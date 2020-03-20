🔥Train services slashed as demand plummets due to coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Massive cuts to the national train timetable will take place from Monday as staff fall ill or self-isolate and passenger numbers plummet, it was announced today.

Cuts are set to be in place “over the longer term” with passengers told only to travel if “absolutely necessary”.

Southeastern, one of the “big three” commuter operators, said “around half the usual number of trains will run”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are taking decisive action to protect the public which means reducing travel for the time being, while still ensuring keyworker heroes can get to their jobs to keep this nation running.”

He said the changes would help maintain a service “for passengers in crucial roles, including essential workers in our emergency services and NHS, alongside people who need to attend medical appointments or care for loved ones.”

It came as passengers stayed away from the railways in droves, with numbers down 70 per cent on some routes.

The train operators are now working to create emergency timetables, with the aim of publishing them on websites on Sunday. The move to drastically reduce the national network follows huge cuts to the Tube service, the largest in peace-time, announced yesterday.

By making cuts across the board, train operators plan to keep “core services” running as best as possible. All the main commuter operators today warned of “short notice” cuts to services.

Changes to timetables will be kept under review, with there being a gradual move to widespread service reductions in the longer term.

To minimise disruption, services will be progressively cut back over the coming days, the Department for Transport said.

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said the measures would “preserve services so that we can continue to get key workers to where they need to be, deliver food to supermarkets and get fuel to power stations”.

He added: “This is not a decision we take lightly, however implementing these measures now will mean that we can continue to operate trains over a prolonged period with fewer railway workers, who like so many others are to be commended for putting the needs of the country first, and whose safety remains front of mind.”

Passengers are advised to check the National Rail Enquiries website before they travel, he said.

Similar reduction measures have been agreed by the Scottish and Welsh Governments.

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Constructive dialogue has been held with rail unions with discussion focused on protecting rail staff while they make a significant contribution to keeping passengers and goods moving as much as possible in these challenging circumstances.”

Ken Skates, Welsh Government Minister for Economy and Transport, said: “This action aims to balance the current significantly reduced levels of passenger demand as people follow the guidelines to socially isolate with the need to reduce the number of people required to run the network.”

The announcement comes after public transport operators already started slashing services due to the coronavirus.

Train, coach and bus frequencies are being cut amid the collapse in demand and Government advice on avoiding non-essential travel.

Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Govia Thameslink Railway and Great Western Railway said they were suspending or cancelling some services due to staff illness or to protect customers and employees.

Transport for London (TfL) said it will close up to 40 London Underground stations until further notice while the Night Tube, which normally operates on Friday and Saturday nights, has been suspended.

Great Western rail have said they are amending their refunds policy to “make it easier for those not able to travel to alter their plans or to seek a refund on the cost of unused tickets”.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express told The Standard that all companies will be allowing fee-free changes.

There is a common approach to refunds across all train companies, who are represented by the Rail Delivery Group.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Rail companies understand that these are exceptional times and we are committed to playing our part to support the national effort to delay the spread of coronavirus. Train operators have agreed that for tickets they have sold, they are waiving refund fees on most refundable fares and in the case of cheaper advance fares, all operators will be allowing fee-free changes to a trip if someone decides to change when they travel.

“Season tickets can be refunded, depending on how long is left unused on them, and people should get in touch with their train company or the retailer that sold their ticket to see what they might be entitled to. As things stand, where a £10 admin fee is payable for refunds to season tickets, this will still apply due to the sheer volume of tickets that could be involved.”