🔥Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Barcelona battle for Alex Telles, Real Madrid want Raul Jimenez🔥

Chelsea and Barcelona fight for Alex Telles

Real Madrid eye Raul Jimenez

Man Utd’s failed Dybala deal pushed Lukaku to join Inter, says agentRomelu Lukaku’s agent has revealed his client would have joined Juventus if Paulo Dybala’s switch to Manchester United hadn’t fallen through.

Photo: AFPDybala looked set for a move to Old Trafford last summer with Lukaku going the other way but United pulled out of the deal – with the Argentine staying put in Turin and Lukaku eventually joining Inter Milan.And the Belgian could have been wearing the Bianconeri’s shirt rather than the blue and black of Inter had things gone differently, according to Federico Pastorello.”If Lukaku is wearing the Inter shirt today, it’s only because of Paulo Dybala’s failure to join Manchester United,” his agent Federico Pastorello said to Sky Sport Italia.

Mancini tells Emerson to leave ChelseaItaly head coach Roberto Mancini believes Emerson should leave Chelsea if he wants to make Italy’s Euro 2020 squad.

Photo: GettyEmerson has featured just twice since the New Year for the Blues and the Azzurri coach says the 26-year-old faces competition after impressive performances from alternative options Adam Masina and Luca Pellegrini.“As for the full-backs, we knew Adam Masina, although he disappeared from the radar a bit after his move to Watford,” Mancini told the Gazzetta dello Sport.“Luca Pellegrini already spent time with the senior squad and can improve.“It would be nice if Emerson Palmieri, who hasn’t played much for Chelsea, could come and play in Italy.”

Schick reveals Palace interestRB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick has revealed he held talks with several clubs, including Crystal Palace, over a move to the Premier League in January.

Photo: AFPBut the Czech striker insists he is happy with his choice after impressing for the Bundesliga outfit since arriving on loan from Roma.“My dream was Italy,” Schick told Ondrej Novotny.”And I’m attracted to England, I won’t lie. However, Leipzig was a brilliant choice. I also talked to Dortmund, Leverkusen and Schalke. From England there were Everton, Crystal Palace and from Spain, Valencia.”But I felt that Leipzig wanted me the most, I liked the style and coach Nagelsmann. Now it turns out that I chose well.”

Reds eye Gimenez to replace LovrenSpeculation is rife that Liverpool want to replace Dejan Lovren this summer and reports in Spain suggest Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez is the man they want.The Uruguayan has found himself on the fringes of the first team with Stefan Savic and Felipe preferred at centre-back and Marca suggest the Merseysiders are keen on making an offer.However, the Reds may need to dig deep into their pockets, with the 25-year-old reportedly tied to a contract until 2024 with a release clause of £111m.

Man Utd on alert as Barcelona listen to Griezmann offersWell, this would be a shock.Catalan paper Sport are claiming that Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for Antoine Griezmann less than a year after signing him from Atletico Madrid.

Photo: ReutersThe report suggests the Blaugrana would consider offers in the region of £92m for the 29-year-old, which could put Manchester United and PSG on alert after their previous interest.Griezmann has scored 14 goals in 37 appearances for the club this season but has struggled at times to link up with Lionel Messi up front.

Reds eye long-term Matip replacementReports in the Daily Mirror suggest Liverpool are interested in signing Schalke youngster Malick Thiaw as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip.The 18-year-old made his Bundesliga debut this season for David Wagner’s side and has been watched by several scouts.The German teenager has a release clause which allows him to leave for £17m and the Champions League holders are apparently hoping to sign the centre-back for a cut-price £7m fee.

Barca join Boga battleThe race to sign Jeremie Boga is officially on after Barcelona entered the running, according to Catalan newspaper Sport. Photo: AFPThe Blaugrana have been watching the 24-year-old impress for Serie A outfit Sassuolo following his move from Chelsea.The Blues have an option to re-sign the French winger but may decide to sell to Napoli or Barcelona, who are both tracking the winger ahead of a potential summer switch.

Woodward ‘resumes Pogba contract talks with Raiola’Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is keen to end speculation over Paul Pogba’s future and has resumed talks with his agent Mino Raiola, according to The Mirror.The Man Utd chief had reportedly stopped all contact with the Italian agent amid disputes over Pogba and Erling Haaland, but is now prepared to open the dialogue as he attempts to convince the 26-year-old to stay this summer.Could this be the first step in convincing Pogba his future lies at Old Trafford and not the Santiago Bernabeu?

