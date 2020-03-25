🔥Transfer news LIVE: 'Agent' Rashford messages Man Utd target Jadon Sancho; Arsenal Chelsea, Liverpool latest🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s transfer news LIVE blog, bringing all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

2020-03-25T11: 24: 18.063Z

Rashford sends Sancho messageWell, it is Jadon Sancho’s birthday after all!The Dortmund star turns 20 today, and England team-mate Marcus Rashford has wished him well over Twitter.Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested in Sancho this summer, and we will have an update on that for you at around 12pm – so watch this space…

2020-03-25T10: 51: 53.680Z

National League shutdown implicationsThe National League is preparing to shut down the season by cancelling all remaining fixtures in a move which could set a significant precedent for professional football.The decision, which could be made this week, would have a knock-on effect for the EFL and Premier League, who have said they are committed to completing the campaign.Voiding the season would leave the EFL with little choice but to scrap relegation from League Two, which would lead to significant questions about the integrity of the competition should it resume – and that could start a chain reaction upwards towards the Premier League.What that means for the summer transfer window at this point is anybody’s guess – but were the season to be voided and the 2020/21 campaign put back on track, a regular window would likely follow.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-25T10: 26: 46.693Z

Ceballos set for Arsenal extensionArsenal are confident they will be able to agree a deal with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos’s loan spell should the season run beyond June 30.Ceballos moved to Emirates Stadium last summer and is due to return to Spain at the end of the campaign.Player contracts either expire on June 30 or roll on to the 2020-21 season and both administrators and clubs are assessing the legal ramifications of the campaign continuing past that date.Standard Sport understands Arsenal are relaxed about the situation as it relates to Ceballos (above) and although no formal talks have as yet taken place, senior figures at the club believe Real will not oppose an extension.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T09: 59: 29.563Z

Koulibaly to United back on?So, a quick recap of our top transfer report this morning… Il Mattino suggest that Manchester United are ready to seume their chase for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.According to the Italian paper, United are ready to spend a “significant amount of money” on the 28-year-old, though they will need to make room by ensuring Chris Smalling makes his successful loan move to AS Roma a permanent one.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T09: 21: 06.800Z

Godin to Old Trafford?Manchester United boast a resurgent defence, but Corriere dello Sport reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to boost it with a little more experience.Atletico Madrid legend Diego Godin, currently playing for Inter Milan, is said to be the target, with the 34-year-old a master of the dark arts – and would slot in well in a three-man defence.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-25T09: 05: 46.106Z

Burnley expect Chelsea to sign Pope Photo: ReutersBurnley are convinced Chelsea will sign Nick Pope this summer, according to TeamTalk.Chelsea want to replace current goalkeeper Kepa this summer and have made Pope a key target. Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita is another name in the frame, according to the Mirror.Burnley will not venture into the transfer market for Pope’s replacement, instead will turn to bench-warmer Joe Hart to step up.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-03-25T08: 46: 13.426Z

Premier League giants chase Thiaw Photo: Getty ImagesLiverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are all monitoring Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, according to the Mail.The 18-year-old has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for £7million.Thiaw, who stands at 6ft 3in tall, has impressed at the back but also scored nine goals for Schalke’s Under-19 team.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-03-25T08: 20: 18.146Z

Real Madrid join Haaland chase Photo: ReutersReal Madrid are ready to step up their pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to Mundo Deportivo.Manchester United and Tottenham are also keen, with Ed Woodward willing to resolve his issues with Mino Raiola with a view to landing the 19-year-old wonderkid.Haaland is available for €75million, his release clause at Borusia Dortmund.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T08: 03: 32.940Z

Man Utd confident of keeping Pogba Photo: ReutersManchester United are increasingly uncertain they will find a buyer willing to meet their £150million asking price for Paul Pogba after spending the majority of the season on the sidelines, writes James Robson.It means the France international could be forced to sit it out at Old Trafford unless the club’s hierarchy lower to their valuation a year after pricing him out of a move to Real Madrid. No one came close to coming up with a suitable offer last summer, with Real’s bid of cash plus James Rodriguez dismissed out of hand. His marketability has hardly been improved after making just five Premier League starts this term due to ankle and foot injuries.And the situation could be further complicated by the fall-out from the coronavirus and the potential cost of millions of pounds to clubs around Europe as a result of games being postponed and the possibility of the remainder of the season being played behind closed doors or cancelled altogether. Read: Real Madrid and Juventus baulk at Pogba asking price

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-25T07: 38: 11.000Z

Mane ‘will go’ to Real Madrid Photo: Getty ImagesSadio Mane “will go” to Real Madrid in the future, according to former Reds midfielder Momo Sissoko.”I see Mane at Real Madrid [more than Salah],” he told EuropaCalcio.”[Mane] has the characteristics Zidane wants… I think Mane will go to Real Madrid.”Sissoko also suggests Salah could follow Mane out the exit door, but that would be no bad thing for Jurgen Klopp & Co.He added: “I don’t know if Salah will continue at Liverpool. But if he left, his departure could be good for the team.Liverpool are very smart and would know how to replace him.”

