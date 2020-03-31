🔥Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal will fight Man United, Tottenham and West Ham for Jota, Willian and Dejan Lovren🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s rolling transfer news and rumours blog.

With the football season having been suspended across Europe for the foreseeable future by the Covid-19 pandemic, talk and attention has turned to what business, if any, our clubs will look to do before the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid want Wolves star Jota

Chelsea star Willian wants to stay in the Premier League when his deal expires

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham interested in Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-30T22: 02: 42.850Z

Ferdinand: “Kane is off”Speaking of Rio Ferdinand, in the same Q&A he’s talked a little bit more about the noises Harry Kane has been making – and Spurs fans won’t be pleased.”Harry has always been coy and held back, but he’s dropped a couple of bombs,” Ferdinand said. “He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated.”Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated.”I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-30T21: 21: 01.646Z

Ferdinand dreaming of United Fab FourManchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is getting giddy with hopes of a lethal quartet leading Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next season. Photo: GettyThe Reds have been linked with summer moves for Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho in recent days, and Ferdinand believes they’d compliment perfectly what United already have.“(Marcus) Rashford, (Anthony) Martial, Kane, Sancho, that would intimidate a lot of centre-halves before a whistle is blown,” he said on an Instagram Q&A. “Definitely.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-30T20: 44: 12.056Z

Inter ‘reject Barca Martinez bid’Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset are claiming that Inter Milan have turned down a player-plus-cash deal for forward Lautaro Martinez. The report says that Barca offered €70million plus defender Nelson Semedo and midfielder Arturo Vidal.Vidal has been linked with a move to Inter on several occasions, but could be a makeweight in a deal for Martinez, who Barca see as the ideal long-term successor to Luis Suarez. Photo: Getty

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-30T20: 14: 43.460Z

Ceballos open to Madrid exit – but would prefer Betis moveEstadio Deportivo say that Dani Ceballos is open to leaving Real Madrid this summer, having accepted his career will not progress if he doesn’t get regular playing time at the Bernabeu.However, the report claims that the Spanish midfielder would favour a return to Real Betis over extending his stay at Arsenal, where he is currently on loan.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-30T19: 36: 26.270Z

Neuer contract won’t be affected by Covid-19 shutdownBayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists Manuel Neuer’s contract renewal will not be impacted by the coronavirus shutdown, amid speculation linking him with Chelsea. Photo: GettyNeuer is one of several key players, including Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Thiago, whose contracts are due to expire in 2021, but at a time when some of Europe’s biggest names are taking pay cuts to ease the financial burden on their clubs, Rummenigge says Bayern will not be low-balling their stars. “For Manuel [Neuer], the same applies as for all the players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2021,” Rummenigge told Merkur and TZ.“We had already submitted offers before the coronavirus crisis, and we don’t want to take advantage of the crisis now in order to push these well-deserving players down in price.“I think that all these players know that they have a very solid and very reliable employer in FC Bayern who deals with them very fairly.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-30T18: 44: 02.646Z

Gunners linked with AZ strikerReports in the Dutch press says Arsenal are interested in a summer move for AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu.The 19-year-old has been in terrific form this season, scoring 20 goals in 39 appearances.Though the Gunners’ priorities would seem to lie further back on the pitch, match depends on what happens with the contract situation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Photo: Getty

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-03-30T18: 22: 18.000Z

Harrison ‘excited’ to link up with GuardiolaManchester City midfielder Jack Harrison says he relishing returning to work under Pep Guardiola, casting doubt over a permanent move to Leeds United. Photo: GettyThe 23-year-old has been on loan at Elland Road and it was believed the Championship outfit would push for a permanent switch. But Harrison is focused on returning to Man City and working under Guardiola.“It’s an exciting opportunity if I was to go back to Man City and work again with Pep Guardiola.“What I’ve learnt with Marcelo I can take anywhere and if it is back there, it’s another great opportunity for me.“I’ve learnt a lot over the last two years and I can take it wherever it may take me.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-30T18: 02: 31.000Z