Sanchez to return to Man UtdManchester United will reportedly have to find a new destination for Alexis Sanchez this summer after Inter Milan have decided not to take up the option to sign him permanently. Photo: ReutersThat’s according to Calciomercato, who say the Nerazzurri aren’t convinced the Chilean is worth the salary or transfer fee it would cost them to sign the 31-year-old.That leaves United with the dilemma of trying to find a club willing to take Sanchez and may have to forgo a transfer fee in order to flog the out-of-favour attacker.

Inter ‘still keen on Giroud’We told you earlier about reports linking Inter Milan with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – and the Daily Mail claim Antonio Conte wants Olivier Giroud as well as the Arsenal striker to move to the San Siro.Giroud was close to joining the Serie A outfit in January before the move broke down as Chelsea couldn’t find a replacement.But with the Frenchman out of contract in the summer, the report claims Inter will move to snap up the 33-year-old ahead of Euro 2020, which will now take place in 2021.

Premier League clubs ‘tracking’ N’DickaArsenal and Liverpool have been monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka ahead of a potential summer move, according to Sky Sports.

Photo: APThe defender, 20, is a France Under-21 international and has impressed in an otherwise disappointing season for the Bundesliga outfit.Both Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in the highly-rated centre-back, who is left-footed, but could face competition from AC Milan and Sevilla for his signature.

Zlatan to leave MilanZlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to AC Milan looks set to be short-lived.Following his depature from the Los Angeles Galaxy, the veteran striker signed a deal until the end of the season with the Rossoneri in December that included the option of a further 12 months.However, Italian outlet Sportmediaset report that Ibrahimovic will not remain at Milan due to the recent dismissal of chief football officer Zvonimir Boban.All sport in Italy is currently suspended until at least April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United offered Koulibaly boostSpeaking of United, it seems that there could finally be some good news on the Kalidou Koulibaly front.The Senegalese centre-back has long been a key target for the club after establishing a reputation as one of the finest centre-backs in Europe at Napoli, who have understandably been reluctant to sell such an important asset.However, reports from Italian publication Il Matino cited by MailOnline suggest that Koulibaly has now informed Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis that he would be willing to leave the Stadio San Paolo in the summer, should a suitable offer be made.One to watch…

United could sell Lingard and Pereira Getty ImagesThe futures of Manchester United midfield duo Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira appear increasingly uncertain.The Sun report on Sunday that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be ready to listen to offers for the pair, who had been dropped before elite football in England was suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Premier League quartet eye CoutinhoBongarts via Getty ImagesIs Philippe Coutinho destined for a return to the Premier League?The Brazilian playmaker is currently on loan with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after struggling in the aftermath of his high-profile £142m switch from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018.According to The Mirror, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all now approached Barca with questions as to Coutinho’s availability in the summer.The report adds that Bayern are unwilling to convert the 27-year-old’s underwhelming season-long loan into a permanent arrangement that would cost them in excess of £100m.

Why Arsenal could do a lot worse than moving for the Celtic starArsenal are being linked with a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, and it’s not the worst idea in the world.The statistics alone look promising: Edouard has scored 37 goals in 59 appearances for the Scottish giants, but what about his style of play, strengths and weaknesses?With football across the UK and Europe suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, scouting systems such as SmarterScout allow for the process to continue without a ball being kicked.Photo: ReutersUsing the professional scouting system’s unique algorithms, we took a closer look at the Celtic marksman to see what he could bring to Arsenal’s front line.

Dortmund rival Liverpool for CamavingaSport Bild report that Borussia Dortmund have entered the race for highly-rated Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga.Liverpool were linked with a move for the 17-year-old earlier this week.

Man City expect to keep star namesManchester City are expecting to keep hold of their star players despite their impending Champions League and Europa League ban, according to the Mirror.

Could Edouard replace Aubameyang at Arsenal?Arsenal are being linked with a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.The Mirror reports that Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his attacking options, regardless of what happens with Aubameyang.That said, it would hard to imagine Arsenal keeping both Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette if the 22-year-old was brought to the Emirates Stadium,Edouard has previously attracted interest from Crystal Palace.

Barcelona prioritise Messi contractClearly this won’t come as a surprise to many people, in fact, you’d wouldn’t be surprised if Barcelona were doing this on a weekly basis in order to keep arguably the greatest footballer of all time.Photo: Getty ImagesMessi’s contract expires next summer, with Messi reportedly willing to extend this deal until 2022, according to Spanish outlet AS.As reported previously by Standard Sport’s Spanish Football Correspondent Ben Hayward, Messi’s has the option to leave Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of any season.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.