🔥Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal want Ousmane Dembele; Jack Grealish to Man United latest; rumours, gossip today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog, bringing all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

With no on-pitch football action to enjoy for a while yet, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip…

Man City back in for Bonucci – rumour

Neuer to replace Kepa at Chelsea – rumour

Arsenal weigh up Dembele bid – rumour

Barcelona want Martinez – rumour

Man Utd back in for Griezmann – rumour

Tottenham lead race for Coutinho – rumour​

Live Updates

2020-03-28T11: 00: 00.000Z

Gianluigi Donnarumma | AC MilanDonnarumma appears a seasoned pro given how often he has been written about in recent years, but the keeper only turned 21 in February – it is easy to forget he broke into the Milan first team at 16 years old.

Photo: GettyIt is virtually unheard of for teenage goalkeepers to be first-team starters anywhere, let alone one of Italy’s most famous clubs – but the young Italian has already been on the receiving end of the Milan fans’ wrath.In the summer of 2017, Donnarumma announced he would not be renewing his Milan contract. That led to fury among Rossoneri fans – and while the then-teenager ended up signing a new long-term deal at San Siro, the damage was done.Donnarumma’s current deal runs until 2021, and Milan could well cash in to fund a rebuild – especially if they miss out on Champions League football yet again. Even with just a year left on his deal, it is likely Milan would initially demand over £70m given the precedent set by Chelsea and Liverpool for Kepa and Alisson respectively.It is likely that fee could be negotiated down to something closer to £50m, though it would be interesting to see if Chelsea would attempt to offer Kepa as part of a swap deal.

The Italian also boasts superior SmarterScout statistics in every department regarding saving the ball. The one area Kepa outshines Donnarumma is with the ball at his feet, however – and much depends on how highly Lampard regards a ball-playing keeper in his future team. At 21, Donnarumma is still one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in world football, and – injuries permitting – has almost two decades in which to learn his trade. Even with a huge price tag, whichever club Donnarumma ends up joining could well be getting one of the bargains of the decade.

2020-03-28T10: 45: 05.000Z

Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich Photo: GettyJohan Cruyff said: “In my teams, the goalkeeper is the first attacker.” That description fits Neuer like one of his giant gloves.Quite simply, he is one of the most respected and talented keepers of all time. The Bayern Munich legend has won it all at club and international level, but at 34, his powers are on the wane.While the prospect of signing Neuer initially appears a no-brainer, Chelsea fans could legitimately question whether swapping an error-prone 25-year-old for an error-prone 34-year-old makes sense.Neuer’s key strengths are his near-unparalleled distribution – both from his hands and his feet – and his command of the first third of the pitch (and sometimes further) mark him out as a unique talent.At his age, Neuer may be tempted by the prospect of living in London and trying out the Premier League – but it would be naive to suggest it would not be a gamble on Chelsea’s part.However, his SmarterScout 2019/20 Bundesliga saving ratings are a considerable improvement on Kepa, boasting a host of ratings in the 90s compared to the Chelsea keeper’s shaky efforts at set-pieces and against headers.While Neuer has suffered foot problems over the last couple of years, his build and athleticism suggests he could play on until he is approaching his 40s.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-28T10: 34: 02.436Z

Chelsea scouting report: Goalkeepers who could replace KepaChelsea paid a world-record fee to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018 – but there are doubts as to whether the goalkeeper has a future at Stamford Bridge.

Photo: AFPThe Spaniard is carrying the weight of a £71.6million transfer fee, with such an outlay for a young keeper suggesting that the Blues viewed him as a David de Gea-esque signing to span a decade or more in west London.​The 25-year-old is clearly talented, but some high-profile mistakes this term have cost Chelsea at big moments – and his extraordinary outburst at coach Maurizio Sarri during last season’s Carabao Cup final will not be forgotten by senior figures at the club so easily.That is not to say that Kepa has not also bailed out a defence which is fully capable of catastrophic errors all by themselves – but Frank Lampard may feel that he cannot afford both a defence and a No.1 who are error-prone. Having decided to make him the world’s most expensive keeper, it can safely be assumed that Chelsea extensively scouted Kepa and were aware of both his strengths and weaknesses.

