🔥Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea offered Coutinho and want West Ham star Declan Rice, Man United to buy Ighalo🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog, bringing all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

With no on-pitch action to enjoy, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip…

Chelsea want West Ham star Declan Rice

Barcelona offer Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea

Manchester Untited to buy Odion Ighalo

Barcelona cool interest in Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Live Updates

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T21: 46: 14.610Z

Pogba told to rejoin Juve where he would be ‘reborn’Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be “reborn” should he return to Juventus, states Claudio Marchisio. Pogba’s long-term future is entirely up in the air, last playing for United in December and making just seven league appearances this season alongside an abundance of rumours pointing towards his exit. GettyManager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early in March came to the defence of the highly scrutinised Frenchman, revealing he expects the enigmatic 26-year-old to be at Old Trafford for years to come. However, former Juventus midfielder Marchisio believes Pogba – who played for the Italian giants between 2012 and 2016 after transferring from United – would prove an excellent acquisition.On Pogba’s potential return, Marchisio told Tuttosport​: “I would be very happy. I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester and that if he really wanted to change he should choose Spain.“Having said that, his return would be extremely positive; Paul would be reborn in the environment he loves and looks after him most.“And he would give Juventus a lot as they need someone like him in the middle. He is a great professional.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-23T21: 14: 34.640Z

Arteta’s overhaul this summerMikel Arteta will make some big changes to his Arsenal squad this summer, according to football.london, who report five players will be moved on as part of the Spaniard’s rebuild in north London.They report Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Sead Kolasinac, Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will all be told they are no longer part of the manager’s plans.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-23T20: 28: 23.190Z

Barca monitoring Laporte situationBarcelona plan to swoop for Aymeric Laporte if Manchester City’s transfer ban is upheld, according to Mundo Deportivo.Getty

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-23T20: 00: 58.000Z

Barcelona ready to sell UmtitiBarcelona appear to have given up on Samuel Umtiti.AS report the Catalants have told clubs they are ready to listen to offers this summer, with his persistent knee problems giving the club little choice but to offload and seek a more reliable option at the back.The report names Arsenal as an interested party, while Manchester United have also been credited with interest in the past.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-23T19: 15: 40.000Z

Former Sporting duo could be heading homeWhile Bruno Fernandes has been an instant hit in the Premier League, two more recent Sporting Lisbon exports have struggled on these shores.GettyAdrian and Islam Slimani both made the move from the Portuguese capital to Leicester where they struggled to make an impact and according to O Jogo, both could return to the Portuguese side this summer.Adrien and Slimani are both currently on loan at Monaco.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T18: 49: 09.293Z

United make Osimhen ‘summer priority’Victor Osimhen is also among Manchester United’s list of summer targets, according to French outlet Le Sport 10.The publication claims the striker is among the list of priority targets at Old Trafford after a stunning debut campaign in France, scoring 18 times in 38 games.Getty

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T18: 16: 18.013Z

United in the hunt for ‘next Verratti’17-year-old PSG starlet Edouard Michut is on Manchester United’s radar, Calciomercato report. The midfielder, likened to current PSG metronome Marco Verratti, is also wanted by a host of other European elites with the report adding Juventus and Barcelona are the current front runners.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-23T17: 27: 27.730Z

Leicester demand Maguire fee for ChilwellLeicester full-back Ben Chilwell is interested in joining Chelsea this summer, according to Goal. GettyHowever, the Blues face an uphill task in agreeing a fee with the Foxes who will demand a huge fee for the England international – one similar to the £80m Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire last summer.Chelsea have alternative options on their shortlist, such as Porto’s Alex Telles and Getafe’s Marc Cucurella, but Chilwell remains Lampard’s primary option.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-23T16: 57: 49.270Z

Liverpool and Arsenal monitoring Bundesliga starletArsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs who have been monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.Sky SPorts report Valencia, Sevilla, AC Milan and Inter are also among the sides tracking the France Under-21 international.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-23T16: 43: 33.856Z

Chelsea want Rice backChelsea are interested in bringing Declan Rice back to west London, according to Sky Sports.GettyRice was released by the Blues as a 14-year-old, joining West Ham were he has progressed as a key member of the first-team.But with Frank Lampard eager to reinforce his midfielder, Chelsea could look to tempt him back if the summer transfer window goes ahead.He would not come cheap, however – Rice has four years left on his West Ham contract and the option of a further year’s extension.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-23T16: 20: 47.000Z

‘Coutinho to United? We’ve got Bruno now’Rio Ferdinand says Philippe Coutinho would have been a perfect signing for Manchester United… had they not already signed Bruno Fernandes.United were among the clutch of clubs heavily linked with a move for the Brazil playmaker last summer and Coutinho could be on the move again this year with Bayern Munich unlikely to activate their option to sign him from Barcelona.GettySpeaking on Instagram, Ferdinand insisted Coutinho can find his feet in the Premier League again… just not at Old Trafford.”Listen, Coutinho, Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool was an amazing player,” Ferdinand said on Instagram Live.”But since he’s left Liverpool, he hasn’t really done it yet.”He struggled at Barca, struggled to fit in there, and then he hasn’t done amazingly well at Bayern. So I don’t know man.”I think he’s a great player, huge talent, I think he needs saving to be honest with you.”Coming to the Premier League, to the right team, is the saviour for him, I think he needs that.”I would have said Man United, yes, before Bruno Fernandes turned up, but not now.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-23T15: 56: 53.386Z

