🔥Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea beat West Ham to wonderkid, Liverpool in Boubakary Soumare talks🔥

LIVERPOOL NEWS

Liverpool in talks with SoumareLiverpool have been in talks over a deal for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare for some time, according to Sport in Spain.Manchester United are also monitoring Soumare, while Barcelona will make a summer move for the France Under-21 if they fail to land priority target Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer.Liverpool themselves are also keeping an eye on Camavinga.

ES COVERAGE

Good morning!Welcome back to Standard Sport’s rolling transfer blog. We’ve got plenty more in store today…

WEST HAM NEWS

Hammers track West Brom loan starWest Ham are monitoring West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of a potential summer move, according to The Birmingham Mail.

Photo: GettyThe 23-year-old has impressed since arriving on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists for Slaven Bilic’s promotion contenders.But while the Baggies have the option to make the deal permanent, news of interest from West Ham could give the Brazilian a tough decision to make over his future in the summer.

MAN CITY NEWS

Beckham targets Silva for Inter MiamiInter Miami co-owner David Beckham is hoping to lure Manchester City playmaker David Silva to the MLS outfit on a free transfer, according to The Daily Mirror. Photo: PAThe 34-year-old is out of contract this summer and has already spoken of his desire for a final challenge before retiring.While Silva’s expected destination is in LaLiga with hometown club Las Palmas, the report claims Beckham is hoping to convince Silva to move to join his newly-founded club with a lucrative salary package.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

Lille president hands EPL duo Osimhen boostLille president Gerard Lopez has admitted he would be powerless to stop Victor Osimhen leaving the club this summer amid reported Premier League interest.

Photo: AFPLiverpool have been linked with a bid for the towering Nigerian, who has hit 18 goals in 38 games this season for the Ligue 1 outfit.French media outlet Sport also claim Tottenham would be interested in signing the 21-year-old as they search for cover for Harry Kane. However, Lopez has revealed he would only sell his star striker for £90m.“Osimhen will be at Lille next season. However, there are factors that I cannot control,” he said.”I do not control the fact that a club arrives and offers a salary six or eight times higher than what we can offer.”But I think sometimes it’s better not to take a big salary and wait until next season.”

SPURS NEWS

Spurs eye KondogbiaTottenham boss Jose Mourinho is likely to have a few names on his shopping list ahead of the summer transfer window and Don Balon claim Geoffrey Kondogbia is among them.The 27-year-old is currently contracted to Valencia and has been one of few shining lights for the LaLiga club this season.The report claims Spurs would have to stump up £25m for the France international, which could be seen as good business as Kondogbia is adept at playing centre-back or in central midfield.

MAN UTD NEWS

United meet Lemar agentESPN are reporting that Manchester United officials met with representatives of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar last week over a potential summer move.Photo: GettyLemar has never fully settled in Madrid after making a big money move from Monaco in 2018. The Frenchman was linked with a January move to Tottenham and has also been the subject of interest from Arsenal in the past.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

Petit: I’d love to see Coutinho back in Premier LeagueEmmanuel Petit believes Philippe Coutinho regrets quitting Liverpool for Barcelona in the same way he did after making the move from Arsenal.Photo: GettyHowever, in an interview with Goal, the Petit backed the Brazilian to succeed if he returns to the Premier League this summer. “If I was Philippe Coutinho, every morning I would wake up and think to myself, ‘Why, why, did I sign [for Barcelona] in Spain?'”Because, I can remember the time when I’d wake up, when I was at Barcelona, when I left Arsenal, and I was thinking the same way, ‘Why did I leave? Why did I leave? Why did I leave?'”He’s got the vision, the technique, the speed, he can strike, he has the creativity.”We all know what he is capable of. I was a big fan of his when he was at Liverpool. I would be very, very happy to see him back in the Premier League.”

ARSENAL NEWS

Song and Djourou sacked by Swiss clubFormer Arsenal duo Alex Song and Johan Djourou have been released by Swiss side FC Sion after refusing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: GettyAs in many European countries, the Swiss Super League is currently suspended because of the pandemic. According to Goal, the club’s president asked the entire playing staff to accept a reduced salary as part of a “technical unemployment” deal in order to help ease the financial burden brought about by a lack of matchday income. Djourou and Song, who both had contracts due to last until June 30, were among nine players let go.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

Liverpool ‘in Soumare talks’ Some more Liverpool gossip to bring you this afternoon. Catalan newspaper Sport claim that the Reds are in talks with Lille over a move for midfielder Boubakary Soumare.The 21-year-old is seen as one of the brightest midfield prospects in Europe and has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, as well as Barcelona.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

To a the potential of a different kind of transfer now…Liverpool insist they have yet to make a call on the possibility of changing to new Nike kits before the current Premier League season is completed.Photo: GettyThe Reds’ long-running association with current suppliers New Balance will end when their contract expires on May 31 – an outcome that was guaranteed by a legal battle that came to a conclusion earlier this year.In normal circumstances, that would have ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s men ended the campaign wearing the same kit in which they started it.However, measures to halt the spread of coronavirus are set to see the season extended beyond the usual cut-off of June 1.At that point, Liverpool’s lucrative new deal with American sportswear giant Nike begins, and will leave them with a difficult decision as to whether to switch kits.

