheek relished being ‘underdog’ at PalaceRuben Loftus-Cheek says he enjoyed playing the role of the underdog during his time on loan at Crystal Palace. Photo: GettyThe Chelsea midfielder made the decision to leave west London on loan in the summer of 2017, joining Palace for the season and made 25 appearances that season, scoring twice and earning himself a first England call-up from Gareth Southgate.Having made his Chelsea debut in 2014 under Jose Mourinho, first team appearances had been hard to come by in west London, prompting the decision to move away for a season.”From 18 ’til now has probably been the hardest time of my life mentally,” Loftus-Cheek told the club website.”Midway through the [2014-15] season I went to the first team and I was training with the first team, I made my debut. That moment I was happy, [but] it felt like I just couldn’t make that next step.”It got to a point where in those years I hadn’t played that much football. I was improving technically, but I felt like I needed the game time. I had to say something, to say I wanted to go on loan and play some football.”To be at a team that was winning every week to a team that was fighting in games where you wouldn’t have much possession, I actually really enjoyed being an underdog.”

2020-03-31T15: 05: 20.000Z

Ronaldo set for shock Juve exit?Juventus may be forced to sell Cristiano Ronaldo due to the impact of the coronavirus on the club’s finances, according to reports in Italy.

Photo: ReutersIl Messagero claim the Bianconeri will be hit hard by the pandemic with the highest wage bill in the Serie A and may be not be able to afford the Portuguese star’s salary.Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in the Serie A this season and despite his advancing years, there is likely to be plenty of offers for the 35-year-old should the Italian champions decide to sell.

Can’t see the transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.