🔥Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea after Neuer; Arsenal want Soler; Sancho to Man Utd; latest rumours, gossip today🔥

Arsenal backed to enter Declan Rice race

Sancho ‘won’t think twice’ about Man Utd move – news

Arsenal interested in Nabil Fekir – rumour

Arsenal linked with cut-price Carlos Soler – rumour

Neuer to replace Kepa at Chelsea – rumour

Tottenham lead race for Coutinho – rumour

Chelsea want Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma – rumour

Ighalo offered contract extension by Shanghai – rumour

Live Updates

2020-03-28T04: 13: 47.450Z

Chelsea to make shock Neuer move?Well, this would be quite something. Photo: ReutersGerman newspaper Bild are reporting that Chelsea will try to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga and bring in Bayern Munich veteran stopper Manuel Neuer this summer.The 34-year-old’s talks over a new contract have stalled and with Bayern bringing in Alex Nubel from Schalke as a long-term replacement, it is believed Neuer is considering taking a new challenge.One to watch, possibly…

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-27T23: 44: 53.000Z

That’s just about it from us this evening, but we’ll be back bright and early with a fresh round up of all the day’s transfer news and rumours.Until then.

WEST HAM NEWS

2020-03-27T23: 25: 39.316Z

Hammers keen on Braithwaite? Reports in the Spanish press say that Premier League rivals West Ham and Everton are leading the race to sign Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona this summer.The forward was an emergency arrival at the Nou Camp after the transfer window had closed last month, but Barca are expected to look for a more high-profile long-term successor for Luis Suarez.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-27T22: 57: 43.403Z

Bonucci in, Stones out?The Star are reporting that John Stones looks to be on his way out of Manchester City this summer – and that Pep Guardiola has already lined up Leonardo Bonucci as his replacement. Photo: GettyBonucci has been linked with a Premier League move for several years, during which time he swapped Juventus for AC Milan only to return to Turin. Stones, meanwhile, was linked with Arsenal in January, with former City coach Mikel Arteta having just taken over at the Emirates.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-27T22: 24: 31.136Z

Come to Madrid to win Champions League, Carlos tells NeymarBrazilian legend Roberto Carlos has told countryman Neymar he should join Real Madrid to win the Champions League.Photo: GettyNeymar has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona this summer, though whether the Catalan club can afford him remains to be seen. In any case, Carlos thinks he’d be better off at the Bernabeu. “If it were up to me, he would already have been here some time ago,” Roberto Carlos told Fox Sports Radio. “But life isn’t how you would like it.”The great players should always be playing for the best clubs in the world. Real Madrid are a reference for any player. You want to win the Champions League? Come to Real Madrid!”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-27T21: 40: 59.140Z

Who would replace Neuer at Bayern?A little earlier on we told you of a remarkable story in the German press which claimed that Chelsea were considering making a surprise move for Manuel Neuer this summer.In Spain, Diario Sport have added fuel to the fire by suggesting that Bayern Munich are eyeing up another German, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as his replacement. The report claims it would take a world record fee for a goalkeeper to prize him away from Barcelona. Photo: Getty

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-27T21: 04: 10.316Z

Merson: I can’t understand why Gunners aren’t in for RiceFormer Arsenal man Paul Merson has urged the club to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.The 21-year-old has been linked with a return to Chelsea this summer, but Merson says Arsenal need him more. “Chelsea have been linked with him, but I don’t know why Arsenal aren’t looking at Declan Rice,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Arsenal are crying out for a holding midfield player.”They don’t need a midfielder who’s going to be on the edge of the opposition box, they need a disciplined defensive midfielder, who is going to sit in front of the back four and organise the side; one who, when he gets the ball, gives it simple with 10-yard passes.”It’s such a hard job and that’s why I can’t believe Arsenal aren’t going in for a player like Rice.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-27T20: 23: 38.616Z

Gunners in Gueye talks?Arsenal are in talks with Le Have over a deal to sign midfielder Pape Gueye, according to The Express. The report claims, however, that the Gunners will face competition from a host of other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Man Utd, if they are to sign the 21-year-old.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-27T19: 34: 44.020Z

Henry: Martial needed dressing room like I had at ArsenalWhile we’re on United strikers, former Arsenal man Lee Dixon has given some interesting insight into a conversation he had with Thierry Henry about Anthony Martial. Photo: GettyHaving burst onto the scene at Monaco, Martial was likened to Arsenal’s leading goalscorer from the moment he arrived in the Premier League, and fuelled the comparisons with an Henry-esque goal on his United debut against Liverpool.Speaking on The Athletic’s ‘Handbrake Off’ podcast, Dixon said: “I presumed [Henry] knew Martial because they’re from the same area in France so I asked him about Martial,” Dixon explained. “I said, ‘What he’s like?’ “He said, ‘He’s exactly like I was when I came to Arsenal. He needs to go through the process like I did with you lot and I don’t know if the Manchester United dressing room is like that’. He said that was the making of him.”

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-27T19: 02: 51.000Z

Spurs ‘target Meunier’Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to revive his interest in PSG full-back Thomas Meunier, according to Le10 Sport. Photo: AFPMeunier, 28, had looked poised to seal a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund this summer but sporting director Michael Zorc has cast doubt over whether they will enter the market due to the coronavirus.The French media outlet suggests Mourinho will submit an offer for the Belgium international to provide competition for Serge Aurier at full-back, having been linked with the defender when he was in charge at Manchester United.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-27T18: 42: 24.000Z

Barca star heading to Inter?Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could be set for a reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, say reports in Italy.The 32-year-old has been limited to a bit-part role under Quique Setien at Camp Nou and the Chilean star could return to Serie A after a successful spell with Juventus, where he won three Scudettos under Conte.Calciomercato suggest Inter are ready to bring in the experienced midfielder and Barca may entertain a sale, particularly as the Catalans face having to slash their wage bill due to the coronavirus.