Scouting platform SmarterScout shows Kepa has struggled in terms of shot-stopping this season, though his passing ability from the back remains a valuable asset for the Blues. However, it increasingly looks like Chelsea are ready to cut their losses and install a new No.1 to organise Lampard’s defence.Plenty of keepers have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks – here’s a run-down of how they could fit in…

2020-03-28T10: 30: 00.000Z

Haaland ready to wait for Real Madrid Photo: ReutersErling Haaland may have only joined Borussia Dortmund in January but is already thinking about his next move, according to ABC Deportes.The striker moved from RB Salzburg less than three months ago, part of the deal seeing a €75m release clause entered into his contract. Real Madrid are reportedly very keen to sign Europe’s hottest young property.However, though they may have be able to have a say in it, Dortmund do not want to lose the player so soon and have told Haaland as such. Haaland understands and is happy to stay put until 2021.

2020-03-28T10: 15: 00.000Z

Neville wants year-long transfer window Gary Neville has laid out his preferred approach to complete the Premier League season, including a year-long transfer window.Elite football will not return in England until at least April 30, though may expect that deadline to be pushed further back.There are growing suggestions the season could be delayed null and void, with tiers three to seven of non-league scrapped by the FA to a backlash. Here is Neville’s plan for the Premier League:

2020-03-28T10: 00: 00.000Z

Man Utd make Van de Beek bid Photo: ReutersTalk of Paul Pogba’s possible exit will not subside with word that Manchester United have made a bid for Ajax star Donny van de Beek.Marca claim United and Juventus have both tabled offers for the 22-year-old, though Real Madrid are still the player’s preferred option.Interestingly, Marca claim Zinedine Zidane’s interest in Van de Beek hinges on Pogba’s availability.One to watch, you’d think.

2020-03-28T09: 45: 00.000Z

Man City back in for Bonucci Photo: AFPPep Guardiola is ready to reignite interest in Leonardo Bonucci, according to Daily Star.Manchester City failed in a bid for the Juventus man four years ago, Guardiola at the time describing Bonucci as “one of my favourite ever players.”Bonucci has a long contract with Juve after two years ago returning from an ill-advised one-season spell with AC Milan.

2020-03-28T09: 30: 00.000Z

Man Utd told to prioritise Grealish signing Photo: ReutersManchester United have been told to prioritise the signing of Jack Grealish over James Maddison.”Over the past few months there’s been talk of Grealish coming or Maddison coming,” Jonathan Greening told Metro.co.uk. “I actually feel I would prefer Jack Grealish. Maddison is a very good player, super technical, he can create, great passing both short and long, and great on set plays.”Jack Grealish, however, has that little bit of difference, he can take players on, he can drive forwards with the ball, and slide that pass through. He’s got that bit of grit and determination; and doesn’t like losing, you can see that in his game.”Maddison is also maybe a bit too similar to Fernandes, whereas Jack Grealish will bring in something different, he can find pockets of space, he can drive at opponents and take on 2-3 players in one movement. He’d be a better player at United with the current squad than Maddison would be for me.”

2020-03-28T09: 15: 00.000Z

Juve’s Pogba plan Photo: ReutersJuventus are willing to offer Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic to Manchester United in their bid to bring Paul Pogba back to the club, report Tuttosport.Pogba’s future at Old Trafford remains far from clear, though Standard Sport understands United’s asking price is putting off potential suitors.Juventus are reportedly trying to bring that price down – perhaps to zero? – with the offer of a big-name player.The Italian publication claim Juve see the deal as a “win-win”, with Dybala and Pjanic considered expendable.

