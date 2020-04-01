🔥Transfer news LIVE: 'Agent' Rashford working on Sancho to Man Utd; Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool latest rumours🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s rolling transfer news and rumours blog.

With the football season having been suspended across Europe for the foreseeable future by the Covid-19 pandemic, talk and attention has turned to what business, if any, our clubs will look to do before the 2020-21 season.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-01T21: 08: 47.836Z

‘Agent’ Rashford working on Sancho to Man UtdInstagram live chats seem to be the new place for players to make their feelings known away from the prying eyes of club press officers.Harry Kane said earlier this week that he’d be open to leaving Tottenham if they’re not progressing… and now Marcus Rashford has spoken freely about the prospect of Jadon Sancho joining him at Manchester United.During a Bleacher Report Q&A session, Rashford was asked about the prospect of forming a United front three with Sancho and Anthony Martial.His response?”It would be good, Sancho’s a great player, he’s sort of like the new-generation player, and it’s definitely exciting to watch him becoming the player that he’s becoming, so credit to him.”Hopefully we can all play together and that can be good.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-01T20: 48: 37.633Z

De Bruyne raves about SanchoManchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has heaped praise on Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, describing him as a “crazy” talent.Speaking to Belgium team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alex Witsel live on Instagram, De Bruyne recalled Sancho’s training days at Man City: “He is crazy!”It’s weird, I trained a few times with him and he was gone – unbelievable.“Sometimes it goes like this but it is good for him.“Now if you want him you have to pay… I don’t want to know!’

2020-04-01T20: 00: 14.126Z

Umtiti recapPhoto: Bongarts via Getty ImagesPlenty of transfer speculation doing the rounds today concerning Samuel Umtiti.Reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona are looking to offload the French centre-back for a fee of around £44million as they seek to sell before they buy during the next transfer window.Arsenal and Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in Umtiti, though the Daily Star have claimed that Chelsea are the player’s preferred next club.However, the Blues appear to be pressing ahead with a deal for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes…

SPURS NEWS

2020-04-01T19: 15: 13.683Z

Meunier brushes off Tottenham linksPhoto: AFP via Getty ImagesParis Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier looks to have played down any suggestions of a move to Tottenham.The Belgian full-back has been linked with Spurs in the past, along with plenty of other clubs including Inter Milan and, most recently, Borussia Dortmund.However, Meunier has his sights set firmly on staying at the Parc des Princes.”Everything that circulates on me on social media versus Dortmund, I don’t understand: I’ve seen so many articles linking me to Tottenham or Inter,” he told Le Parisien.”I don’t understand this craze. My main objective is always to stay in Paris, but for the moment it’s pretty calm.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-01T18: 24: 22.173Z

Barca plot Neymar/Griezmann swapPhoto: AFP via Getty ImagesSky Sports bring rumours regarding a potentially blockbuster part-exchange deal that would see Neymar make his return to Camp Nou.SSN’s report claims that Barcelona still want to re-sign the Brazilian – and are willing to allow Antoine Griezmann to head to Paris Saint-Germain in the process.Sky say that Barca are willing to cut ties with their £107m signing less than a year after his long-awaited arrival from Atletico Madrid to allow for the arrival of both Neymar and Inter Milan’s prolific Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez.They even add that the Blaugrana would look to sell Griezmann – who has scored eight goals in 26 LaLiga appearances since moving to Catalonia – elsewhere if a part-exchange deal does not interest PSG.

2020-04-01T17: 44: 02.660Z

Leeds eye Meslier stayLeeds United plan to tie up a permanent deal for on-loan goalkeeper Illan Meslier if they finally end their Premier League exile this term.Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship leaders were firmly on course to return to the top-flight for the first time in 16 years before the current coronavirus crisis led to the suspension of all professional football in England.Lorient stopper Meslier has impressed between the sticks since replacing the banned Kiko Casilla and The Mirror claim that Leeds are keen to activate a clause to sign the 20-year-old on a full-time basis for a fee of £6m.