Willian refuses to rule out move to EPL rivalsWell, Chelsea fans. After seven years with the club, Willian has refused to rule out the possibility of moving to another Premier League club or going abroad. Photo: PAThe 31-year-old’s contract expires this summer with the Blues yet to speak to the Brazilian about a new deal.Willian says he wants to stay in England and has reiterated his desire to stick with Chelsea, but is open to the possibility of joining a rival.”My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don’t rule out playing in other leagues, no,” he told ESPN.”I’m going to play until the end of the season and see what happens. I’m very used to England.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-30T17: 35: 35.000Z

Henderson future unclear after Blades loanThe topic of the immediate future of Dean Henderson could prove to be pressing matter for Manchester United, writes James Robson. Photo: GettyThe goalkeeper is on loan at Sheffield United until the end of the season – but will become one of a host of players caught in nowhere land if the Premier League attempt to play out the remainder of campaign into July.With Chris Wilder’s high-flying team serious contenders for a Champions League spot they will be one of United’s main rivals in the race for the top four. Should they win their game in hand, they will move above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in fifth place.And a key part of their success this term has been the form of Henderson, who is due to return to United on June 30.It is not yet clear what measures will be taken to try to resolve the issue of out of contract players – or how enforceable any will be by law. One possible option suggested is for contracts due to expire on June 30 to be extended until the end of the season, whenever that might be.Henderson’s future had already been a talking point within Old Trafford’s hierarchy after Wilder claimed talks had been opened over keeping the 23-year-old for another year. It’s understood that came as a surprise to United, who were still to make any decision over the next best move in terms of his development.

2020-03-30T17: 10: 29.000Z

Cavani close to sealing Boca switchPSG striker Edinson Cavani is close to joining Boca Juniors on a free transfer, according to the club’s sporting director. Photo: APThe 33-year-old was linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in January but opted to stick with PSG, with his contract set to expire in the summer.But Boca’s sporting director Jorge Bermudez has told Chilean outlet Radio Esportiva, via Sky Sports, that with Juan Roman Riquelme’s help the Argentinian giants are close to signing Cavani.”He [Cavani] would give us a great hand and be very supportive. I think he wants to come to Boca. If he comes, it is for a real desire and the signs are clear. “Knowing Riquelme and the distance to Diego [Forlan], and knowing the category of Cavani, hopefully it will be very soon.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-30T16: 47: 48.000Z

Ferdinand: Arsenal need a defender, not JovicRio Ferdinand believes Arsenal should prioritise signing a central defender rather than continue their pursuit of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic. Photo: ReutersThe 22-year-old forward has struggled in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been linked with a switch to north London. But Ferdinand has advised the Gunners to fix their defensive issues first.”He’s someone who’s done nothing in a Real Madrid shirt but the potential he showed when he was at Eintracht Frankfurt made him someone who was very highly thought of,” Ferdinand said during a Q&A session with a fan on Instagram.”But it doesn’t always go to plan when you go to a new team, so I wouldn’t hold it against him.”I think he’s someone who can add something to Arsenal. But I don’t believe Arsenal need a player in that position.”Arsenal need centre-halves, get Arsenal a centre-back. Come and ask me and I’ll find you the right centre-backs who can go there.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-30T16: 24: 39.000Z

Man Utd to target Maddison?Manchester United are said to be focusing on Leicester City playmaker James Maddison after cooling their interest in Jack Grealish. Photo: GettyStandard Sport understands the 23-year-old is one of United’s top targets and The Daily Star report Aston Villa star Grealish is now out of the reckoning.However, the Foxes are reluctant to sell the England international and with Maddison stating his happiness to stay at the club, a deal looks difficult.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-30T16: 03: 24.000Z

Gunners face Edouard competitionArsenal may face a fight to sign Odsonne Edouard as Newcastle have reportedly entered the race for the Celtic striker.The 22-year-old has hit 28 goals this season for the Bhoys this season and it has been widely reported Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is interested in the Frenchman, especially if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves this summer.But the Newcastle Chronicle suggests the Magpies have entered the race for the striker and are willing to pay £30m to bring him in, with £36m striker Joelinton struggling for goals.