Hargreaves urges United to look beyond Bellingham this summerOwen Hargreaves believes Manchester United should be focusing on signing players ready-made for the first team rather than prodigious talents like Jude Bellingham.United are desperate to sign the Birmingham youngster with Borussia Dortmund in the running. But Hargreaves believes someone like Leicester’s Wilfried Ndidi fits the bill better for this coming summer transfer window.Getty”Bellingham is 16 or 17, he’s going to be a super player but you need someone right now.”I think they need a [Wilfried] Ndidi type, a defensive sitter. If you have [Paul] Pogba and Fernandes then I think you need a defensive one there.”I think they also need a left-sided centre-back.”They have Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly but a left-sided centre-back would make a big difference.”

2020-03-23T15: 29: 16.953Z

Willian to Spurs gets seal of approval Photo: ReutersThe rumours surrounding Chelsea forward Willian making switch across London to Tottenham are heating up and former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson would certainly welcome the move.Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “It would be a good signing. I think it is a player who Mourinho knows well. I would be surprised if Chelsea let him go because he is a top player.“Spurs have a lot of attacking midfield players and he fits that bill as to what they have already got. There would have to be a few outgoings but that is a manager putting his stamp on a squad.“Implementing the changes and getting the players he wants. Mourinho was brought in for a reason and Spurs will have to let him do that to an extent.“There would have to be outgoings first to make room. He is very similar to what they have already got.”

2020-03-23T15: 13: 27.000Z

Man Utd ‘cost Lukaku a Juve move’ Photo: ReutersRomelu Lukaku – who signed for Inter Milan last summer – would have joined Juventus had Paulo Dybala‘s deal with Manchester United not fallen through, his agent has revealed.According to Sky in Italy, United were close to agreeing a swap deal for the strikers, with Dybala’s contract issues the only problem needing to be solved. Dybala and United failed to agree on personal terms, Lukaku instead opting for Inter.“Lukaku is wearing the Inter Milan shirt and not the Juventus one because Juventus didn’t end up finding an agreement between Dybala and Manchester United,” Pastorello said. “Juventus had done an incredible job in trying to get him. They have been the best club for its organisation, but also trophies won. Every season it wins something. Lukaku at Juventus would have made many people happy.”

2020-03-23T14: 44: 54.540Z

Roma negotiating Mkhitaryan deal Photo: ReutersArsenal are willing to do a deal with Roma over Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to Corriere dello Sport.The midfielder has spent the season on loan in Serie A to some success and Roma want to keep the player beyond the end of the season.The sports daily report that a deal worth €17m has been offered, but Arsenal are holding out for closer to €24m.One to keep an eye on.

2020-03-23T14: 22: 09.703Z

Tottenham in for Haaland?Harry who? According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham are monitoring Erling Braut Haaland’s situation at Borussia Dortmund and are preparing to make an offer. The 19-year-old scored 16 goals in 14 league games for Salzburg this season before making a January switch to Dortmund, where he has continued his emphatic scoring rate with 12 goals in 11 games.

2020-03-23T13: 57: 45.210Z

Emerson told to leave ChelseaPhoto: GettyItaly manager Roberto Mancini believes Chelsea’s Emerson Palmiere should return to Seria A and leave the Premier League behind. Emerson joined Chelsea in 2018 and actually started as Frank Lampard’s first choice left-back this season. However, the Brazilian has more recently become a fringe player.Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mancini said: “As for the full-backs, we knew Adam Masina, although he disappeared from the radar a bit after his move to Watford.”Luca Pellegrini [the Cagliari full-back on loan from Juventus] already spent time with the senior squad and can improve.”It would be nice if Emerson Palmieri, who hasn’t played much for Chelsea, could come and play in Italy.”

2020-03-23T13: 34: 16.743Z

Harry Kane on the move?Photo: GettyAs another year goes by without a trophy for Tottenham, the Harry Kane rumours continue to circulate. The Telegraph reported earlier in March the England captain was to consider his future with Tottenham facing a battle to convince him otherwise. Our reporter Dan Kilpatrick – speaking in a live Q&A – certainly doesn’t think he’s on the move, however. When asked if Kane will leave, Kilpatrick said: “Assuming you mean this summer (or in the next transfer window), I honestly cannot foresee a situation where Kane leaves.”Ultimately, I think he is worth more to Spurs than any interested club would be willing to pay. Take Manchester United, who certainly admire Kane. Why would they pay Levy’s asking price when they could sign Haaland and Sancho for the same money?”

2020-03-23T13: 01: 22.006Z

United back in for Godin?

Photo: GettyManchester United are once again interested in signing 34-year-old Diego Godin, according to The Mirror. The Uruguayan’s contract is set to run out in 2022, however Corriere dello Sport report the defender will likely make a switch to United beforehand.

Can’t see the transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.