2020-04-01T17: 05: 26.990Z

Wolves in James racePhoto: AFP via Getty ImagesAn update on the James Rodriguez stakes.Marca say that Wolves are also in the running for the Real Madrid playmaker, who is represented by Portuguese ‘super-agent’ Jorge Mendes.Mendes has strong past links to Wolves – could that factor swing this particular transfer race in their favour?One to keep an eye on!

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-01T16: 23: 01.706Z

Rashford wants Sancho at Manchester UnitedMarcus Rashford would relish the prospect of England team-mate Jadon Sancho joining him at Manchester United.The former Manchester City youngster is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s no1 transfer target moving forward and Borussia Dortmund have said that they won’t stand in the way of the player’s wishes, though warn they will not sell on the cheap.Rashford was asked how he thought he would link-up with Sancho – thought to be valued at over £100m – and Anthony Martial during an Instagram Q&A with Bleacher Report on Wednesday.”It would be good, Sancho’s a great player, he’s sort of like the new-generation player, and it’s definitely exciting to watch him becoming the player that he’s becoming, so credit to him,” he said.”Hopefully we can all play together and that can be good.”Asked what specifically makes Sancho stand out, Rashford added: “He just plays off the cuff, he’s creative, he’s imaginative, and I think they’re the things that in this generation, that’s what you need to be world class.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-01T15: 47: 12.346Z

Nubel will learn from Neuer, says KahnPhoto: Bongarts via Getty ImagesOne player definitely on the move in future is Alexander Nubel.The German goalkeeper is set to follow the same path as Manuel Neuer by leaving Schalke for Bayern Munich, with the former now linked with the likes of Chelsea with his current deal due to expire next summer.However, Bayern legend and current executive Oliver Kahn believes Nubel, 23, will have a chance to learn from Neuer, whom he clearly believes will remain in Bavaria.”In general, as I have shown myself, goalkeepers can of course play into old age, but maintaining a high level is a great challenge,” Kahn told Bild.”In Alexander Nubel, we get a highly-talented goalkeeper, who has the chance to develop and learn behind Manuel Neuer.”Not many have the opportunity to work with the best goalkeeper in the world every day.”

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-01T15: 13: 02.213Z

Liverpool set Shaqiri priceStaying with Liverpool for a moment – is Xherdan Shaqiri headed towards the exit door?AS Roma and Sevilla are among the reported suitors for the Swiss midfielder, who has been restricted to just 10 first-team appearances this term due to injuries.According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Liverpool will seek a fee of around £16m-£18m for Shaqiri, who arrived from recently-relegated Stoke City in a £13m deal in the summer of 2018.He is under contract at Anfield until 2023.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-01T14: 53: 29.830Z

No Mbappe for Liverpool

Photo: Getty ImagesAny lingering hopes Liverpool fans may harbour of the club sealing a high-profile future deal for Kylian Mbappe appear to have been quashed by Guillem Balague.There have been tentative reports linking Paris Saint-Germain’s star 21-year-old forward with a switch to Anfield over recent months, particularly after Liverpool signed a £30m-a-year contract with sportswear giants Nike.Mbappe is a Nike athlete, though that doesn’t look set to play a part in any future transfer, with Balague citing the impact on Liverpool’s wage structure of adding what would no doubt be a huge salary.””No [Liverpool won’t sign Mbappe],” he said on his Youtube channel.“Obviously they like Mbappe, but he would destroy the wage structure of Liverpool now.”They’d have to invest a lot in getting him, so forget that one.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-01T14: 43: 15.120Z

Arsenal target Roca dealArsenal have made an offer to Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, according to the latest reports from Catalonia.Sport claim that the Gunners have retained their long-term interest in the 23-year-old, whose current contract at RCDE Stadium includes a release clause worth around £35m.Mikel Arteta seems keen to turn to LaLiga for new recruits when the transfer window eventually does reopen, with Arsenal also strongly linked with a move for Valencia’s Carlos Soler.It also remains to be seen what the future will hold for Dani Ceballos, who is currently on a season-long loan in north London from Real Madrid.