Chelsea Q&A with James OlleyBenjamin asks… Has the emergence of Billy Gilmour changed Lampard’s transfer plans?Photo: ReutersMy understanding is that deep-lying midfield role isn’t considered a priority to strengthen but Chelsea are looking at possible options to play as a number eight.Gilmour’s brief cameo further forward in that position late on against Everton was encouraging but Lampard will need more evidence before deciding the 18-year-old can play there regularly.Sometimes player development can be overcomplicated by introducing too many different instructions so it may well be the case that Gilmour is asked to master the anchor role he looked so impressive in against Everton initially and also Liverpool.

CHELSEA NEWS

Chelsea Q&A with James OlleyJack asks…Who are Chelsea’s transfer targets this summer?Photo: ReutersDespite that aim of trying to more resourceful, Chelsea are prepared to invest heavily this summer, especially given the FIFA transfer ban, the loss of Eden Hazard and a failure to land anyone in January.A move for Jadon Sancho has been discussed and the club are not put off by Borussia Dortmund’s valuation in the region of £120m. Competition will be fierce, however, as Manchester United are also serious about Sancho among a number of other clubs.The striker search will continue with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele their preferred target. Others on the shortlist include Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner. I’m not entirely sure the Wilfried Zaha situation is dead either, although Crystal Palace will have to lower their £80m asking price.The club are also keen on signing a left-back with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell heading that particular list.As with all clubs, they will be governed by who becomes available and when – a situation complicated further by uncertainty over when the transfer window will actually take place.

ES COVERAGE

Our chief football correspondent James Olley is currently conducting a Q&A on everything Chelsea and there are plenty of questions coming in about the club’s transfers plans.We’ll bring you all the answers here…

EUROPEAN NEWS

Barca agree first refusal on Brazilian teenBarcelona have agreed to pay €1million to guarantee first refusal on Sao Paolo starlet Gustavo Maia this summer, according to ESPN. The Catalan side will have to pay a further €4m at the end of June if they wish to sign the youngster, who had been expected to make his first team debut at the start of this season, only for the coronavirus outbreak to put that on hold.

CHELSEA NEWS

Chelsea eye Lazio defenderThe Sun reports that Chelsea are set to enter a bidding war with Inter Milan for Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi.

GettyAcerbi’s impressive performances in Serie A have helped Lazio maintain a title challenge, and he has caught the eye.Frank Lampard will face competition for his signature from former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who wants to lure Acerbi to Inter Milan.The 32-year-old still has three years left on his Lazio deal.

Donnarumma done a runner? Not just yet, but he’s planning his out. That’s right… AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave the club, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.GettyThe 21-year-old could move to PSG or the Premier League, the Italian publication claims.

SPURS NEWS

Is Danny Rose’s time at Spurs up?Tottenham correspondent Dan Kilpatrick: “Rose remained a Pochettino favourite to the last, even as his form deteriorated, but Mourinho quickly put his faith in Davies and offloaded Rose to Newcastle on loan in January. With no option to buy, the left-back is due to return to Spurs at some point but he has no future under the current regime, particularly following some public digs from both the player and Mourinho about his treatment since his exit.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

No Partey, no partyAtletico Madrid are lining up a new contract for Thomas Partey to ward off interest from Manchester Unite and Arsenal, according to The Mail.GettyThe deal will include a £93million release clause, and increase his wages to around £80,000-a-week.Partey’s current release clause is around £47million.Atletico know that represents a snip for a player of Partey’s quality and are determined to get a fair pricetag if the player leaves Madrid this summer.

CHELSEA NEWS

Chelsea boost in Dembele chaseChelsea fans looking for good news? You’ve come to the right place.Lyon have changed their stance on Moussa Dembele, according to The Express.Dembele is Frank Lampard’s priority signing for the coming summer, and Chelsea failed in their bid to lure him during the January window.GettyLyon were adamant the striker was not for sale, but have since changed their approach. The Ligue 1 club are now hopeful Chelsea will return for their player in the summer, and are now actively encouraging the Blues to return with a bid.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.