2020-03-28T09: 00: 00.000Z

Ozil staying put Photo: Arsenal FCMesut Ozil is “really happy” at Arsenal and plans on seeing out the remaining 15 months of his contract, according to his agent.”You never know in football,” Erkut Sogut told Goal. “First of all, you can never predict the movement of players.”I have said it before and I am saying it again that he is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He still has a contract to go and there is no change.”We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

2020-03-28T08: 45: 00.000Z

Jimenez ‘happy’ at Wolves amid Man Utd linksPhoto: PAWolves striker Raul Jimenez insists he is not looking to leave the club despite speculation linking him with Manchester United.The Mexican has fired 16 goals in all competitions this season and has regularly impressed when facing big clubs in the Premier League, prompting reported interest from United and Arsenal, but the 28-year-old ie is happy to stay put with three years left on his current deal.”I have a contract until 2023,” he told a Bridgestone Mexico Facebook Q&A. “It’s not that we have to qualify for the Champions League in order to stay. I’m good [here], happy with Wolves, doing important things – me as well as the whole team.”We’ve been trying our best since the start of last season. We’ve qualified for the Europa League, now we’re fighting for a Champions League spot.”And it’s the big motivation to keep growing as a player and getting into the Champions League is always a plus that satisfies you and keeps you thinking about big things.”

2020-03-28T08: 30: 00.000Z

Arsenal want Dembele Photo: AFPArsenal are ready to rival Liverpool for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, report AS.The winger is currently sidelined with yet another serious injury, a string of which have severely hampered his time with Barcelona.Dembele arrived from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to £130m in 2017 but Barcelona are reportedly ready to cut their losses with the player on offer for £70m.Mikel Arteta is a fan of Dembele but would not be able to afford the price on offer. Barcelona would use any funds recouped on a deal to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

2020-03-28T08: 15: 00.000Z

Enrique open to Barcelona return Photo: Getty ImagesSpain national team coach Luis Enrique has not ruled out returning to Barcelona in the future while talking to fans in a Q&A on the Spain national team’s Facebook page.He said: “I think I can coach anywhere I’ve been [before]. I’ve left the doors open at all of them.”My time at Barcelona was marvellous and I’ll always be grateful. I am very lucky to have been in a club for so many years that gave me everything.”

2020-03-28T08: 00: 00.000Z

Spurs ‘target Meunier’ Photo: AFPTottenham boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to revive his interest in PSG full-back Thomas Meunier, according to Le10 Sport.Meunier, 28, had looked poised to seal a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund this summer but sporting director Michael Zorc has cast doubt over whether they will enter the market due to the coronavirus.The French media outlet suggests Mourinho will submit an offer for the Belgium international to provide competition for Serge Aurier at full-back, having been linked with the defender when he was in charge at Manchester United.

2020-03-28T07: 45: 00.000Z

Where should Werner go?The case for Liverpool, using Football Manager.Over at Anfield, Timo Werner was drafted into Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3, sharing the focal point of the attack wtih Roberto Firmino and getting the edge on his Brazilian team-mate.Werner made 39 appearances, less than at both Chelsea and Manchester United, but still scored 15 goals across all competitions. Again he impressed the most in the Champions League with five goals and two assists in six games. Sadio Mane was the star of Klopp’s side, scoring 24 goals and providing 15 assists in 56 games. Mohamed Salah added 21 goals and eight assists in 57 games.Interestingly, despite his plethora of attacking talent, Klopp still went into the transfer market for a forward and signed Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in a deal worth £29.5m. Edouard made 36 appearances, though only 12 were starts, and scored 15 goals which was more than Firmino’s 13. Other transfer business included signing Nelson Semedo from Barcelona and Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax in a double defender deal costing £65m. Semedo struggled to get a look in, but Tagliafico proved an astute addition.Liverpool failed to win their first ever Premier League title, finishing 17 points off runaway winners Manchester City despite sitting second. Manchester United and Tottenham claiming the final top-four spots. The Reds also missed out on the FA Cup, Chelsea narrowly beating Liverpool in the final as Firmino missed a penalty. Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out of the Champions League in the semi-finals. City beat Chelsea in the League Cup final. The Blues had earlier, in the fourth round, knocked Liverpool out.