2020-04-01T14: 10: 39.556Z

Harry Redknapp: What a centre-forward Kane would be for CityHarry Redknapp insists he hopes Harry Kanes stays at Tottenham but says he will leave if they don’t show they are fighting for trophies. Photo: GettySpeaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “He’s a fantastic professional, great lad. He wants to play and wants to win things.”In the last year, I didn’t foresee what was going to happen at Tottenham. I could see them winning the Premier League title last year. I thought they were going to march on: they’ve got a great team, I loved [Mauricio] Pochettino. “But they went into decline with that terrible run that they had and Jose [Mourinho] has gone in and found it hard to turn things around. They’ve done ok without being great. “They need surgery in the summer but at the moment, is anyone going to spend money in the next year or two and going for big transfers? “He’ll be looking at that and thinking what a player he would be for one of the top clubs. I don’t want to see him leave but what a centre-forward he would be for Manchester City, for example. “Please God he stays at Tottenham. But he certainly won’t stay if he doesn’t see them pushing to win things.”

2020-04-01T13: 35: 05.230Z

Dortmund to battle United for BellinghamBorussia Dortmund are interested in signing 16-year-old Jude Bellingham, with the Daily Mail reporting the Birmingham star to be keen on replicating Jadon Sancho’s Bundesliga success.Photo: GettyManchester United are also reportedly keen on the midfielder who has scored four goals in 32 Championship appearances this season.

2020-04-01T13: 06: 54.086Z

James Rodrigues to Everton?Another massive Everton deal on the cards!​Midfielder James Rodrigues is reportedly keen on a move to Everton to link up with former boss Carlo Ancelotti, according to Marca.

Photo: GettyAncelotti managed the Columbian for one year during his spell at Real Madrid and – with Rodriguez currently out of favour with the Spanish giants – a deal would potentially make sense.

2020-04-01T12: 45: 52.150Z

‘Saul Niguez the perfect Pogba replacement’ Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists it would be a blow if Paul Pogba is to leave the club, but says Saul Niguez would be the ideal replacement. Photo: GettySpeaking live on Instagram, Ferdinand said: “I don’t want Pogba to go but if he does go I’d take Saul Niguez all day long. Not like-for-like but still a top player.”What a player. I’ve been harping on about Saul Niguez for a few years now. I think he’s a major player: composed, calm, great left foot, lovely conductor, he can score goals and tactically he’s very aware.”United have reportedly set a £100m asking price for Paul Pogba this summer with Juventus and Real Madrid among those interested.

2020-04-01T12: 22: 40.090Z

Arsenal not Ceballos’ preferred optionLook away Arsenal fans…On loan Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos – currently on loan from Real Madrid – reportedly favours a move to former club Real Betis over a permanent switch to the north London club. Photo: GettyThe Spaniard has impressed during his first campaign in England, Estadio Deportivo reporting Mikel Arteta is very keen on extending his stay. However, with a return to Madrid, Ceballos is reportedly interested in a return to Betis where he spent three years between 2014 and 2017.

2020-04-01T12: 10: 45.546Z

‘No chance of Salah or Mane leaving Liverpool’ Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman strongly refutes any rumours linking Sadio Mane to Real Madrid, also insisting Mohammed Salah is going nowhere. Photo: GettySpeaking to horseracing.net, McManaman said: “I’ll take rumours of Real Madrid ’s interest in Sadio Mane with a pinch of salt.”I don’t think there’s any chance of either Mane or Mohammed Salah going to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

2020-04-01T11: 56: 25.610Z

Grealish still expected to leaveJack Grealish remains a man in demand with a number of Premier League clubs battling for his signature, according to The Mirror. Photo: GettyThe Aston Villa captain was recently spotted breaking the goverment’s lockdown measures, subsequently fined and issuing an apology after his reputatiion-damaging actions. It seems Grealish’s Villa days remain numbered, however, although he reportedly could stay should the Premier League season be ruled null and void.

2020-04-01T11: 33: 15.283Z

Bale and Ramsey to Everton?This surely couldn’t happen, right? After appointing Carlo Ancelotti in an ambitious move, Everton are now looking to drive forward in their pursuit for Champions League football with a swoop for Welsh duo Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, according to 90Min.com.

Photo: GettyEverton reportedly believe they can offer the players an exit route with both unsettled at their respective clubs and accept to reach their goals they will need to spend big. Perhaps Ancelotti’s been playing a bit too much FIFA during his time off!

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.