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-25T07: 22: 46.080Z

Sancho to Liverpool?Sancho is a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp, writes David Lynch.Liverpool are long-term admirers of Jadon Sancho and would quite happily have swooped for the winger’s signature when he left Manchester City were it not for the strained nature of relations between the clubs. The Englishman’s combination of pace and quality make him a perfect fit for a Klopp team, but there is one major roadblock to any deal being completed this summer – his pricetag.GettyThe Reds do not wish to pay out such eye-watering sums for a player who would, initially at least, be consigned to their bench. Wherever Sancho goes, he needs minutes to continue his development, and positioning himself behind two of the world’s premier goalscoring wideman might not be a sensible choice.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T06: 59: 33.146Z

Sancho to Man Utd?’Sancho would solve Man Utd’s problem position, writes James Robson.If there was an identikit for the type of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build his Manchester United revolution around, it would look a lot like Jadon Sancho. GettyYoung, British, supremely gifted, with the thrill-factor to get fans out of their seats. He’d already be at Old Trafford if Solskjær had got his way last summer – but Sancho wasn’t prepared to push for a move from Dortmund. A year on and United will look a lot more appealing, given the chance to form a forward line alongside Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. Crucially for United, he would finally resolve their problem position on the right wing and potentially complete one of the most deadly attacks in Europe.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-25T06: 43: 19.030Z

Sancho to Chelsea?Sancho signing would herald new era at Chelsea, writes James Olley.There has been a shift towards greater financial prudence at Chelsea in recent times but senior figures at the club are not put off by Jadon Sancho’s £120m valuation. The probable departures of Willian and Pedro on free transfers heighten the need for fresh attacking talent, especially in light of Eden Hazard’s departure last summer. Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi offer potential on the flanks but Sancho’s rapid emergence for Borussia Dortmund and England surpasses even the progress made by Chelsea’s leading youngsters this term. GettyThe narrative around Lampard this season has been one of transition, of making do with what he has. A statement signing like Sancho would herald a new era while remaining in keeping with the emergence of young, predominantly English talent Lampard has brought to the fore. However, the Blues are looking to strengthen in other areas with a striker and a left-back considered priorities and so committing £120m on one player is a significant gamble, not to mention the competition they will face for Sancho’s signature.

SPURS NEWS

2020-03-25T06: 22: 21.726Z

Shearer warns: Kane will quit SpursAlan Shearer has warned Harry Kane will quit Tottenham next year if the club fail to win a trophy in that time.Kane is yet to lift silverware in his career despite a fine goalscoring record for both club and country.Despite this, there have been several near-misses for the England captain. Spurs lost the 2015 Capital One Cup Final to Chelsea, pushed Leicester hard for the tile in 2016, and suffered the agony of Champions League defeat last summer. GettyThat is the closest the 26-year-old, who has not played since January, has come to major honours and Shearer feels it may be time to move on if that does not change in the coming months.”My guess is, if he doesn’t win anything in the next 12 months then he has to leave,” Shearer told the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.”He’ll do another year, I think, and if nothing comes in terms of trophies, then he’ll be off.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-03-25T06: 03: 25.000Z

Arsenal and Man Utd told Umtiti feeBarcelona are prepared to offload Samuel Umtiti this summer.The defender has been bumped down the pecking order at Barcelona, and both Manchester United and Arsenal are keen to capitalise on the situation.GettyUmititi made just 11 LaLiga appearance this season. Barca will demand around £46million for the 26-year-old, according to Sport.That is nearly double the £24million they paid Lille for his services four years ago.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-25T05: 45: 47.000Z

Smalling key to Koulibaly swoopSmalling proposed permanent move to AS Roma could be key to Manchester United’s move for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Il Mattino in Italy.GettyThe publication reports that Smalling’s move to Rome is “getting closer”, and that could pave the way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make a club-record swoop for Koulibaly. Il Mattino state United are prepared to part with a “significant amount of money” to complete the transfer.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-25T05: 30: 48.000Z

Chelsea consider left-back optionsChelsea have set their sights on Getafe’s Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella, reports Diario Sport in Spain.Frank Lampard is keen to add a left-back this summer, with reports this week suggesting Leicester will price Chelsea out a move for Ben Chilwell.GettyLampard is also exploring a move for Porto’s Alex Telles, though Barcelona’s interest could complicate that move. Cucurella, 21, is expected to be available this summer for around £23m.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-03-25T05: 17: 29.460Z

Liverpool face battle for ThiawLiverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring Malick Thiaw, according to The Mail. The 18-year-old Schalke defender has a release clause of around £7million, and has already caught the attention of a number of Europe’s elite clubs.

GettyThe towering centre-back has already made his first-team debut but won his reputation playing at Under-19 level, where he has scored nine goals this term.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-03-24T23: 33: 38.330Z

Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign Bellingham Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, despite conceding it would be an “expensive gamble” to pay £30 million for the teenager.Photo: GettyThe 16-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe after bursting onto the scene for Birmingham City in the Championship, scoring four goals in 32 appearances.Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest but United are understood to have made the youngster a top target this summer. And Ferdinand, speaking on Instagram Live, said: “Jude Bellingham, huge talent, huge talent, really good-looking footballer in the way he plays, the balance he’s got, the maturity at such a young age. “I want to see more but the price tag is phenomenal. £30m-odd for a kid, for a 16-year-old boy, it’s unbelievable. “But it’s the way of the world now and the way you’ve got to think about it, if you’re paying £30m, if we keep him for 10 years it’s money well spent. “It’s a gamble, it’s an expensive gamble, but the kid to be playing in the Championship and doing what he’s doing and looking the player he is, it’s a gamble but a calculated one. “I think he’s someone I would 100 per cent take. If I’m Man United now, go in and get him.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-03-24T23: 02: 02.000Z

Ajax star could join Ziyech at ChelseaChelsea are reportedly hoping to solve their problems in defence by signing Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer. Photo: GettyThe Blues have hit a roadblock in their attempts to prize Ben Chilwell away from Leicester City and The Express report the west London side are looking at Tagliafico as one of their alternative targets. The Argentinian has also been linked with Real Madrid in the past but Chelsea and Ajax share good relations having already agreed a deal that will see Hakim Ziyech move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.