2020-03-30T15: 45: 12.000Z

Real MadridReal Madrid are too reliant upon Karim Benzema for goals and with back-up striker Luka Jovic struggling since his €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, Los Blancos are expected to seek a centre-forward in the summer.Kane has long been linked to Real, but their interest in the Spurs striker has cooled and with the England captain set to turn 27 this summer, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu now appears unlikely. Even Madrid, traditionally big spenders, will be put off by the kind of fee Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will demand for Kane and Los Blancos would rather bring in a younger player in any case.Coach Zinedine Zidane has described Jovic as “the future”, but it now seems more likely that the future will belong to either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. Maybe even both.Haaland is just 19 years old and has an attractive €75m release clause at Borussia Dortmund, while PSG’s Mbappe will cost as much as or even more than Kane, but is only 21 and is seen as a generational talent who could shine for a whole decade at the Bernabeu.Two years ago, with Kane at his peak and a shortage of top-class strikers around, Madrid might have been tempted. But not now.

2020-03-30T15: 30: 09.000Z

PSGOne club that can afford Kane is Paris Saint-Germain.The French champions currently have the two world’s most-expensive players on their books in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and would have big money available if either of those two leave in the summer.Meanwhile, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is set to leave the Parc des Princes after being reduced to a bit-part role this season, with Mauro Icardi having impressed in the centre-forward position since signing from Inter Milan.That means a move for Kane or any other striker is unlikely to be priority and if Neymar (who wanted a return to Barcelona last summer and may be tempted again this time) or Mbappe do depart, PSG will look to bring in a forward who can operate in the wide positions.

2020-03-30T15: 15: 20.000Z

Manchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are both huge admirers of Kane, with United’s manager rating him among the best in the world. It’s no secret United are in the market for a top class goal-scorer this summer after missing out on Erling Braut Haaland. Sources close to Woodward say he’d relish the chance to lock horns with Daniel Levy, so Kane might just be the man to lure United’s executive vice chairman to the negotiating table. The money would not frighten them off – and both Woodward and the Glazers are ready to back Solskjaer heavily in the market this summer.But with Jadon Sancho likely to cost in the region of £120m, and adding Kane would represent an unprecedented spend – even for United.

2020-03-30T15: 00: 15.000Z

Manchester CityAfter infamously describing Spurs as the “Harry Kane team” it’s fair to say Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the England captain. But at the sort of money Tottenham would demand it’s highly unlikely Manchester City will be among the clubs bidding for him. For all their unprecedented spending it’s notable City have sought to keep individual fees relatively down.They’ve made great play the fact Liverpool have spent more on Alisson and Virgil van Dijk than City have on Ederson or any centre back – and Manchester United spent more on Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku than they have on anyone. The expected sale of Leroy Sane for more than £100m will boost Guardiola’s funds, but he has priorities elsewhere – namely central defence and left back.

2020-03-30T14: 45: 40.000Z

Where could Kane end up?JuventusOf all Europe’s elite clubs, Juventus are perhaps the best fit for Kane.The Serie A champions are desperate to win the Champions League and will be keen to build a winning project while Cristiano Ronaldo is in Turin.Gonzalo Higuain is still at the club, but at 32 years old is far from the force he was earlier in his career and Juve could be tempted to bid for Kane.Juve should have money to spend in the summer and that would increase if Paulo Dybala is sold, but the Bianconeri are unlikely to meet Spurs’ valuation of the England captain even if the Argentine does depart in a lucrative transfer.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-30T14: 36: 58.050Z

Which of Europe’s elite football clubs would be interested in Kane?Harry Kane said that he will not stay at Tottenham ‘just for the sake of it’ as the striker reaffirmed his ambitions to win major honours.

Photo: ReutersThe 27-year-old is contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2024, but suggested that he may consider a future elsewhere if the club can’t meet his ambitions.Tottenham are unwilling to do business and would value Kane at more than £200m, also regarding him as a symbol of the club. All in all, a move away from north London looks incredibly unlikely for the foreseeable future. But if the England captain were to become available, which of Europe’s top clubs would be interested?We take a look at the potential destinations for the Spurs star…

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-30T14: 13: 06.713Z

Neuer to snub Chelsea interest?Reports in Germany suggest Manuel Neuer is keen to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, amid reported interest from Chelsea. Photo: ReutersThe 34-year-old is out of contract next summer and Kicker say he wants to commit to a long-term deal, but the Bavarian club have only offered a reduced length to 2024 so far.Neuer will be free to speak to clubs about a free transfer next summer and the longer his contract stand-off continues, Chelsea may feel more confident about signing the German veteran.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.