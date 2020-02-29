🔥Train To Busan 2: Peninsula Will Get US Theatrical Release, First Poster Revealed🔥

Whether you’re a casual fan of the shuffling menace or a hardcore gore hound, Yeon Sang-ho’s 2016 zombie survival flick Train To Busan is undoubtedly worth checking out.

Part 28 Days Later, part World War Z, with a dash of Shaun Of The Dead, Yeon’s outbreak thriller doles out the horrific action at a breakneck clip. However, what’s truly special about the film is that it’s a zombie movie with a beating heart hidden within its rotting ribcage, and a brain between its zombified ears. From a fraught relationship drama between a loving father and daughter, to the earnest bond between a loving married couple who’re expecting a little’un, it’s safe to say that the overall characterization is well written and terrifically acted, with some touching emotional poignancy thrown in for good measure, too.

Thankfully, a sequel entitled Train To Busan 2: Peninsula has officially been given the greenlight and is scheduled to launch as early as summer 2020 with horror veteran James Wan attached to oversee producing duties and IT scribe Gary Dauberman attached to pen the first script. Additionally, according to a new report, distributors in several major moviegoing markets have made deals for Peninsula, and it looks set to be receiving a fully-fledged theatrical run in the US. Furthermore, the highly anticipated zombie horror movie sequel has also just revealed its first official poster, too, which you can see below:

While the follow-up is being billed as a sequel, director Yeon Sang-ho cautions fans that it won’t be a direct continuation of what happened in the first pic, Train to Busan, but the sequel will instead explore a storyline that “happens in the same universe.” In fact, Peninsula will allegedly take place fours years after the events of the original.

Tell us, though, have you had a chance to check out the first Korean zombie hit yet? And are you interested in seeing its sequel, Train To Busan 2: Peninsula? Let us know in the usual place down below.