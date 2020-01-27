🔥Train service resumes in Kashmir Valley after being suspended on Republic Day🔥

The ‘Mumbai Bagh’ protests













After being suspended for a day, the train service resumed in Kashmir on Monday, January 27. The service was suspended on the Republic Day for security reasons. The train service between Banihal and Baramulla takes 16 to and fro trips, covering the entire length of the valley.

Kashmir train service

More than 20,000 people use the train service every day. The train service remained suspended for the longest period of time, almost 100 days due to the revocation of Article 370 but subsequently resumed on November 26.

The train service is an extremely popular means of intra-Kashmir transport. Not just for the people travelling within the valley, but also for those who are heading to Jammu. The service is very effective during the winters when it snows heavily and restricts the movement of the vehicular traffic.