2020-03-28T07: 30: 00.000Z

Where should Werner go?The case for Manchester United, using Football Manager.Much like at Stamford Bridge, Timo Werner swooped in at immediately took the starting berth as a long striker in the 4-2-3-1 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Werner racked up 28 goals and added a further 10 assists across 59 appearances, though was beaten in both categories by no.10 Bruno Fernandes’s remarkable 30 goals and 26 assists. Despite those stats, Fernandes’s Portugal team-mate Bernardo Silva was named player of the year.The German’s arrival saw Marcus Rashford pushed out to the left wing, where we performed well with 16 goals and seven assists in 49 games. Anthony Martial struggled with injury for much of the season and made just 18 starts, though still provided eight goals.Jesse Lingard impressed on the right wing, adding nine goals and 12 assists. Daniel James and Odion Ighalo very much played back-up. The form of Paul Pogba and Juan Mata saw Fred transfer listed despite making 31 appearances.United finished sixth in the Premier League, some 11 points off fourth-placed Arsenal, but will play Champions League football next season after beating the Gunners 1-0 in the Europa League final. Mason Greenwood scoring the only goal in one of just four appearance of the season.It was almost a treble for United but Manchester City thumped them 3-0 in the FA Cup final after also winning a Manchester derby in the League Cup final on penalties.

2020-03-28T07: 15: 00.000Z

Where should Werner go?The case for Chelsea, using Football Manager.Timo Werner came in and immediately took Tammy Abraham’s starting berth at the top of Frank Lampard’s 4-2-3-1. Werner was supported by Christian Pulisic or Willian on the right wing, Mason Mount as the no.10 and Pedro or Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left.The German was a huge success with 24 goals and eight assists across 48 appearances, 17 of those strikes coming in the Premier League. Pulisic was another star with eight goals and 11 assists from the wing, positional rival Willian adding similar stats.Werner was named man of the match seven times and was a particular threat in the Champions League, scoring four goals and laying on two more in eight games as Chelsea were knocked out at the last-16 stage by Napoli.A tough Premier League run-in saw Chelsea missed out on fourth place, and Champions League qualification on goal difference. Four defeats in the their seven games allowed Liverpool to pip in the final week. Chelsea went out of the FA Cup (third round) and League Cup (semi-finals) in a damaging January.Werner’s form saw Michy Batshuayi quickly shipping out on loan to West Ham, where he performed very well, scoring 14 goals and 31 league games. Back at Stamford Bridge, Olivier Giroud made just nine appearances, and is on the transfer list, as Werner and Abraham shared the loan striker role.

2020-03-28T07: 00: 00.000Z

Rio backs Coutinho to improve Spurs and Arsenal

Photo: ReutersPhilippe Coutinho has again been linked with a move to north London this summer and Rio Ferdinand backs the former Liverpool man returning to the Premier League… but just not at Manchester United.”At Liverpool he was an amazing player, but since he left Liverpool he hasn’t really done it yet,” Ferdinand said during a Q&A on Instagram. “He struggled at Barcelona, struggled to fit in there and then he hasn’t done amazingly well at Bayern.”I think he is a great player, a huge talent, I think he needs saving. Coming into the Premier League to the right team would be a saviour for him – he needs that. I would have said Man United before Bruno Fernandes turned up, but not now.”Would he improve Spurs? Yes he would, 100%. People like [Harry] Kane, Dele [Alli], [Heung-min] Son etc. all feed off someone like him. I think he would be a great addition to Spurs’ squad.”Arsenal he would definitely improve them, but where does he play in their system? They’ve got [Mesut] Ozil. I like Ozil if he is played well.”Barely any team can afford him where he would fit in. He wouldn’t fit into City, Liverpool, not any teams like that. Would he be a good addition, yes? Not Man United though, and he played for Liverpool so it is a difficult one. The rivalry is mad.”

2020-03-28T06: 45: 00.000Z

Juve lead Marcelo chase Photo: AFPJuventus are leading the race to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, according to Marca.Marcelo has lost his place under Zinedine Zidane to Ferland Mendy and is ready to make a last move before calling time on an illustrious career.Juventus have reportedly put a four-year contract on the table, worth around €12m a season, but a meeting with Madrid officials has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

2020-03-28T06: 30: 00.000Z

Barca want Martinez Photo: AFPHold up. A fresh twist on the rumour we just gave you.Sport report that it’s not Neymar but, in fact, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez that Barcelona’s head honchos want to bring to Camp Nou.The claim reports that an agreement with the player is at an advanced stage and now Barca will approach Inter Milan over a fee.You wonder if the earlier Arturo Vidal rumour could play a part.

Can’t see the transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.