2020-03-27T18: 25: 00.000Z

And on the subject of Ighalo, here’s his record at Manchester United so far.Has he done enough to earn a permanent move this summer? Credit: Football Index

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-27T18: 10: 27.000Z

Why Ighalo’s hopes of permanent Man Utd move could be dashed Photo: APOur Manchester correspondent James Robson has the latest on Odion Ighalo’s future at Manchester United…”Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United fairytale may already be over. That’s the brutal truth after the coronavirus called an abrupt halt to his dream start at his boyhood club.”If the season is voided – as is increasingly becoming a possibility – Ighalo’s six-month loan will have culminated in eight games and four goals, including a stunner inside an empty stadium in Austria to say farewell. As it stands, his contract is due to expire at the end of May and he is yet to be offered a permanent deal.”Full story: Odion Ighalo achieved his Manchester United dream – but now a huge decision awaits

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-27T17: 10: 30.000Z

Juve plotting Marcelo move?Heading to Spain, where reports suggest a deal involving two European heavyweights could see Juventus sign Real Madrid defender Marcelo this summer.The Brazilian, 31, has been a key member of Madrid’s squad since arriving from Fluminense back in 2007 but has recently fallen out of favour, with Ferland Mendy preferred by Zinedine Zidane.Juventus were unsuccessful in their attempts to prize the attacking full-back away from the Santiago Bernabeu last season.But Marca report the Bianconeri are preparing a bumper four-year deal which would see Marcelo link up with close friend Cristiano Ronaldo again.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-27T16: 40: 17.000Z

United ‘saving shirt number for Sancho’The speculation refuses to die down that Manchester United are going to go all out to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Photo: AFPAnd it appears United are hoping to convince the 20-year-old by reserving the club’s famous No.7 shirt for him, according to ESPN’s Julien Laurens.Worn by United legends such as David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s also the same number Sancho wears for the Bundesliga outfit.Would that give United the advantage in the race to sign the England international?

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-27T15: 42: 10.000Z

Gunners linked with Fekir swoopArsenal could turn their attention to Nabil Fekir if they are unable to secure Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal.The France international came close to joining Liverpool before eventually signing for Real Betis and was apparently offered to Arsenal before that, but the north London side elected to sign Ceballos instead.However, The Daily Star report Mikel Arteta could move for Fekir if they are fail to strike a deal with Real Madrid for Ceballos, which the two clubs reportedly disagreeing over his valuation.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-27T15: 04: 04.000Z

Walker-Peters: I wouldn’t have left on loan if Pochettino stayedTottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters has suggested he would still be at the club if Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge.The 22-year-old moved to Southampton on loan in the January transfer window after seeing first-team opportunities limited.And the England Under-21 international revealed Pochettino’s departure pushed him to explore opportunities elsewhere.”I think had he stayed, I’d still be at Tottenham,” Walker-Peters told Southampton’s official website.”He was never really big on loans. There were always opportunities for him to send me on loan and he never did, so I think that showed his faith in me.”Despite not playing me all the time, it showed that he wanted me around. If he hadn’t left, I don’t think I’d be on loan, so it just shows how fast football can change.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-27T14: 33: 28.000Z

‘Aubameyang sale could fund Gunners rebuild’Arsenal should only sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if it means they can rebuild the squad, says legend Charlie Nicholas. Photo: Getty”This guy is a goal machine, his record tells you that,” he told Sky Sports. “The evidence says the last thing you want to do is lose a player like Aubameyang. He is a magical goalscorer.”The only way his sale might be acceptable is if it funded a rebuild. Arsenal have been trying to rebuild for five years, maybe even more, and they have never come close to achieving that. They dropped out of the Champions League and have lost revenue.”They do not want to lose Aubameyang in terms of what he brings to the table, but Arsenal have failed abysmally when it has come to players running down a contract. You only have to look back at Aaron Ramsey leaving the club last summer to know how bad they’ve been in this area.”Arsenal might be able to make selling him work if they got the rebuild right, but the reality is that he is absolutely vital to the team.”

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-27T14: 01: 03.633Z

Man City eye Bonucci to bolster backlineManchester City coach Pep Guardiola could turn to Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to solve his defensive problems.The Catalan coach has previously spoken in glowing terms about the 32-year-old, describing him as an “exceptional player”.Calciomercato report City want to sign Bonucci with concerns over the fitness of Aymeric Laporte and form of Nicolas Otamendi.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-27T13: 31: 44.000Z

Ozil ‘very happy’ at Arsenal and not seeking exitMesut Ozil is “very happy” at Arsenal and doesn’t want to leave the club this summer, his agent has revealed. Photo: ReutersThe German playmaker was frozen out of the team under former coach Unai Emery but has become a regular starter under Mikel Arteta since he arrived. And Ozil’s representative Erkut Sogut says any talk of a move away from north London are inaccurate.”You never know in football. First of all, you can never predict the movement of players,” he told Goal.”I have said it before and I am saying it again that he [Ozil] is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He is still has a contract to go and there is no change. “We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.