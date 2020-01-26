🔥Tranmere vs Manchester United, FA Cup fourth round: live score and latest updates🔥

Unfortunately for United, they aren’t allowed to blame the pitch for not winning today.

“People get confused and think they’ve got to play on a different pitch. We’ll play on the same pitch,” Tranmere manager Micky Mellon – who apparently isn’t a cartoon character – said yesterday.

“What if it’s windy? What if it’s hailstones? Good players can adapt and adjust to anything, that’s what you expect of them.

“They know what the outcome has got to be and that’s got to be trying to win a game of football and good players will find a way of doing that on any surface.”

Despite clearly needing better players in to the club urgently, United still haven’t completed any transfer business yet and we are likely to see some of their youngsters given a chance to shine today. Greenwood, Gomes and Chong could all feature.